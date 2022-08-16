Read full article on original website
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Freethink
Transparent solar panels could soon turn windows into energy harvesters
Solar panels have shaken up the way we produce and consume electricity. By placing them on fields, walls, and rooftops, individual households and businesses can now generate their own power at relatively low costs — or even sell it to nearby power grids when their supply outpaces their consumption.
Good News Network
New Design for Solid-State Hydrogen Fuel Cell Significantly Reduces Charging Times and Improves Safety
Hydrogen is gaining significant attention as an efficient way to store ‘green energy’ from renewables such as wind and solar. Now, an Australian team has developed a new method to improve solid-state hydrogen fuel cell charging times. The most common form of hydrogen storage is using compressed gas....
Advent Technologies Announces the Successful Delivery of Portable Fuel Cell Products to the Hellenic Army
BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- Advent Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADN) (“Advent“ or the “Company”), an innovation-driven leader in the fuel cell and hydrogen technology space, is pleased to announce the successful delivery of Advent’s portable fuel cell products to the Hellenic Army’s Z Amphibious Raider Squadron (“Z’MAK”). This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005422/en/ (Photo: Business Wire)
yankodesign.com
Volkswagen just announced that they’ve been working on their first eVTOL ‘flying car’
Volkswagen has thrown its cap in the eVTOL game, announcing their first ever ‘air taxi’ named the V.MO (short for Vertical Mobility). Coming from the VW China team, V.MO was created in partnership with London-based studio Tangerine and Sunward, a China-based aviation manufacturer, helped build the first-ever prototype. “In 2020, Volkswagen Group China launched a Vertical Mobility project to explore the next generation of mobility solutions, including the urban air mobility market and the extension of urban traffic into airspace”, said Volkswagen in a press release. “After intensive research, conceptual work, and development, the project team has now developed its first validation model – the V.MO.”
BAE Systems to Develop Leap-Forward Technology for Next-Generation Radar and Communications Systems
MERRIMACK, N.H.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 17, 2022-- The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has awarded BAE Systems’ FAST Labs TM research and development organization a $17.5 million contract for the Generating RF with Photonic Oscillators for Low Noise (GRYPHON) program. The breakthrough technology developed through the program could enable an unprecedented combination of low noise, compact size, and frequency agility for next-generation airborne sensing and communications capabilities. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220817005009/en/ BAE Systems’ FAST LabsTM research and development organization awarded a $17.5 million contract for the Generating RF with Photonic Oscillators for Low Noise (GRYPHON) program. (Photo: BAE Systems)
motor1.com
17-year-old boy’s electric motor design could revolutionise EVs
What were your major accomplishments at 17? Getting accepted into your dream college? Securing your first job? In Robert Sansone’s case, he could be on the verge of revolutionising a new way to power electric vehicles (EV). The 17-year-old from Fort Pierce, Florida, recently claimed the George D. Yancopoulos Innovator Award at the 2022 Regeneron International Science and Engineering Fair for his novel synchronous reluctance motor design.
ZDNet
The 5 best electric mowers: Top alternatives to gas-powered
Electric mowers were first introduced back in the 1930s, but they hadn't caught on with homeowners until very recently. The biggest draw for electric mowers is that they don't require the same maintenance as their gas-powered cousins: no stocking up on fuel, oil changes, filter and spark plug replacements, or exhaust repairs. They typically use brushless motors, like what you see in cordless power tools like drills and saws, which creates horsepower and torque similar to a gas engine in a much smaller package.
CARS・
International Business Times
Zinc-ion Batteries Can Accelerate The Transition To Renewable Energy
Lithium-ion batteries are currently the industry standard in residential energy storage but constraints in the lithium supply chain are hindering growth in this market. This has led to renewed interest in new battery technologies made with abundant and affordable raw materials. Zinc-ion batteries are a promising lithium-ion substitute, pairing the...
thebossmagazine.com
Lights-Out Manufacturing Is a Game-Changer for Production
The manufacturing industry looks much different than it did 20 or 30 years ago. Automation and robotics fit easily into their niche, streamlining the manufacturing process and providing better overall quality – but they don’t work independently. There are almost always human workers in the facility to monitor operations, complete tasks, and ensure everything goes smoothly.
