Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hi99.com
Fowler Park hosts final “Summer at the Village” event
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)– 21 vintage log cabins were on display on Saturday, as a part of the final “Summer at the Village,” event hosted by the Fowler Village Folk. The community held events like this on the third Saturday of every month this summer. Members put on...
hi99.com
Swope holds its Summer Art Studio Showcase
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Swope Art Museum held its Summer Art Studio Showcase. The showcase features art work from summer classes that were held at The Swope. Youth ages 4 to 17 could attend 30 classes over the summer to build an art portfolio. On Friday, the...
hi99.com
Celebrating diversity and inclusion in Terre Haute
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — On August 27, the Hamilton Center will continue to promote its message of inclusion with the Diversity Walk. The mile and a-half walk will begin at the First Financial Bank in downtown Terre Haute and finish at the same location on 6th and Ohio.
hi99.com
‘Rock the Block 5k’ set for August 27 in 12 Points
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Running is hard. But, what if on a three-mile trail there were several musicians playing music and cheering you on as you exercised?. If that interests you, you’re in luck because a first-of-its-kind race is coming to the Historic 12 Points Neighborhood. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hi99.com
It’s time to Clear The Shelters
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Saturday will be a good chance to welcome a new member to your family. WTWO is hosting the annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption event sponsored by Toyota of Terre Haute. This year’s event has more animal shelters participating than in any past year....
hi99.com
Free school supplies for Mattoon students
MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — It’s the first day of school for students in Mattoon and the district wanted to make sure everyone is prepared, all thanks to the community’s help. Officials wanted to ensure each student came to school with their basic needs met. That includes everything...
hi99.com
Knox Co. Suicide Prevention Walk returns
VINCENNES, Ind. (WAWV/WTWO) – Knox County’s annual Suicide Prevention Walk will take place at Vincennes University’s Outdoor Track, on Saturday, September 17. The goal of the event is to raise awareness for mental health, and suicide prevention, as well as the importance of seeking support. Check-in for...
hi99.com
Newest class of ‘Pomeroys’ move into SMWC
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — It was a record-breaking day at St. Mary of the Woods College as new students moved into their campus dorms. President Dottie King and other school officials greeted students as they entered with music and cheers. “The Woods is not only increasing in number,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
hi99.com
Crews battle fire at Robinson Marathon Refinery
ROBINSON, Il (WTWO/WAWV) — At around 8:12 p.m. Friday, firefighters battled a fire at the Robinson Refinery on 400 S Marathon Ave. Crews were able to contain the fire quickly after. As a precaution, community air monitoring was tested and there were no elevated readings outside of the fence...
hi99.com
1 dead, 1 injured in northern Vigo Co. crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: One person died and another person was severely injured in a crash Friday on Rio Grande Ave near Deer Haven Ln. According to the Vigo Co. Sheriff’s Office, an investigation revealed that a truck left the roadway for unknown reasons and crashed into a tree.
hi99.com
ISU athletes believed to be victims of fiery car crash
RILEY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Three people were pronounced dead and another two were injured in a single-vehicle crash in Riley, Ind. early Sunday morning. While the identities of the victims have not yet been released, a statement from Indiana State University said they are believed to all be ISU students, “including several football players.”
hi99.com
Brazil motorcyclist injured in crash
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – A Brazil motorcyclist was flown to an Indianapolis hospital for his injuries following a 2-vehicle crash Thursday. Brazil Police Chief Clint McQueen said the crash happened around 12:30 pm at the intersection of National Ave. and Depot St. An investigation showed that a vehicle was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hi99.com
Motorcyclist seriously injured after hitting deer
VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – One person was seriously injured in a motorcycle crash Friday morning. According to the Vermillion Co. Sheriff’s Office, a motorcycle was traveling on CR 1650 N when the driver struck a deer in the road. Anthony J. House, 51, of Gessie suffered several...
Comments / 0