Read full article on original website
Sean Berner
3d ago
We ran into a coyote around 10 pm in Royal Poinciana Saturday August 6th and he just ran right past my wife and I along with our 2 dogs 🐾 showed zero fear but also zero interest
Reply
3
Related
‘I thought it was a doll’: Boy, 3, drowns in South Florida lake
COCONUT CREEK, Fla. — A 3-year-old boy died Friday night, hours after the toddler was pulled out of a lake near his South Florida home, authorities said. According to the Coconut Police Department, officers responded to a 911 call at about 6:30 p.m. EDT at the Advenir at Cocoplum complex in Coconut Creek, the Sun-Sentinel reported.
Deerfield News
DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS-FLIES WITH YOUR FOOD-TUCKER DUKES AND PDQ
Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield beach,Fl-More inspections from the state of Florida show the following Deerfield Beach establishments with some issues. First up is PDQ which was temporarily shut down for failing their inspection. Name:PDQLicense Number:SEA1624387Rank:SeatingLicense Expiration Date:12/01/2022Primary Status:CurrentSecondary Status:ActiveLocation Address:3333 W HILLSBORO BLVD DEERFIELD BEACH, FL 33442 Inspection InformationInspection TypeInspection DateResultHigh Priority ViolationsIntermediate...
Man found dead inside residence in Weston
A man was found dead in a residence in Weston on Saturday, and the circumstances of his death are being investigated by the homicide unit and crime scene unit, officials said. Deputies and paramedics responded to a call at about 11:30 a.m. Saturday at a residence in the 2800 block of Kinsington Circle, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office. The dead man was inside the house, and deputies ...
Wrong-way crash leaves 5 dead in South Florida
A man driving the wrong way on a busy South Florida highway early Saturday crashed into another car, killing all five women in the other vehicle, authorities said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Deerfield News
Scumbag Former-Dr. Mircea Morariu Who Drugged His Date Finally Loses Medical License
Deerfield-News.com Deerfield Beach Fl,-A local former doctor who dropped pills in his date’s drink in Boca Raton finally lost his Florida medical license. This scumbag and Deerfield-News had some issues after we first reported this story. He had threatened to sue us and sent quite a few emails and had his agents call us too. The state Board of Medicine’s final order revoking Dr. Mircea Morariu’s license was posted Monday. He became a licensed doctor in 1999.
‘Opening salvo’: DeSantis announces 20 arrests for voter fraud in Florida
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced 20 individuals had been arrested for voter fraud in the 2020 election.
nomadlawyer.org
Best Stops On a Florida Keys Road Trip Itinerary
For a great road trip, plan to spend a few days in the Florida Keys. This island chain is rich with tourist attractions, including underwater hotels, an imposing sponge man, a 30-foot-tall lobster sculpture, and several other unique attractions. While in the Florida Keys, make sure to visit the Rain Barn Artisan Village, which features locally made crafts, souvenirs, and local art.
‘The perfect storm’: Worries mount that Florida’s colleges face a mental health crisis like no other
Editor’s note: This is the first of two news articles exploring the challenges that Florida’s colleges face this year as demand rises for mental health counseling services. The second article can be read here. In the coming days, Florida’s college students will move into their dorms and apartments carrying laptops, wall posters, new bedding — and the burden of mental health problems they may ...
Lake Worth Beach declares state of emergency for housing
It streamlines the process to receive additional funding and it also allows the city to investigate long-term solutions.
cw34.com
Dealer made several trips from Miami to sell drugs in Port St. Lucie, police say
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Police say a drug dealer made several trips from Miami to sell cocaine and fentanyl in Port St. Lucie. Police arrested 37-year-old Patrick Ward on Thursday. He's accused of trafficking fentanyl mixed with cocaine in Port St. Lucie. He's been under investigation for...
COPS: Delray Beach Spine Surgeon Punches Girlfriend, Smashes Porsche With Dumbbells
Delray Cops Show Backbone, Lock Up Dr. Gerard D’Ariano… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A well-known Delray Beach spine surgeon was jailed and is now facing two charges after allegedly punching his girlfriend repeatedly, then smashing her Porsche with dumbbells. Gerard D’Ariano, MD, was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
travelexperta.com
Flamingo Gardens, Fort Lauderdale: What to Do, See and More
Kids and animal parks seem to be a synonymous thing these days. Kids simply can’t get enough of animals. However, after being to so many zoos, I am constantly on the look out for something different and fun – I think more for my own variation than theirs. Looking for activities to do with my family in South Florida, I stumbled upon Flamingo Gardens located in Fort Lauderdale. One thing that sparked my interest most is that it’s a animal sanctuary / rescue center, not a zoo.
Mizner Preserve Delray Beach Resident Allegedly Steals Fire Extinguisher
Also Faces Drug Charge. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Delray Beach man Saturday morning is facing a charge of stealing a fire extinguisher. He is also charged with cocaine possession. It is unclear if the charges are stemming from the same incident. According […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
sflcn.com
What the Inflation Reduction Act Means for Florida
SOUTH FLORIDA – With the Inflation Reduction Act, President Biden and Democrats are taking on special interests to lower costs for Floridians. The new law will lead to cleaner, more affordable home energy, lower cost prescription drugs, hundreds of dollars of savings on health care premiums, more good-paying jobs, and a whole lot more.
Florida Colleges Mentioned in List of Best Inexpensive Public Colleges
Many families are concerned with their young adults getting the best college education for a reasonable price. After all, debt from college can be a financial strain for college graduates. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, student loans are among the largest causes of household debt in America. And the U.S. Department of Education indicates that the total amount owed in federal student loans in 2017 was $1.37 trillion. Therefore, getting a good education without taking on debt is important to many families and students.
Progressive Rail Roading
Brightline advances Boca Raton station construction
Brightline hosted a "topping-off" ceremony at its Boca Raton, Florida, station this week as construction crews hit a milestone with the completion of vertical and structural work. Now, the focus turns to finishing the interior, Brightline officials said in a press release. The ceremony was commemorated with crews signing a...
WPTV
This Jupiter doughnut shop closes when it sells out
JUPITER, Fla. — Jupiter Donuts opened in 2013, they now have seven locations throughout South Florida. The workers are a bit like characters on Cheers and know everyone's name when they come in to buy their sweet treats. "We just make everything fresh every day. We try to put,...
Robocall says 'glitch' causing false alerts for Palm Beach County schools
The School District of Palm Beach County said Friday a "technical glitch" in its security system caused "false alerts" to be sent out to families.
Mysterious Letter Leaves Florida Family Violently Coughing
'She opened it up and started feeling sick.'
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
Comments / 1