Deerfield Beach, FL

travelnoire.com

5 Black-Owned Restaurants To Check Out In The Palm Beaches, Florida

Plan your next tropical escape to Palm Beach County. From small beach towns tucked into the natural beauty of the coast to the bustle of seaside shopping districts, the 39 municipalities that make up The Palm Beaches have a vacation vibe for everyone. With legendary golf courses, historical sights, outdoor malls and a year-round lineup of festivals, The Palm Beaches can host the perfect getaway for any group of travelers.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

Is there really a haunted Publix in Pembroke Pines, Florida?

Not the Publix in Pembroke."Publix Coral Gables Florida" by Phillip Pessar is licensed under CC BY 2.0. It's kind of embarrassing, but before I moved to Florida a year ago, I had no idea what a Publix was or the grip it has over this state. Don't get me wrong, I love Publix and am wondering why the heck they aren't all over the country. I even went to the "birthday party" for the first anniversary of the Publix I walk to daily. Granted, I had come simply to buy a few groceries and noticed they were serving cake and wearing birthday hats, but I still attended.
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

OH FUDGE! Boca Raton Chocolate Shop Owes $126K In Rent

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton chocolate shop is in a hot pot of trouble with its landlord who is seeking more than $100,000 in back rent. The landlord is now going after not just the corporation, but the owners as well. […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
BOCA RATON, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

New restaurants serve sweet treats: Batch, the Cookie Co. in Boca Raton; The Salty donut shop in West Palm Beach

Stay up to date with South Florida dining news: Sign up for our twice-weekly Eat Beat newsletter, filled with restaurant news, guides and recipes. Go to SunSentinel.com/newsletters to sign up. Join our Let’s Eat, South Florida Facebook group. Opening The Salty, West Palm Beach Started in 2015 in Wynwood by Amanda Pizarro and Andy Rodriguez, The Salty will host a grand opening for its seventh ...
BOCA RATON, FL
bocamag.com

Free Cake for Palm Beach County Residents

Nothing Bundt Cakes is celebrating its 25th birthday on Thursday, Sept. 1 by giving away free Confetti Bundtlets (mini bundt cakes) at their locations in Boca Raton, Wellington and Palm Beach Gardens. Birthday Bundtlets will go out to the first 250 customers at each location. In addition to free cakes,...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KINGS POINT DELRAY BEACH: Another Resident Arrested

Latest Police Activity Involving Senior Living Resident. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Another resident of senior living community Kings Point in Delray Beach is enjoying something later in life that they didn’t have earlier: a record. Waynen Wilde is the latest Kings Point resident […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 are accused of illegally voting in Florida. DeSantis calls it ‘the opening salvo’ in cases.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that state agents were arresting 20 Florida felons who he said voted illegally in 2020, declaring it the first step in what he promised would be an overdue effort to ensure election integrity. The number of arrests is miniscule compared to the 11.1 million Floridians who voted in the 2020 presidential election in Florida. But DeSantis said the effort ...
FLORIDA STATE
pointpubs.com

Farewell Festival Flea Market

The Festival Flea Market, located at 2900 W. Sample Road in Pompano Beach, is on its way to being demolished and replaced by an industrial warehouse. Atlanta-based IDI Logistics is purchasing the Festival Flea Market site from owner Yoram Izhak, of North Miami-based investment firm IMC Equity Group, and will be developing the warehouse.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Robb Report

This Sprawling $23 Million Florida Estate Can House 5 of Your Prized Yachts and a Dozen Cars

There are waterfront homes, and then there’s this yachter’s paradise in Florida. Located in the tony neighborhood of Seven Isles in Fort Lauderdale, the 11,000-square-foot gated mansion sits on just under an acre and offers 315 feet of prime water frontage. Designed for boating aficionados, the property sports a new raised seawall and a dock with enough power stations for you to charge up to five electric yachts or simply store others. It also offers direct access to the intracoastal waterway. Perfect for large families, the open-air manse comprises seven bedrooms and seven and a half bathrooms. The interior is fitted with...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Talk Media

The Taco Project Restaurant Opens Aug 23 in Coral Springs

The Taco Project will open its new location to the public on Tuesday, Aug 23, at The Walk, at 2866 N. University Drive, at 11 a.m. The Mexican-inspired restaurant serves a wide range of foods such as tacos, taco bowls, quesadillas, burrito bowls, and churros. They also have a full bar with sangria, wine, beer, and liquor.
CORAL SPRINGS, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

SNAP Food Assistance for South Florida Seniors is Just a Phone Call Away

Help is on the way for some Broward residents struggling to pay for food. Low-income adults 50 and older may qualify for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), a federally funded nutrition program that helps recipients purchase food. The benefit amount for each recipient depends on their household income, high...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Deerfield News

DIRTY IN DEERFIELD RESTAURANT INSPECTIONS DUFFY’S HAS DISHWASHER TROUBLE-FIVE HIGH PRIORITY VIOLATIONS

Deerfield-News.com-Deerfield Beach, Fl-Recent Florida food inspectors found five high-priority violations at Duffy’s. One of those involved dishwashers that were not operating properly. Name: DUFFY’S SPORTS GRILL License Number: SEA1617279. Rank: Seating License Expiration Date: 12/01/2021. Primary Status: Delinquent Secondary Status: Active. Location Address: 401 N FEDERAL HWY. DEERFIELD...

