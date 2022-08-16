ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, WY

Utah attorney suggests transgender ban in girls' sports may extend to private schools

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new law in Utah prohibiting transgender students from participating in girls' sports may apply to private schools in addition to public schools. Michael Curtis, a legislative lawyer made the suggestion to lawmakers on an Education Interim Committee Wednesday, and Rep. Kera Birkeland, the sponsor of HB 11–which instituted the ban—went further, saying the law does cover students in private education.
Utahns gather to watch state's first game in Little League World Series

ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Fans around the state held watch parties to see a Utah team's first appearance in the Little League World Series. The team traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the series against a seasoned team from Tennessee. Many who watched also held player Easton...
Logan group gives out food, supplies to unsheltered in northern Utah

LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A group in Cache County brings help to the unsheltered in the Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City areas. "We try and do it about once a month," said CoriAnn Crockett, the group's organizer. Hearts to Hands takes food and supplies--like clothing, sleeping bags, and...
How to connect with domestic violence resources in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — After two domestic violence homicides in just a few days in Utah, 2News is taking a closer look at what resources are available for those experiencing domestic violence themselves. Kiki Wolf is with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition. She said domestic violence can happen to...
