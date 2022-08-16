Read full article on original website
Dorothy Seale
Dorothy Louise Seale, 93, of Shiner, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, August 7, 2022. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, August 19 at Thiele Cooper Funeral Home. Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, August 20 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home, with the...
Yoakum football: Bulldogs recover from nervous start in La Vernia scrimmage
The Yoakum Bulldogs had some jitters last week in their first scrimmage at 4A La Vernia. “We started off a little nervous,” Yoakum head coach Bo Robinson said. “We made some mistakes. After we settled down, we were fine.”. Yoakum scored four touchdowns and held the Bears to...
Shiner volleyball: Lady Comanches win runner up at home tournament
The Shiner Lady Comanches won runner up in their home tournament last Friday and Saturday. Juniors Aimee Mitchon and Rylee Vancura were named to the All-Tournament team.Bracket Play Shiner 2, Hallettsville 1 The Lady Comanches beat Hallettsville in three games in the Gold Bracket semifinals. The Lady Brahmas won the first set 25-23 before Shiner came back to take the next two games, 26-24 and 25…
Yoakum volleyball: Lady Bulldogs beat GHS, Shiner to open season
The Yoakum Lady Bulldogs had a positive start to the 2022 season by winning the tri-match against Gonzales and Shiner Aug. 9 at home. The Lady ‘Dogs beat Gonzales in three sets and took down Shiner 3-1 (25-17, 22-25, 25-12, 25-19) “It was exciting to watch and I believe that is the first time we’ve won both matches since I’ve started coaching here,” Yoakum head coach Kayla Natho said. “I was very…
