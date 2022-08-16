Read full article on original website
Tony La Russa calls for team meeting after Cueto’s comments
Tony La Russa held a private meeting with team leaders as White Sox rally off win streak. During an interview with ESPN 1000’s Waddle and Silvy radio show, Chicago White Sox closer Liam Hendriks, revealed the team held a meeting last weekend. The meeting was called by skipper Tony La Russa in response to the comments made by Johnny Cueto, where he mentioned a ‘lack of fire’ within the clubhouse.
Frustrated ex-All-Star could end up with White Sox?
One former MLB All-Star could potentially be getting a lifeline from the South Side of Chicago. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Wednesday that the White Sox may be an option for veteran shortstop Elvis Andrus. The 33-year-old Andrus was just released by the Oakland A’s, shortly after...
Ex-Phillies manager Joe Girardi lands new job
Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi is heading back to the television booth. Marquee Sports Network, the Chicago Cubs’ regional sports network, announced on Wednesday that Girardi will serve as a game analyst for the Cubs. Marquee also said that Girardi will join the broadcast booth for this weekend’s...
11-Year-Old Runs Onto Field During White Sox Game, Will Be So Popular At School Now
Chicago White Sox fans are pushing the boundaries between watching the game and participating in the game lately. Just the other day a completely serious individual dispensed managerial advice to Tony La Russa, who immediately acted on it before pretending he hadn't been influenced. And last night an 11-year-old kid hopped onto the field to ask center fielder Adam Engel for a hug. He was successful in the quest but they don't really let you do that. small child on the field! #WhiteSoxpic.twitter.com/JQyeCBBWXK Center fielder Adam Engel, who was approached by an 11-year-old boy on the field. pic.twitter.com/lnqLk04i8A Not since Drake LaRoche has a youngster inserted themselves into the action so forcefully. Combing through the archives here, it seems as though we're in some rather unprecedented territory. There have been kids who have fallen onto the field or thrown balls back onto the field, but channeling an older idiot to trespass is a new one. At least this underage intrusion didn't end in a vicious attack like the 2002 incident involving Kansas City Royals first base coach Tom Gamboa.
The Chicago White Sox are now AL Central Favorites
This has been an up and down (mostly down) season but the White Sox are finally favorites to win the AL Central. Entering last Friday, August 12, the White Sox found themselves 5 games back in the division and about as hopeless as they come. However, since last Friday, the Chicago White Sox have won 5 straight games and are tied for second and only 1 game back of the Cleveland Guardians.
Former Phillies manager Joe Girardi to join Cubs TV booth
CHICAGO (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies manager Joe Girardi has joined Marquee Sports Network as a game analyst for the Chicago Cubs, one of his former teams. Marquee said Wednesday that Girardi will be in the booth with Jon Sciambi and former big league pitcher Jim Deshaies for this weekend’s series against Milwaukee. He also will work next month’s series at Miami. “Growing up a Cubs fan and then having the chance to play for the team for a number of years, I’m honored to now have the opportunity to broadcast from the historic television broadcast booth,” Girardi said in a statement. Marquee Sports Network is jointly owned by the Cubs and Sinclair Broadcast Group.
Tony La Russa denies that fan influenced his decision
White Sox Manager Tony La Russa makes jokes about fans influencing his decision to play Adam Engel into the game. During Monday’s game against the Houston Astros, a fan from the stands was calling out for Tony La Russa to put in Adam Engel to offer some runs for the team that had just tied the game.
Should the White Sox extend Jose Abreu for 2023?
Jose Abreu is in the final year of his contract with the Chicago White Sox, so what should the Sox do?. Jose Abreu is 35 years old and his having another good season which is to be expected from one of the most consistent first baseman in all of major league baseball. However, he is a free agent this off season and will be 36 next year, so is it worth it to sign him to another contract when Andrew Vaughn is the future franchise first baseman?
MLB Odds: Astros vs. White Sox prediction, odds and pick – 8/18/2022
The Houston Astros and Chicago White Sox will conclude their four-game series in Chicago on Thursday. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-White Sox prediction and pick we have laid out below. The Houston Astros are looking to...
Yasmani Grandal grabbing seat Thursday afternoon for White Sox
Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Luis Garcia and the Houston Astros. Grandal will grab a seat following three straight starts. Seby Zavala will catch for Lucas Giolito and hit eighth. Zavala has a $2,000 salary on...
Cruising Cardinals open series against resurgent D-backs
The red-hot St. Louis Cardinals will aim to stretch their winning streak to five games when they square off against
Oscar Colas is mashing baseballs for White Sox organization
Chicago White Sox number 2 ranked prospect Oscar Colas has been making noise down in the minors. After 59 games in Single-A Winston-Salem, Chicago White Sox prospect Oscar Colas was called up to Double-A. Since being called up to Birmingham, Colas has now homered 10 times in 23 games. The...
The best minor leaguers never to enjoy MLB success
Perhaps the most famous minor league baseball player isn't real. Kevin Costner's Crash Davis from Bull Durham is a fictional icon who shined in the minors but only had a cup of coffee in "The Show." There have been plenty of real-life Crash Davises. Whether struggling in the majors or...
