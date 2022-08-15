ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CNN

How to wash clothes, sheets, towels and more, according to our laundry experts

Our laundry expert, Jolie Kerr, has more than a decade of experience in the field of fabric care — if something is in need of washing, or a stain needs to be removed, chances are she knows how to do it. To inform this collection of articles, she calls upon her extensive knowledge and seeks out other experts to help you choose the best products and tools for for washing towels, sheets and more right.
yankodesign.com

This Norwegian wooden tiny home on wheels was built for a flexible + nomadic life

David and Jeanette Reiss-Andersen, cofounders of the Oslo-based tiny home company Norske Mikrohus, decided to build an eco-friendly and affordable alternative to the pricier standard-size homes available on the market.” We wanted to create something for people looking for a way out of the rental and mortgage markets—something for those who want easy access to nature and to live with fewer possessions,” said David. And their efforts led to the birth of ‘Tind’ – a beautiful wood-wrapped tiny home built in Norwegian style.
Cheddar News

'Sun Outdoors' Offers Alternative Lodging Options Like Glamping, Tiny Homes

While air travel has largely returned to pre-pandemic levels, options like camping and glamping have remained popular as people explore the great outdoors. 'Sun Outdoors' offers a variety of travel experiences from luxury and traditional camping, to tiny homes, to short and long-term rentals. Nick DiBella, SVP of Operations & Sales for Sun Outdoors joined Cheddar's Opening Bell to discuss.
SPY

This $11 Dirty Clothes Travel Hack Has Completely Changed the Way I Pack

For some of us, deciding what to pack when taking a trip can feel just as stressful as the actual time in transit. Planning outfits, assembling the right chargers, finding travel-friendly toiletries and being prepared for the unexpected (layovers, you are the worst) can be exhausting. For those who are pro-packers (or anyone who wants to be), utilizing travel hacks like packing cubes and garment bags can help you squeeze a few extra items into your suitcase and avoid unnecessary wrinkles. Traveling is great, but looking like you’ve been traveling isn’t, you know? One of my favorite traveling hacks? A dirty clothes...
Outsider.com

Car Camping Gift Guide: 8 Outsider-Approved Products, Including Pop-Up Tent, Hatchet, and Portable Grill

Car camping is the most popular form of camping for a reason. It’s especially convenient to be able to drive your vehicle to a campsite, unload your gear, and set up shop. Car camping—as opposed to backpacking, survivalist camping, or canoe camping—affords you the opportunity to cram your vehicle full of gear, including “luxuries” that may not fit in a backpack or canoe.
