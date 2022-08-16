Kids and animal parks seem to be a synonymous thing these days. Kids simply can’t get enough of animals. However, after being to so many zoos, I am constantly on the look out for something different and fun – I think more for my own variation than theirs. Looking for activities to do with my family in South Florida, I stumbled upon Flamingo Gardens located in Fort Lauderdale. One thing that sparked my interest most is that it’s a animal sanctuary / rescue center, not a zoo.

