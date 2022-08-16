Read full article on original website
31% of NPs may leave healthcare: 5 survey findings
A survey of more than 2,000 U.S. nurse practitioners found nearly a third are considering leaving healthcare, according to Medscape's first report on nurse practitioner burnout and depression published Aug. 18. The report is based on online survey responses from 2,084 practicing nurse practitioners polled from April 5 to May...
Nonprofit hospitals' 'deceptively strong' financial metrics likely to end, Fitch says
Nonprofit hospitals' median financial metrics showed improvement last year, but Fitch Ratings is projecting declines for next year and beyond. The credit rating agency analyzed 2021 audited data and reported that "AA" rated hospital medians showed a 20 percent increase in cash to adjusted debt. "BBB" rated health systems had an 8 percent increase.
Home health startup AlayaCare cuts workforce by 14%
AlayaCare, a tech startup that focuses on home healthcare, has let go of 60 employees, or 14% of its workforce, BetaKit reported Aug. 16. The company provides artificial intelligence-enabled software to home and community-based health care providers that allows them to schedule, document and bill for care. The firm also offers patient portals.
Novant hospital just missed Medicare contract termination, report says
A Novant hospital in North Carolina narrowly avoided termination of its Medicare contract Aug. 12 by hiring hundreds of nurses to address issues state inspectors identified in June, according to an Aug. 17 report from WECT News 6. Most of the newest hires were travel nurses, the station said. CMS...
4 CMOs from top US hospitals on the best advice they've received
Medical chiefs from four of US News & World Report's best hospitals or health systems recently spoke with Becker's Hospital Review about the best advice they've received. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length. Amy Williams, MD. Executive Dean of Practice at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.):...
Missouri hospital CEO, CFO are out
Memphis, Mo.-based Scotland County Hospital's board announced Aug. 17 that the hospital has new leadership, effective immediately. Meagan Weber is now that hospital's CEO, according to an announcement posted on the hospital's Facebook page. She replaces Randy Tobler, MD, who had served as CEO since 2015, according to WGEM. No details were provided about Dr. Tobler's abrupt departure.
Nearly half of healthcare workers 'at their breaking point,' survey finds
Forty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare workers in a recent survey said they are either at their breaking point or looking for new work due to the stress and trauma they endure on the job, a Colorado addiction treatment center reported Aug. 18. All Points North's "State of Mental Health: American...
50% of executives plan layoffs as healthcare looks to rehire
A new survey of U.S. executives across numerous sectors finds contradictory sentiments on talent and labor management, with half of respondents indicating they have plans to reduce headcount as more than one-third see talent acquisition and retention as a serious business risk. For its second Pulse Survey of the year,...
Evolving cybersecurity requirements make it harder for healthcare providers to keep up
Insurers significantly increased premiums for cyber coverage and are making stricter criteria for those applying, but healthcare organizations are finding it difficult to add all of the required additions, especially smaller providers, SC Media reported Aug. 18. Insures are now limiting coverage, increasing premiums and adding security requirements such as...
Telehealth baby feeding company expands to Colorado
Infant feeding telehealth company SimpliFed is expanding services to Health First Colorado beneficiaries. SimpliFed connects parents of newborns to breastfeeding and baby feeding support and information through a telehealth platform. SimpliFed works with families from pregnancy to weaning, according to the Aug. 17 SimpliFed news release. "We are deeply honored...
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital plans to spend $10M on modernizing hospital
HCA Florida Citrus Hospital in Inverness, Fla., will spend $10 million on modernizing its 204-bed facility for patient comfort, the Citrus County Chronicle reported Aug. 16. Lisa Nummi, DNP, MSN, CEO of Citrus Hospital, told the publication that patients expect modern and state-of-the-art rooms and facilities. The hospital already expanded...
ChristianaCare, Prospect Medical Holdings cancel 4-hospital deal
ChristianaCare signed a letter of intent in February to acquire Crozer Health from Prospect Medical Holdings. The health systems announced Aug. 18 that the deal will not move forward. Wilmington, Del.-based ChristianaCare and Los Angeles-based Prospect Medical Holdings said significant changes in the economic landscape since the letter of intent...
UPMC Enterprises: Key things to know
Pittsburgh-based UPMC, a $24 billion healthcare provider and insurer, has a venture capital arm that focuses on translational sciences and digital solutions, from seed to late-stage companies. UPMC Enterprises makes use of the clinical expertise of the health system's thousands of providers and the healthcare knowledge of its payer side.
U of Iowa Hospital seeks to add 2 floors to inpatient tower
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City is looking to add two floors to its eight-story inpatient tower, John Pappajohn Pavilion, as part of its 10-year renovation project, The Gazette reported Aug. 17. Construction would begin in 2023 and would cost $50.4 million of the overall project budget...
Digital health company Thirty Madison lays off 10% of staff
Thirty Madison, a company that treats patients for a variety of chronic conditions through telehealth and its proprietary medications, has reduced its workforce by 10 percent, a spokesperson confirmed to Becker's. The spokesperson didn't comment further or identify the number of employees affected. The company's LinkedIn page says it has...
Stop 'meeting overload' to save money: Physicians offer 9 solutions
Meeting with clinicians for one hour may cost up to $1,000 of missed clinical revenue, physicians estimate. OB-GYNs Brian Iriye, MD, and Jim Keller, MD, discussed meeting upticks in an Aug. 4 article for the journal Contemporary OB-GYN. According to the physicians, migration to a virtual sphere has made it easier to create a meeting and invite participants. However, holding a meeting is not always essential, they said, adding that it detracts from valuable time with patients, leading to lost income.
Frustrated with drug prices, some pharmacies bypass insurance
A small but growing number of pharmacies are opting to bypass the nation's health insurance system and sell generic drugs straight to consumers at lower prices, NBC News reported Aug. 19. These "cash" or "self-pay" pharmacies sell drugs at wholesale prices, plus a small mark-up, which they pocket as profit....
Healthcare price transparency: 7 recent headlines
Here are seven hospital and health insurance price transparency headlines Becker's has reported since Aug. 2:. U.S. employers are carefully analyzing price data to ensure they get the best health insurance prices for their employees; this is causing tension with some hospitals. 2. CMS' price transparency enforcement 'lukewarm,' Johns Hopkins...
