AOL Corp
Demi Lovato Talks Touring, Performs ‘Substance’ on ‘Tonight Show’ Takeover: Watch
Holy fvck, Demi Lovato has taken over The Tonight Show. On Tuesday (Aug. 16), the U.S. pop star kicked-off a three-night stand on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night NBC show, where they’ll slot in as special guest, co-host, musical performer and all-round good sport. To get the party started early...
Jennifer Hudson and Common? A dinner together just set off dating rumors
Are Jennifer Hudson and Common Hollywood’s newest couple? The award-winning artists sparked dating rumors after they were reportedly spotted on a dinner date. According to Atlanta Black Star, Hudson and Common were seen dining at a vegan restaurant in Philadelphia called Vedge. An unidentified source claimed that the outing was “cozy and flirty” and there was “lots of cuddling and giggling” between the pair. “Jennifer Hudson & Common… Interesting,” one fan tweeted, following reports on social media. “Not Common and Jennifer Hudson on a date in Philly. Alexa, play Mary J Blige, “We Got Hood Love,” another fan added.
Wendy Williams' Ex-Staffers Found Bottles Of Liquor Hidden In The Ceiling As Talk Show Host ‘Unraveled’ Behind The Scenes
Wendy Williams' ex-staffers revealed they were constantly having to check on the talk show host to make sure she didn’t go out on stage “inebriated,” Radar has learned. “Everybody on that staff and crew witnessed all kinds of things,” one source said. The crew said things took a turn in 2017 after she fainted on stage during the taping of a Halloween episode. Over the next four years, the staffers said things started “unraveling.” One insider told The Hollywood Reporter that during this period, producers sent over 25 text messages expressing concern for Wendy’s sobriety. The texts were sent prior...
Elite Daily
How Bodies Bodies Bodies Covered All Pete Davidson's Tattoos (And Why)
Mark my words, there will be history books that focus specifically on Pete Davidson’s tattoo collection. Among the ink across his body rests an image of the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “SHAOLIN” (an ode to his hometown of Staten Island) written across his stomach, plus multiple remnants of his past relationships with ex-fiancée Ariana Grande and former flame Kim Kardashian; the pair reportedly broke up earlier this month. Though he’s no stranger to the tattoo removal process, you know that ink (let alone branding) never *truly* goes away. Yet the makeup department on the set of his new slasher movie, Bodies Bodies Bodies, covered up Davidson’s tattoos almost seamlessly. What is this sorcery?
Kourtney Kardashian embraces being a ‘tour wife’ as Travis Barker hits the road
Kourtney Kardashian is settling into her latest role: “tour wife.” The mother-of-three, 43, joined her new husband, Travis Barker, 46, on Machine Gun Kelly’s Mainstream Sellout Tour, and wasn’t shy about packing on the PDA. The couple, who said their ‘I do’s in a lavish Italian ceremony in May, kissed in a series of pics Kourtney posted to Instagram on Friday. “tour wife,” she captioned the photo set, which showed her holding her beau’s hand backstage. She also shared a pic of the Blink-182 rocker putting his multitasking skills to the test, as she sat on his lap while he played the...
Britney Spears Dances On Instagram After Slamming Ex Kevin Federline For Claiming Their Sons Aren’t Seeing Her
Britney Spears, 40, will never stop dancing, even when she’s hurt over comments made by her ex-husband, Kevin Federline, 44. The “Toxic” hitmaker wasn’t happy when Kevin criticized her parenting and claimed their sons Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15, do not want to see her. But Britney still put a big smile on her face and danced in a video posted to her Instagram on August 7.
Madonna says MTV performance nearly ruined her career on 'Fallon'
Aug. 11 (UPI) -- Madonna appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and talked about her wardrobe malfunction at the 1984 MTV Video Music Awards, which she said nearly ended her career. The 63-year-old went on the show Wednesday night to promote her new album, Finally Enough Love: 50...
You Won't Be Perfectly Fine After Hearing Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Discuss His Ex Taylor Swift's Music
Watch: Sophie Turner & Joe Jonas Discuss His Ex Taylor Swift's Music. You won't be able to calm down after watching this video of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner talk about Taylor Swift's music. As we know, the Game of Thrones star is a huge Swiftie, as is her husband,...
Lucky in Love! Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Bobby Wooten III’s Relationship Timeline
Feeling the love! Katie Holmes and boyfriend Bobby Wooten III’s relationship timeline proves their romance has heated up quickly. Wooten may not have the same level of fame as the Dawson’s Creek actress, but he’s extremely successful in the music industry. The Grammy-nominee, who works as a musician, composer, producer and instrumentalist, has collaborated with tons of heavy-hitters in Hollywood and on Broadway, including David Byrne, Jennifer Lopez, Carly Rae Jepsen and more.
All the Details Surrounding Keke Palmer's Substantial Tattoo Collection
Keke Palmer has 11 known tattoos all over her body. Some of the earliest designs date back to 2012. Learn the meanings behind all of Palmer's tattoos ahead. If you know anything about Keke Palmer, then you know she is a woman who wears many hats. Palmer is an actor, talk-show host, author, and musician, so you've probably watched her grow up on TV. What you may not know, though, is that Palmer has an affinity for body art — particularly for tattoos.
Britney Spears and Kevin Federline: A complete timeline of their relationship amid custody battle
It may be over a decade since Britney Spears and Kevin Federline ended their marriage, but the former couple continue to have their ups and downs amid a public custody battle over their two teenage sons, Sean Preston and Jayden.Their co-parenting struggles took a turn this week when Kevin Federline claimed their children were keeping their distance from Spears, who has been embracing her newfound freedom following the end of her 13-year long conservatorship and posting several nude images on social media. What’s more, the drama continues to grow as Spears’s current husband, Sam Asghari, speaks out against Federline...
Who Is Samantha Abdul? 5 Things to Know About the Tattoo Artist Who Is ‘Spending Time’ With Selling Sunset’s Brett Oppenheim
Getting to know one another. Brett Oppenheim and Samantha Abdul sparked rumors of a budding romance after they were spotted on a dinner date. The Selling Sunset star, 45, and Abdul, were seen matching in all black during an outing in Beverly Hills on Saturday, August 13. Days later, a source exclusively told Us Weekly […]
Demi Lovato talks new album and 30th birthday on 'Fallon'
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Superstar singer Demi Lovato appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on the eve of their 30th birthday to talk about their upcoming tour to promote their new studio album Holy Fvck. The tour will be the singer's first in four years. "I did have...
Adele talks engagement rumors to Rich Paul and ‘the worst moment’ in her career
The past few years for Adele have been a whirlwind, with the British singer enduring a divorce, a long-awaited album drop, a new highly-publicized relationship, and the dramatic cancellation of a Las Vegas residency. Adele, who has a revamped and redesigned residency tour slated to begin in November, opened up...
Jonas Brothers Announce Second Las Vegas Residency
The JoBros had some unfinished business in Las Vegas. On Monday, to celebrate Joe’s birthday, the Jonas Brothers announced that they’ll be returning to Nevada to perform three nights in mid-November at the same venue where they hosted a string of shows earlier this summer. “We had such an incredible time playing shows at the Dolby Live at Park MGM in June, so we decided to add a few more before 2022 ends,” the group wrote on Twitter. “Just like last time, we will be playing a different set list every single night.” VEGAS! We're coming back to play 3 more shows...
