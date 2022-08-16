Over: 7 (-115) *Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) The Rockies are looking to avoid another loss tonight as they’ve had four straight in recent games. The Rockies now sit in last place in the NL West with a record of 51-67, still 30.5 games behind the Dodgers. The Rockies are one of those teams where they don’t have the funding to get better and actually compete for a playoff spot. Starting on the mound tonight will be German Marquez, who is pitching a 6-9 record with a 5.08 ERA. He did just face the Cardinals last week where the Rockies ended up winning that game, but the Cardinals are hot right now and could be looking for revenge.

DENVER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO