majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Working on 20-Pound Bags as St. Lawrence Continues to Produce
MASSENA, N.Y. – The third day of the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury brought extra pressure for the anglers fishing Group A: while one of the 25 pros fishing the group advances straight to the Championship Round and nine others qualify to fish Saturday’s Knockout Round, 15 other anglers’ seasons end today on the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me.
majorleaguefishing.com
GALLERY: Second Day on the St. Lawrence Starts at the TITLE
MASSENA, N.Y. – The 25 pros of Group B started their first day with enthusiasm at the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury on the St. Lawrence River. It’s no secret that this massive New York waterway is home to giants, and if Day 1 was any indicator, we should see some heavy bags of bass at today’s weigh-in. Watch the action from the big river now and tune in to the MLF NOW! live stream.
majorleaguefishing.com
PATTERN INSIDE THE PATTERN: Connell’s Savvy Switch to Smallmouth Won the Day at Cayuga Lake
Cayuga Lake in New York is known as an outstanding largemouth bass fishery. Heading into Fox Rent A Car Stage Six Presented by Googan Baits, most pundits (and anglers alike) believed that largemouth would win the day. Sure, there are a few big smallmouth in Cayuga, but the prevailing wisdom...
majorleaguefishing.com
Ohio’s Logan Claims Victory at Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on the Ohio River
LAWRENCEBERG, Ind. – Boater Bob Logan of Waynesfield, Ohio, caught four bass Saturday weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Ohio River at Tanners Creek. The tournament was the fourth event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Buckeye Division. Logan earned $4,498 for his victory.
cityhs.net
Hot Springs National Park One of Only Two Such Parks in U.S. To Be in ‘Path of Totality’ for Eclipse
Hot Springs National Park, nestled in the heart of Arkansas, is one of only two national parks in America that will be in the “path of totality” for the April 2024 total eclipse of the sun. “That’s pretty cool,” said Bill Solleder, marketing director for Visit Hot Springs....
Arkansas “Clear the Shelters” weekend event looks to find homes for furry friends
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – This Saturday you may be able to find yourself a new furry friend.
magnoliareporter.com
South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 16
South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Ag Horsemanship LLC, Aiden Goodrich, 1750 Lafayette 27, Stamps filed 8/10/22. Freedom Acres, Aiden Goodrich, 1750 Lafayette 27, Stamps filed 8/10/22. UNION. Pleasant Grove Cemetery Association of Wesson, Inc., Rhonda...
fayettevilleflyer.com
Film lineup set for final two weekends of operation for the 112 Drive-In
After 70 years in Northwest Arkansas, including 42 years at their current location, the 112 Drive-In will close for good at the end of August. In a fitting end to a long run, the theatre will show some classic films for its final two weekends. On Aug. 19-20, the drive-in...
South Arkansas residents react to survey revealing Arkansas as the 4th worst state to live in this year
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– According to a report released by the personal finance website, WalletHub, Arkansas is the 4th worst state to live in this year. With a historically low percentage of the American population moving to a different state last year, the finance website conducted a survey that highlights which states are the best […]
Rural Eateries Enhance Outdoor Recreation in Arkansas
One of our favorite things about recreating in rural Arkansas is enjoying some local foods. While there are fantastic local restaurants in the Arkansas’s larger cities, the countryside has its fair share of “good eats.”. The Arkansas Outside crew has been known to set up a grill, get...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Scattered thunderstorms this afternoon; higher rain chance tonight & tomorrow
It’s not as hot as yesterday, but it will still be hot in Little Rock and Central Arkansas this afternoon. Couple the heat with an approaching front, and there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Plus, much of Central, West, and all of South Arkansas are under Heat Advisories this afternoon.
onlyinark.com
17 Arkansas Lodges and Resorts
Travelers across the state of Arkansas have a variety of accommodations and lodging experiences waiting for them. The lodges and resorts of Arkansas offer everything from pristine golf, river’s-edge fishing access, fine dining, and wildlife watching in quiet, secluded destinations. While four Arkansas State Parks have lodges onsite, unique...
ualrpublicradio.org
Arkansas transportation officials provide update on 30 Crossing project
Arkansas transportation officials gave an update Wednesday on a $633 million project to widen a busy stretch of Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock. The 30 Crossing project, which began construction in 2020, is expected to hit a number of key milestones in the coming weeks.
Gas prices continue to drop, Arkansas drivers now pay the lowest average cost in the country
The statewide average of a gallon of gas continues to fall, with drivers in the Natural State now paying the lowest cost in the country.
KHBS
Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'
GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
Benton County retailer sells winning $1 million lottery ticket
BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's 'Riches game' scratch-off ticket was sold for $20 at a local retailer in Benton County. Walmart To Go & Express Store located in Bentonville sold the top winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. With the million-dollar win, one top prize of $1 million remains on the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.
Kait 8
Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
Prison Escape In Arkansas Sparks Fears In Crescent
A prison escape nearly 500 miles away in Arkansas has incited panic in a school district in Oklahoma. Crescent Public Schools sent parents an alert Wednesday, warning them of a convicted rapist who could be headed to their town because of his ties to the community. Samuel Hartman’s wife and...
Kait 8
Electric cooperative warning customers of increased fuel rates
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
USDA awards $10M+ to two Arkansas conservation projects
Government awards for waterway conservation will provide for projects throughout the state.
