Chick-fil-A testing new breakfast item: Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites

By Nexstar Media Wire, D.V. Wise
 4 days ago

( WJBF ) – Chick-fil-A is planning to test a new bite-sized breakfast option — Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites — at participating locations in several U.S. markets starting August 22.

That includes Chick-fil-As in Norfolk and Portsmouth, the company says.

The breakfast item, said to be baked in-house at Chick-fil-A restaurants each morning, will contain egg, chorizo and a blend of cheddar and Monterey Jack cheeses. Each order includes four “Egg Bites.”

The dish is said to be Chick-fil-A’s first new “breakfast entrée” since the chicken chain introduced its Hash Brown Scramble Bowl in 2017.

Chick-fil-A said the new Chorizo Cheddar Egg Bites were created in response to consumer demand, claiming guests were “asking for more bite-sized, shareable breakfast options.”

“As summer ends and the back-to-school morning routine begins, we wanted to offer our customers a new protein-packed entrée that keeps them satisfied when they’re on-the-go without sacrificing taste,” Leslie Neslage, the director of menu and packaging at Chick-fil-A, said in a statement included with a press release issued Monday.

Customers can also try Chick-fil-A’s new Egg Bites starting Aug. 22 at select locations in Augusta, Georgia; Aiken, South Carolina; Columbus, Ohio; Miami; and New Orleans.

Chick-fil-A will determine if the item will be expanded to nationwide menus based on consumer feedback.

