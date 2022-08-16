ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hallettsville, TX

Dorothy Seale

Dorothy Louise Seale, 93, of Shiner, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 19 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 20 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, with the...
SHINER, TX
Shiner volleyball: Lady Comanches win runner up at home tournament

The Shiner Lady Comanches won runner up in their home tournament last Friday and Saturday. Juniors Aimee Mitchon and Rylee Vancura were named to the All-Tournament team.Bracket Play Shiner 2, Hallettsville 1 The Lady Comanches beat Hallettsville in three games in the Gold Bracket semifinals. The Lady Brahmas won the first set 25-23 before Shiner came back to take the next two games, 26-24 and 25…
SHINER, TX
Yoakum volleyball: Lady Bulldogs beat GHS, Shiner to open season

The Yoakum Lady Bulldogs had a positive start to the 2022 season by winning the tri-match against Gonzales and Shiner Aug. 9 at home. The Lady ‘Dogs beat Gonzales in three sets and took down Shiner 3-1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 25-19) “It was exciting to watch and I believe that is the first time we’ve won both matches since I’ve started coaching here,” Yoakum head coach Kayla Natho said. “I was very…
YOAKUM, TX

