Tennessee appears to have plenty of good-looking prospects in its freshman class, but with the Vols returning eight starters on offense and seven on defense, many of those newcomers may find it hard to see plenty of playing time there right off the bat in their first seasons in the program. However, several first-year players could emerge as contributors on Tennessee’s special teams units thanks to the philosophy of head coach Josh Heupel and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler. The Vols emphasize what they call “transferable skills” on those coverage and return units to their positions on offense and defense and view that phase of the game as a chance to develop the younger players on the roster.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 9 HOURS AGO