Hyundai's Hydrogen Future Is In Safe Hands
Hyundai is serious about hydrogen becoming a clean energy solution. Its hydrogen production car, the Hyundai Nexo, is a great first shot, but the Korean carmaker knows it will have to capture enthusiasts' hearts further down the line. That could explain part of the reason why Hyundai Europe Design Center chose its specific parameters for students in its collaboration with the Istituto Europeo di Design (IED) in Italy. The challenge to the students was to interpret the brand's "Progress for Humanity" vision through compact sports vehicles powered by a hydrogen powertrain and measuring 4.4 meters in length.
3D-printed electrodes could help cut battery costs and increase performance
Carbon microlattice electrodes could soon be used to make cheaper batteries. This would reduce the inactive materials that are used for binding multiple cells together. The researchers aim to make high-performance, cost-effective sodium-ion batteries. According to Tohoku University, high-performance and easy-to-manufactured carbon microlattice electrodes could be used in the future...
Lamborghini Commits To Synthetic Fuels To Keep Engines Alive
Europe's 2035 combustion ban is not quite what it seems. In fact, the litigators in charge of the new legislation have conceded that combustion may live on if it can be made just as clean as EVs ought to be. One of the ways that this could happen is with the implementation of synthetic fuels, a technology that Porsche is very serious about.
CARS・
electrek.co
Hummingbird’s new ultralight 22 lb. (10 kg) electric bike is made of plant fiber
There are lightweight electric bikes and then there are really lightweight e-bikes. But the new Hummingbird Flax folding e-bike is even lighter than those. At just 22 lb. (10 kg), this plant-based e-bike isn’t just friendly to your back – it’s apparently vegan-friendly as well. A plant-based...
Tree Hugger
Burning Wood Pellets Does Not Generate Carbon Neutral Electricity
The climate impact of burning wood pellets for power is highly contentious. While some say it's carbon neutral, environmentalists rightfully point out it's not. Now, there's a shift in the conversation that suggests the chips are down for wood pellets. Burning pellets is considered to be carbon neutral. United Kingdom-based...
Digital Trends
What’s the environmental impact of EV battery manufacturing and recycling?
One major caveat to the spread of electric vehicles is the question of what we’re going to do with all of these car batteries once their time is up. There’s also concern about the environmental impact of lithium mining, not to mention that of other essential metals, like cobalt and nickel. Let’s take some time to look at what goes into EV batteries, where they go when they’re dead, and whether EVs are in the end still the best choice for the environment.
Huge UK electric car battery factory on ‘life support’ to cut costs
Construction of a huge electric car battery factory that has attracted tens of millions of pounds of taxpayer cash and been hailed as a flagship project of Boris Johnson’s levelling up policy has been put on “life support” to cut spending, leaked internal documents suggest. Work on...
iNNOPOWER 200w solar panel charging system
If you are searching for a versatile solar panel charging system you may be interested in a new design created by iNNOPOWER. Featuring 100W and 200W solar panels and supporting a wide variety of different charging options and the capability to work with all power stations, the solar charger provides clean energy allowing you to save both money and the environment.
Self-charging device built of sea salt produces electricity from air moisture
This new invention is highly scalable since its raw materials are commercially available and easy to access.
Supply & Demand Chain Executive
We Need To Rethink Supplier Segmentation To Boost Sustainability
As environmental concerns continue to take center stage, businesses are under more pressure than ever to act sustainably. According to a Deloitte study, 45% of Gen Z consumers have stopped buying certain brands due to sustainability concerns. Other stakeholders such as employees, investors and governments, also expect better business practices.
