The Yoakum Lady Bulldogs had a positive start to the 2022 season by winning the tri-match against Gonzales and Shiner Aug. 9 at home. The Lady ‘Dogs beat Gonzales in three sets and took down Shiner 3-1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 25-19) “It was exciting to watch and I believe that is the first time we’ve won both matches since I’ve started coaching here,” Yoakum head coach Kayla Natho said. “I was very…

YOAKUM, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO