How does Elvis Andrus fit with the White Sox?
Elvis Andrus and the Chicago White Sox are in the talking stages surrounding a deal, according to reports. Andrus was released by the Oakland Athletics on Wednesday and the Sox should swoop in and sign him. Andrus, 33, hasn't done anything much this season to write home about. He's slashing...
Yardbarker
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Frustrated ex-All-Star could end up with White Sox?
One former MLB All-Star could potentially be getting a lifeline from the South Side of Chicago. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the White Sox may be an option for veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus. The 33-year-old Andrus was just released by the Oakland A’s, shortly after...
Ex-Phillies manager Joe Girardi lands new job
Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi is heading back to the television booth. Marquee Sports Network, the Chicago Cubs’ regional sports network, announced on Wednesday that Girardi will serve as a game analyst for the Cubs. Marquee also said that Girardi will join the broadcast booth for this weekend’s...
numberfire.com
Chicago's Lenyn Sosa operating at shortstop on Tuesday
Chicago White Sox shortstop Lenyn Sosa is batting ninth in Tuesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Sosa will make his fifth appearance at shortstop after Leury Garcia was given the night off versus Houston's right-hander Justin Verlander. numberFire's models project Sosa to score 4.6 FanDuel points at the salary of...
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Fernando Tatis Jr. meeting with Padres GM A.J. Preller
San Diego Padres president of baseball operations and general manager A.J. Preller is meeting with his suspended superstar shortstop Fernando
Yardbarker
Should the White Sox extend Jose Abreu for 2023?
Jose Abreu is in the final year of his contract with the Chicago White Sox, so what should the Sox do?. Jose Abreu is 35 years old and his having another good season which is to be expected from one of the most consistent first baseman in all of major league baseball. However, he is a free agent this off season and will be 36 next year, so is it worth it to sign him to another contract when Andrew Vaughn is the future franchise first baseman?
MLB Odds: Astros vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022
The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox will conclude their four-game series in Chicago on Thursday. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-White Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Houston Astros are looking to...
Why Andrus could be key for Sox against Cleveland
The White Sox signed former Oakland A’s shortstop Elvis Andrus prior to the series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday. Despite losing and splitting the four-game series, the Sox find themselves only 2.5 games behind the Cleveland Guardians. The Southsiders' next opponent, over the weekend, is the aforementioned...
Report: 2 fans banned from Nats Park after Contreras exchange
Two fans have been banned from Nationals Park for five years following a verbal exchange with Cubs catcher Willson Contreras, according to Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune. In a heated exchange, Contreras was seen shouting at a fan who was escorted from the seating area behind home plate in...
White Sox Farm Report: August 17, 2022
Editor's Note: "White Sox Farm Report: August 16, 2022" originally appeared on Sox on 35th. Michael Suareo of Sox On 35th will be a regular contributor to NBC Sports Chicago's White Sox coverage for the 2022 season. You can read more of their coverage at SoxOn35th.com, and follow them on Twitter at @SoxOn35th.
White Sox place Leury García on 10-day IL
On Wednesday, the White Sox placed shortstop Leury García on 10-day IL with a lower back strain. In reciprocation to the move, the Sox called up Romy González from Triple-A Charlotte. The Sox are down in everyday infielders, specifically at shortstop. They lost Danny Mendick earlier in the...
