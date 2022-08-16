Read full article on original website
GoVols247 Podcast: What next for Vols hoops after Dilione commitment?
Looking for discussion on the newest elite prospect to commit to Tennessee basketball, and what’s next for that program on the trail?. There’s a GoVols247 Podcast for that. GoVols247’s Wes Rucker (from Fort Rucker Studio) and Grant Ramey (from GoVols247’s Blount County Satellite Office in Maryville) convened via...
Why several Tennessee freshmen will get chance to play, develop on special teams
Tennessee appears to have plenty of good-looking prospects in its freshman class, but with the Vols returning eight starters on offense and seven on defense, many of those newcomers may find it hard to see plenty of playing time there right off the bat in their first seasons in the program. However, several first-year players could emerge as contributors on Tennessee’s special teams units thanks to the philosophy of head coach Josh Heupel and special teams coordinator Mike Ekeler. The Vols emphasize what they call “transferable skills” on those coverage and return units to their positions on offense and defense and view that phase of the game as a chance to develop the younger players on the roster.
Tennessee continues to add key pieces on the recruiting trail
Tennessee has had a couple exciting days on the recruiting trail as of late, winning out for a couple coveted defensive backs. Over the weekend, the Vols beat out Georgia among others for Hewitt-Trusville (Ala.) High cornerback Rickey Gibson. On Monday, it was Top247 cornerback Jordan Matthews picking Tennessee over Texas among others.
Preps to Pros: Analyzing Tennessee's 2023 class
In this clip from Preps to Pros, Cooper Petagna and Andrew Ivins break down Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class, headlined by superstar QB Nico Iamaleava.
Hendon Hooker is 'dramatically different' in 2022, Tennessee coach Josh Heupel says
Josh Heupel did not hold back when he discussed his expectations for his quarterback Hendon Hooker. The Tennessee Volunteers quarterback made tremendous strides from Year 1 to Year 2, with the latter getting ready to start in a few weeks. Joining Always College Football with former Alabama quarterback Greg McElroy, Heupel raved about his signal caller.
