ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

GoVols247 Podcast: What next for Vols hoops after Dilione commitment?

Looking for discussion on the newest elite prospect to commit to Tennessee basketball, and what’s next for that program on the trail?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Why several Tennessee freshmen will get chance to play, develop on special teams

Tennessee appears to have plenty of good-looking prospects in its freshman class, but with the Vols returning eight starters on offense and seven on defense, many of those newcomers may find it hard to see plenty of playing time there right off the bat in their first seasons in the program. However, several first-year players could emerge as contributors on Tennessee’s special teams units thanks to the philosophy of head coach Josh Heupel and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler. The Vols emphasize what they call “transferable skills” on those coverage and return units to their positions on offense and defense and view that phase of the game as a chance to develop the younger players on the roster.
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Tennessee continues to add key pieces on the recruiting trail

Tennessee has had a couple exciting days on the recruiting trail as of late, winning out for a couple coveted defensive backs. Over the weekend, the Vols beat out Georgia among others for Hewitt-Trusville (Ala.) High cornerback Rickey Gibson. On Monday, it was Top247 cornerback Jordan Matthews picking Tennessee over Texas among others.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
State
Tennessee State
Knoxville, TN
College Sports
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee College Sports
Local
Tennessee Sports
Local
Tennessee College Basketball
State
North Carolina State
City
Louisville, TN
Knoxville, TN
College Basketball
Local
Tennessee Basketball
Knoxville, TN
Basketball
State
Alabama State
Knoxville, TN
Sports
247Sports

247Sports

45K+
Followers
362K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy