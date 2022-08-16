Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Opinion: You Aren't "Law and Order" if You Don't Support the FBIWalter Rhein
Governor Abbott says the F.B.I. search on Donald Trump's home is, "next-level Nixonian".Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Gov. DeSantis Comments on FBI Raid of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home, Noting That “Hunter Biden Gets Treated With Kid Gloves”Toby HazlewoodFlorida State
Mar-a-Lago Estate Raided by FBIThe Veracity ReportPalm Beach, FL
Brazilian restaurant chain Fogo de Chao is coming to Fort LauderdaleBest of South Florida
Related
travelnoire.com
5 Black-Owned Restaurants To Check Out In The Palm Beaches, Florida
Plan your next tropical escape to Palm Beach County. From small beach towns tucked into the natural beauty of the coast to the bustle of seaside shopping districts, the 39 municipalities that make up The Palm Beaches have a vacation vibe for everyone. With legendary golf courses, historical sights, outdoor malls and a year-round lineup of festivals, The Palm Beaches can host the perfect getaway for any group of travelers.
Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?
Not the Publix in Pembroke."Publix Coral Gables Florida" by Phillip Pessar is licensed under CC BY 2.0. It's kind of embarrassing, but before I moved to Florida a year ago, I had no idea what a Publix was or the grip it has over this state. Don't get me wrong, I love Publix and am wondering why the heck they aren't all over the country. I even went to the "birthday party" for the first anniversary of the Publix I walk to daily. Granted, I had come simply to buy a few groceries and noticed they were serving cake and wearing birthday hats, but I still attended.
NBC Miami
Man Who Died After Eating Raw Oysters Also Had Drugs in System: Medical Examiner
A South Florida man who died after eating raw oysters last month also had a number of drugs in his system including cocaine and Fentanyl, a medical examiner's report said. The report from the Broward County Medical Examiner said 44-year-old Roger Pinckney tested positive for cannabis, cocaine, Fentanyl, oxycodone and opiates after his death on July 31.
OH FUDGE! Boca Raton Chocolate Shop Owes $126K In Rent
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton chocolate shop is in a hot pot of trouble with its landlord who is seeking more than $100,000 in back rent. The landlord is now going after not just the corporation, but the owners as well. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach
Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
thenextmiami.com
Brightline Announces Boca Raton Station Will Open In 2022, Station Now Topped Off
Brightline held a topping off ceremony for a new station in Boca Raton and announced that train service will launch in 2022. Passenger service to Boca Raton is expected to begin before the end of the year, becoming its fourth station after Miami, Fort Lauderdale, and West Palm Beach, Brightline said in a press release yesterday.
bocamag.com
Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents
Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
WSVN-TV
In Broward stop, DeSantis shares plan to crack down on voter fraud, confirms 20 arrests
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis made a South Florida stop where he announced a crackdown on voter fraud and confirmed the arrests of 20 people in five different jurisdictions in connection to the 2020 election. The governor made the announcement during a news conference held Thursday...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coconut Creek’s Golden Krust Caribbean Restaurant Reopening Under New Ownership
The Coconut Creek location closed in early 2020 but will soon start serving its popular Jamaican cuisine once again
KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested
Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
20 are accused of illegally voting in Florida. DeSantis calls it ‘the opening salvo’ in cases.
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state agents were arresting 20 Florida felons who he said voted illegally in 2020, declaring it the first step in what he promised would be an overdue effort to ensure election integrity. The number of arrests is miniscule compared to the 11.1 million Floridians who voted in the 2020 presidential election in Florida. But DeSantis said the effort ...
pointpubs.com
Farewell Festival Flea Market
The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Three Boca Raton restaurants, two in West Palm closed briefly after inspection
Five Palm Beach County restaurants were shut down last week after failing a state restaurant inspection. Boca Raton ...
This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars
There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
Click10.com
Video captures theft of thousands of dollars’ worth of allergy medications at CVS in Coral Springs
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – New surveillance video released Tuesday by the Broward Sheriff’s Office appears to show a man stealing allergy products from a CVS on Coral Ridge Drive. On Aug. 5 at approximately 11:15 am, BSO deputies responded to the CVS located on 11375 West Atlantic Boulevard,...
The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs
The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
thewestsidegazette.com
SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away
Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
wflx.com
West Palm Beach moving broker customers without belongings, refund
Several customers of a West Palm Beach moving broker have complained to Contact 5, saying they were taken for a ride by the company. Tabitha Emmanuel told Contact 5 she hired Homesafe Transit last year for a move from California to Connecticut, thinking it was a moving company. However, the...
Deerfield News
Deerfield Beach Has More Coyote Sightings – Coyotes In Florida What The FWC Says To Do
Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl- Deerfield Beach has been the sight of multiple coyote sightings from Crystal Lake to Deer Creek to Century Village to Waterford Homes again. Seems no neighborhood in Deerfield Beach is immune from coyotes reports have sightings on the east side of Deerfield Beach as well. Recent sightings...
Deerfield News
DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS DUFFY’S HAS DISHWASHER TROUBLE-FIVE HIGH PRIORITY VIOLATIONS
Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Recent Florida food inspectors found five high-priority violations at Duffy’s. One of those involved dishwashers that were not operating properly. Name: DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL License Number: SEA1617279. Rank: Seating License Expiration Date: 12/01/2021. Primary Status: Delinquent Secondary Status: Active. Location Address: 401 N FEDERAL HWY. DEERFIELD...
Comments / 0