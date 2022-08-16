Not the Publix in Pembroke."Publix Coral Gables Florida" by Phillip Pessar is licensed under CC BY 2.0. It's kind of embarrassing, but before I moved to Florida a year ago, I had no idea what a Publix was or the grip it has over this state. Don't get me wrong, I love Publix and am wondering why the heck they aren't all over the country. I even went to the "birthday party" for the first anniversary of the Publix I walk to daily. Granted, I had come simply to buy a few groceries and noticed they were serving cake and wearing birthday hats, but I still attended.

PEMBROKE PINES, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO