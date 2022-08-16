ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Working on 20-Pound Bags as St. Lawrence Continues to Produce

MASSENA, N.Y. – The third day of the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury brought extra pressure for the anglers fishing Group A: while one of the 25 pros fishing the group advances straight to the Championship Round and nine others qualify to fish Saturday’s Knockout Round, 15 other anglers’ seasons end today on the 2022 Tackle Warehouse Pro Circuit Presented by Fuel Me.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
majorleaguefishing.com

GALLERY: Second Day on the St. Lawrence Starts at the TITLE

MASSENA, N.Y. – The 25 pros of Group B started their first day with enthusiasm at the Tackle Warehouse TITLE Presented by Mercury on the St. Lawrence River. It’s no secret that this massive New York waterway is home to giants, and if Day 1 was any indicator, we should see some heavy bags of bass at today’s weigh-in. Watch the action from the big river now and tune in to the MLF NOW! live stream.
SPORTS
majorleaguefishing.com

Ohio’s Logan Claims Victory at Phoenix Bass Fishing League Event on the Ohio River

LAWRENCEBERG, Ind. – Boater Bob Logan of Waynesfield, Ohio, caught four bass Saturday weighing 9 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Ohio River at Tanners Creek. The tournament was the fourth event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Buckeye Division. Logan earned $4,498 for his victory.
OHIO STATE
magnoliareporter.com

South Arkansas incorporations for the week ended Tuesday, August 16

South Arkansas incorporations by county for the week ended Tuesday, August 16, 2022, according to the Arkansas Secretary of State. Ag Horsemanship LLC, Aiden Goodrich, 1750 Lafayette 27, Stamps filed 8/10/22. Freedom Acres, Aiden Goodrich, 1750 Lafayette 27, Stamps filed 8/10/22. UNION. Pleasant Grove Cemetery Association of Wesson, Inc., Rhonda...
ARKANSAS STATE
fayettevilleflyer.com

Film lineup set for final two weekends of operation for the 112 Drive-In

After 70 years in Northwest Arkansas, including 42 years at their current location, the 112 Drive-In will close for good at the end of August. In a fitting end to a long run, the theatre will show some classic films for its final two weekends. On Aug. 19-20, the drive-in...
MOVIES
onlyinark.com

17 Arkansas Lodges and Resorts

Travelers across the state of Arkansas have a variety of accommodations and lodging experiences waiting for them. The lodges and resorts of Arkansas offer everything from pristine golf, river’s-edge fishing access, fine dining, and wildlife watching in quiet, secluded destinations. While four Arkansas State Parks have lodges onsite, unique...
ARKANSAS STATE
KHBS

Northwest Arkansas rancher calls rain 'a blessing'

GENTRY, Ark. — Wet and cool weather is a welcome relief for Arkansas farmers and ranchers. "We were to the point where we were hoping for a hurricane," said Gentry ranch manager, Toby Lester. "That’s the only answer I knew that would bring water to this area." Every...
GENTRY, AR
5NEWS

Benton County retailer sells winning $1 million lottery ticket

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery's 'Riches game' scratch-off ticket was sold for $20 at a local retailer in Benton County. Walmart To Go & Express Store located in Bentonville sold the top winning lottery ticket worth $1 million. With the million-dollar win, one top prize of $1 million remains on the $1,000,000 Riches game, and a $50,000 ticket is still in circulation.
BENTON COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Farmers deal with theft after difficult summer season

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With theft and hotter temperatures plaguing many northeast Arkansas farmers, it’s been a difficult summer. A social media post on the evening of Monday, Aug. 16, shared that a truck had been stolen in Lawrence County. In Craighead County, reports of theft on farm property...
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Electric cooperative warning customers of increased fuel rates

SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
