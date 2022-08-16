Read full article on original website
Lake County, Oregon News of Record
Lake District Hospital had seven admissions and 52 total E.R./prescriptive services for the week of Tuesday, Aug. 9 – Monday, Aug. 15. There were four total outpatients in OB and surgery, and two births. Not all names of the patients admitted are released for publication.
CENTRAL OREGON HISTORY: Paisley Caves open door to past civilizations
Archeological excavations change timeline of earliest human occupation of North America Paisley Caves are located along the old wave-cut terraces of ancient Lake Chewaucan near Paisley, Oregon in Oregon's Great Basin. During past ice ages, the basin was occupied by a huge inland lake, with the only remnant now being Summer Lake. Multiple wildlife and plants were living along the shores and waterways. The caves were first archaeologically excavated in 1938-39 by renowned University of Oregon archaeologist Luther S. Cressman. His findings determined that early human occupants had inhabited their environment at the same time as extinct Pleistocene species,...
Rogue Pack wolves have 13th cattle kill since start of July
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. -- Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife today is recording the Rogue Pack wolves' 13th cattle kill in less than two months. Oregon's Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) has posted confirmed wolf depredations in Klamath County, noting that federal U.S. Department of Agriculture APHIS Wildlife Services agents found the most recently attacked steer injured near the Fort Klamath area where, "The animal was euthanized due to the severity of its injuries. It was estimated that the injuries to the steer occurred 8-12 hours prior to the investigation."
Red Rock Biofuels, Frontline BioEnergy announce successful technology test
Red Rock Biofuels LLC, the company heading up the unfinished Red Rock Biofuels project in Lakeview, and Frontline BioEnergy, a leading provider of waste and biomass gasification solutions, have announced that they have successfully tested their innovative technology that gasifies Red Rock’s residual woody biomass feedstock into high quality syngas — short for synthetic gas — for production of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and renewable diesel.
Illegal Grow Site in Klamath County
On Thursday, August 11, 2022 the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office served search warrants at the two properties located near Beatty, Oregon. Surveillance of both locations showed numerous temporary greenhouses containing what appeared to be an illegal marijuana grow operation. Upon arrival, several people fled on foot into the wooded...
Obituary: Elizabeth Louise "Betty" Winters
Elizabeth Louise Winters, 89, known to her friends as, Betty, passed away at her home in Lakeview on Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022, at 7:30 a.m. surrounded by her family. Betty was born Elizabeth Louise Ambrose, in The Dalles, on Wednesday, July 12, 1933 to Edgar Ambrose and Elizabeth “Betty” Ambrose.
OSP investigating fatal vehicle crash on 6th Street Saturday
On Saturday August 13, 2022, at about 9:30 PM, Oregon State Police (OSP) Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a vehicle versus pedestrian crash on South Sixth Street near Hope Street in Klamath Falls. Preliminary investigation revealed that, an adult male pedestrian, walked out into the roadway and stopped in...
Klamath Falls News
Shooting in Chiloquin leaves one dead another injured
CHILOQUIN, Ore. - On Sunday, August 7, 2022, at approximately 1:15 AM deputies from the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the 100 block of S. Lalo Avenue in Chiloquin on a report of shots heard. Upon arrival, deputies discovered two victims. The first victim had minor injuries...
