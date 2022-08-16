Read full article on original website
FOX Sports
Cardinals' Albert Pujols crushes a grand slam vs. Rockies
The St. Louis Cardinals grabbed a comfortable 10-0 lead against the Colorado Rockies, thanks to Albert Pujols' grand slam in the third inning. It was his 11th homer of the season.
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
Pujols hits grand slam, leads Wainwright, Cards over Rockies
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols launched a pinch-hit grand slam and drove in five runs, Adam Wainwright pitched seven sharp innings and the St. Louis Cardinals routed the Colorado Rockies 13-0 Thursday for a three-game sweep. “We’re playing right now, I think the way that we were expecting...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson on Cardinals' bench Thursday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Dickerson drew a start in left field on Wednesday, but he's back on the bench for Thursday's finale. Tyler O'Neill will start...
ESPN
Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, Antonio Senzatela injured vs. St. Louis Cardinals
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon and pitcher Antonio Senzatela both left Thursday's 13-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning with leg injuries. Blackmon ran awkwardly to first base while beating out an infield single in the top of the first inning. The four-time All-Star stayed in the game for the remainder of the opening frame before being replaced by Wynton Bernard before the bottom of the second.
numberfire.com
Brian Serven on Colorado bench Thursday
Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Dom Nunez will relieve Serven behind the plate and bat ninth. Antonio Senzatela will be on the hill for the Rockies. Nunez has a $2,000...
MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022
Over: 7 (-115) *Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) The Rockies are looking to avoid another loss tonight as they’ve had four straight in recent games. The Rockies now sit in last place in the NL West with a record of 51-67, still 30.5 games behind the Dodgers. The Rockies are one of those teams where they don’t have the funding to get better and actually compete for a playoff spot. Starting on the mound tonight will be German Marquez, who is pitching a 6-9 record with a 5.08 ERA. He did just face the Cardinals last week where the Rockies ended up winning that game, but the Cardinals are hot right now and could be looking for revenge.
FOX Sports
Cardinals seek to prolong win streak, take on the Diamondbacks
St. Louis Cardinals (66-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-63, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (9-9, 3.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, nine strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -178, Diamondbacks +151; over/under is 8...
FOX Sports
Brewers visit the Cubs to start 3-game series
Milwaukee Brewers (63-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (50-67, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.24 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -140, Cubs +119; over/under is 9 runs.
FOX Sports
Rockies head into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak
Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7...
numberfire.com
Jordan Luplow joining Diamondbacks' bench Thursday
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Daulton Varsho will replace Luplow in right field and bat leadoff. Carson Kelly will hit sixth after leading off last game. Varsho...
numberfire.com
Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
numberfire.com
Charlie Blackmon batting second for Rockies on Tuesday
Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon will hit second in Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Jose Quintana and the St. Louis Cardinals. Blackmon has worked exclusively out of the leadoff spot since July 25 and he hasn't worked out of the two-hole since before the All-Star break. That will change on Tuesday as he serves as the Rockies' designated hitter. Connor Joe will bat leadoff again.
FOX Sports
Montgomery wins 3rd straight as Cardinals top Rockies 5-1
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery picked up his third win in as many starts with St. Louis, and Nolan Gorman drove in three runs to lead the Cardinals to a 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. St. Louis won for the 12th time in 13...
FOX Sports
Rockies face the Cardinals looking to stop road skid
Colorado Rockies (51-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.67 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Rockies +194; over/under is 7...
