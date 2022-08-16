ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
50% of executives plan layoffs as healthcare looks to rehire

A new survey of U.S. executives across numerous sectors finds contradictory sentiments on talent and labor management, with half of respondents indicating they have plans to reduce headcount as more than one-third see talent acquisition and retention as a serious business risk. For its second Pulse Survey of the year,...
UPMC Enterprises: Key things to know

Pittsburgh-based UPMC, a $24 billion healthcare provider and insurer, has a venture capital arm that focuses on translational sciences and digital solutions, from seed to late-stage companies. UPMC Enterprises makes use of the clinical expertise of the health system's thousands of providers and the healthcare knowledge of its payer side.
5 actions CFOs are taking to counter high inflation

Fortune and marketing agency NewtonX, recently surveyed 81 CFOs on their attempts to offset rising costs caused by high inflation. Below is a list of actions the surveyed CFOs said they have taken:. Over half of CFOs surveyed have raised their prices, but increases were based on company size. Of...
What 4 revenue cycle leaders are excited about right now

Here is what four revenue cycle leaders recently told Becker's they are most excited about right now:. Kimberly Hodgkinson. Senior Vice President and CFO at Hospital Sisters Health System (Springfield, Ill.):. I am excited about the long view of applying automation and innovation to finance operations and revenue cycle. Sheldon...
Missouri hospital CEO, CFO are out

Memphis, Mo.-based Scotland County Hospital's board announced Aug. 17 that the hospital has new leadership, effective immediately. Meagan Weber is now that hospital's CEO, according to an announcement posted on the hospital's Facebook page. She replaces Randy Tobler, MD, who had served as CEO since 2015, according to WGEM. No details were provided about Dr. Tobler's abrupt departure.
Nonprofit hospitals' 'deceptively strong' financial metrics likely to end, Fitch says

Nonprofit hospitals' median financial metrics showed improvement last year, but Fitch Ratings is projecting declines for next year and beyond. The credit rating agency analyzed 2021 audited data and reported that "AA" rated hospital medians showed a 20 percent increase in cash to adjusted debt. "BBB" rated health systems had an 8 percent increase.
AI funding in healthcare through the years

Artificial intelligence funding in healthcare is skyrocketing with more than $3 billion poured into the sector in the first half of 2022 and nearly $10 billion in 2021, Politico reported Aug. 15. Healthcare AI funding throughout the years:. 2011: $129.3 million. 2012: $103.4 million. 2013: $167.8 million. 2014: $598.7 million.
Healthcare price transparency: 7 recent headlines

Here are seven hospital and health insurance price transparency headlines Becker's has reported since Aug. 2:. U.S. employers are carefully analyzing price data to ensure they get the best health insurance prices for their employees; this is causing tension with some hospitals. 2. CMS' price transparency enforcement 'lukewarm,' Johns Hopkins...
Epic's director of health policy departs

Alya Sulaiman, corporate counsel and director of health policy and regulatory affairs for Epic Systems, left the company to join healthcare law firm McDermott Will & Emery. In her new role, Ms. Sulaiman will help the firm's clients navigate healthcare regulatory, privacy and transactional policies, and focus on digital health, interoperability and data use strategy, according to an Aug. 17 press release from McDermott Will & Emery.
4 CMOs from top US hospitals on the best advice they've received

Medical chiefs from four of US News & World Report's best hospitals or health systems recently spoke with Becker's Hospital Review about the best advice they've received. Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for clarity and length. Amy Williams, MD. Executive Dean of Practice at Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.):...
6 recent healthcare job openings at Amazon

Amazon has been advertising job openings for its various healthcare teams. Here are six health-related jobs the tech giant recently posted. 1. Medical director, Amazon Pharmacy: Will develop the clinical product vision and strategy for integrated care delivery, identify and manage partner relationships, and manage and oversee clinical research and analytics.
Evolving cybersecurity requirements make it harder for healthcare providers to keep up

Insurers significantly increased premiums for cyber coverage and are making stricter criteria for those applying, but healthcare organizations are finding it difficult to add all of the required additions, especially smaller providers, SC Media reported Aug. 18. Insures are now limiting coverage, increasing premiums and adding security requirements such as...
8 health systems with strong finances

Here are eight health systems with strong operational metrics and solid financial positions, according to reports from Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Health system names were compiled from credit rating reports. 1. Advocate Aurora Health has an "AA" rating and stable outlook...
What Epic pays its top IT professionals

Epic pays software developers $77,000 to $140,000 per year based on experience and other factors, according to Payscale.com. Here are the mean average salaries Epic pays for eight IT positions:
Employees intentionally leaked data in 25% of healthcare breaches: study

A quarter of healthcare data leaks were intentionally caused by employees, according to a recent global survey of 1,300 health IT professionals by software company Soti. Seventy percent of healthcare organizations have experienced a data breach since 2020, the July study found. Cybersecurity has become an increasing concern of healthcare organizations, at a time when each breach costs health systems several million dollars.
Stop 'meeting overload' to save money: Physicians offer 9 solutions

Meeting with clinicians for one hour may cost up to $1,000 of missed clinical revenue, physicians estimate. OB-GYNs Brian Iriye, MD, and Jim Keller, MD, discussed meeting upticks in an Aug. 4 article for the journal Contemporary OB-GYN. According to the physicians, migration to a virtual sphere has made it easier to create a meeting and invite participants. However, holding a meeting is not always essential, they said, adding that it detracts from valuable time with patients, leading to lost income.
The lab industry is ready for monkeypox, says Quest exec

The World Health Organization declared monkeypox a global emergency July 23, and the U.S. issued a similar declaration Aug. 4. More than 14,000 cases have been confirmed in the U.S. as of Aug. 18, according to CDC data. Harvey Kaufman, MD, senior medical director at Quest Diagnostics, spoke with Becker's...
American Oncology Network speaks out against CMS outpatient payment rule

The American Oncology Network, a community-oncology advocate, spoke against CMS' proposed outpatient payment rule Aug. 15. CMS pitched the new rule July 18, which would raise Medicare outpatient payment rates in 2023. The final ruling is scheduled for November. "For more rural practices, like many of the community oncology practices...
Top 10 computer engineering programs, per US News

Health IT staffers are increasingly in demand at hospitals and health systems around the country. For tech professionals looking to get into or advance in the field, here are the top 10 graduate computer engineering programs for 2022, as ranked by U.S. News & World Report. Computer engineering programs mix...
Nearly half of healthcare workers 'at their breaking point,' survey finds

Forty-nine percent of U.S. healthcare workers in a recent survey said they are either at their breaking point or looking for new work due to the stress and trauma they endure on the job, a Colorado addiction treatment center reported Aug. 18. All Points North's "State of Mental Health: American...

