ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in Cardinals' dugout Thursday afternoon

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. DeJong will take a day to regroup after going 0-for-11 with seven strikeouts over the last three games. Tommy Edman will start at shortstop and hit ninth in Thursday's finale.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson on Cardinals' bench Thursday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Antonio Senzatela and the Colorado Rockies. What It Means:. Dickerson drew a start in left field on Wednesday, but he's back on the bench for Thursday's finale. Tyler O'Neill will start...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Denver, CO
Entertainment
City
Denver, CO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Entertainment
Local
Colorado Entertainment
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Colorado Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
ESPN

Colorado Rockies' Charlie Blackmon, Antonio Senzatela injured vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon and pitcher Antonio Senzatela both left Thursday's 13-0 loss to the St. Louis Cardinals in the second inning with leg injuries. Blackmon ran awkwardly to first base while beating out an infield single in the top of the first inning. The four-time All-Star stayed in the game for the remainder of the opening frame before being replaced by Wynton Bernard before the bottom of the second.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Brian Serven on Colorado bench Thursday

Colorado Rockies catcher Brian Serven is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Dom Nunez will relieve Serven behind the plate and bat ninth. Antonio Senzatela will be on the hill for the Rockies. Nunez has a $2,000...
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

MLB Odds: Rockies vs. Cardinals prediction, odds and pick – 8/17/2022

Over: 7 (-115) *Watch MLB Games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial) The Rockies are looking to avoid another loss tonight as they’ve had four straight in recent games. The Rockies now sit in last place in the NL West with a record of 51-67, still 30.5 games behind the Dodgers. The Rockies are one of those teams where they don’t have the funding to get better and actually compete for a playoff spot. Starting on the mound tonight will be German Marquez, who is pitching a 6-9 record with a 5.08 ERA. He did just face the Cardinals last week where the Rockies ended up winning that game, but the Cardinals are hot right now and could be looking for revenge.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Cardinals seek to prolong win streak, take on the Diamondbacks

St. Louis Cardinals (66-51, first in the NL Central) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (55-63, fourth in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (9-9, 3.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 114 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Tommy Henry (2-1, 4.15 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, nine strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -178, Diamondbacks +151; over/under is 8...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler O'neill
FOX Sports

Brewers visit the Cubs to start 3-game series

Milwaukee Brewers (63-54, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (50-67, third in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Aaron Ashby (2-10, 4.24 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 108 strikeouts); Cubs: Keegan Thompson (9-5, 3.67 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 88 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -140, Cubs +119; over/under is 9 runs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Rockies head into matchup with the Cardinals on losing streak

Colorado Rockies (51-67, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (64-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: German Marquez (6-9, 5.08 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 104 strikeouts); Cardinals: Jordan Montgomery (5-3, 3.37 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 106 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -203, Rockies +169; over/under is 7...
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Jordan Luplow joining Diamondbacks' bench Thursday

Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jordan Luplow is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants. What It Means:. Daulton Varsho will replace Luplow in right field and bat leadoff. Carson Kelly will hit sixth after leading off last game. Varsho...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Corey Dickerson in left field for St. Louis on Wednesday

St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Corey Dickerson is batting sixth in Wednesday's lineup against the Colorado Rockies. Dickerson will man left field after Tyler O'Neill was rested at home versus Colorado's right-hander German Marquez. numberFire's models project Dickerson to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,700.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rockies#The St Louis Cardinals
numberfire.com

Charlie Blackmon batting second for Rockies on Tuesday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Charlie Blackmon will hit second in Tuesday's series opener against left-hander Jose Quintana and the St. Louis Cardinals. Blackmon has worked exclusively out of the leadoff spot since July 25 and he hasn't worked out of the two-hole since before the All-Star break. That will change on Tuesday as he serves as the Rockies' designated hitter. Connor Joe will bat leadoff again.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Montgomery wins 3rd straight as Cardinals top Rockies 5-1

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jordan Montgomery picked up his third win in as many starts with St. Louis, and Nolan Gorman drove in three runs to lead the Cardinals to a 5-1 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night. St. Louis won for the 12th time in 13...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX Sports

Rockies face the Cardinals looking to stop road skid

Colorado Rockies (51-68, fifth in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (65-51, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (3-6, 4.67 ERA, 1.65 WHIP, 52 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (8-8, 3.27 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 116 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -236, Rockies +194; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy