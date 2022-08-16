Read full article on original website
kmyu.tv
Take 2 Podcast: Liz Cheney, Inflation Reduction Act, transgender athletes
Based and Woke: A riveting discussion: Also, have you heard of Mr. Mrs. MX?. Liz Cheney loses her primary to Trump-backed Harriet Hageman but says she may run for President. Biden gets a win with the Inflation Reduction Act: Will Americans get a win with the bill now signed into law?
kmyu.tv
UHSAA to discuss next steps for transgender athlete eligibility commission
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A new commission will be set up in the coming weeks after a Utah judge ruled transgender athletes can compete in girls’ sports – if that commission approves. The preliminary injunction on the ban is the latest step in a lawsuit against...
kmyu.tv
Researcher explains complexities of early Black Mormon history
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — In a recent Belonging in Utah story, 2News told you about an effort to find the history of Black Mormons dating back to the early years of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. The process of finding that information turns out to...
kmyu.tv
Utah attorney suggests transgender ban in girls' sports may extend to private schools
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The new law in Utah prohibiting transgender students from participating in girls' sports may apply to private schools in addition to public schools. Michael Curtis, a legislative lawyer made the suggestion to lawmakers on an Education Interim Committee Wednesday, and Rep. Kera Birkeland, the sponsor of HB 11–which instituted the ban—went further, saying the law does cover students in private education.
kmyu.tv
Utah parents filed complaint alleging first-place winning athlete could be trans
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two parents of second and third place finishers in a 2021 state competition launched a complaint against the girl that took first place and alleged she could be transgender, according to the Utah High School Activities Association. David Spatafore with the UHSAA said they...
kmyu.tv
Utahns gather to watch state's first game in Little League World Series
ST. GEORGE, Utah (KUTV) — Fans around the state held watch parties to see a Utah team's first appearance in the Little League World Series. The team traveled to Williamsport, Pennsylvania, to play in the series against a seasoned team from Tennessee. Many who watched also held player Easton...
kmyu.tv
Logan group gives out food, supplies to unsheltered in northern Utah
LOGAN, Utah (KUTV) — A group in Cache County brings help to the unsheltered in the Logan, Ogden, and Salt Lake City areas. "We try and do it about once a month," said CoriAnn Crockett, the group's organizer. Hearts to Hands takes food and supplies--like clothing, sleeping bags, and...
kmyu.tv
How to connect with domestic violence resources in Utah
SALT LAKE CITY — After two domestic violence homicides in just a few days in Utah, 2News is taking a closer look at what resources are available for those experiencing domestic violence themselves. Kiki Wolf is with the Utah Domestic Violence Coalition. She said domestic violence can happen to...
kmyu.tv
Utah's 3rd-largest school district among 10 holding first day of classes Thursday
HOLLADAY, Utah (KUTV) — Ten more districts are holding their first day of classes Thursday, and all but about a dozen of the districts will be back to educating Utah students when the week is through. Among those are the approximately 60,000 students in the Granite School District --...
kmyu.tv
Utah Lt. Gov's cousin identified as victim in domestic violence homicide
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The victim of a suspected murder-suicide in Salt Lake County has been identified as the cousin of Lt. Gov Deidre Henderson. Amanda "Mandy" Mayne, 34, of Taylorsville was reportedly shot on Wednesday by a suspect who police said had previously been in a relationship with her.
