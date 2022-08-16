ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Comments / 1

WCNC

1 killed following early morning homicide in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man died after being found shot in front of a convenience store in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, police said. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to the 7-Eleven near the interchange of South Tryon Street and Interstate 485 around 2 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man in a vehicle parked in front of the store. The victim, who hasn't been identified, was rushed to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
CHARLOTTE, NC
fox46.com

Man shot on I-485 in Steele Creek area, dies at hospital: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man died at the hospital after a shooting in the Steele Creek neighborhood in southwest Charlotte early Thursday morning, according to CMPD. Officers responded to a shooting just before 2 a.m. on August 18 in the 8000 block of South Tryon Street.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTW News13

North Carolina bicyclist hit, dragged by minivan

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — A Thomasville man was hit by a minivan while on his bike and dragged for several feet. Thomasville police said the hit and run happened around 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 9 near the intersection of Liberty Drive and Tower Road, southeast of downtown Thomaville. They’re still searching for the person in […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Third earthquake in just over one week in North Carolina

TROUTMAN, Iredell County — North Carolina has been the epicenter of the third earthquake in a little over a week. According to the United States Geological Survey, a 1.8 magnitude earthquake hit Troutman in Iredell County at about 6 a.m. on Wednesday. On Aug. 8, a magnitude 2 earthquake...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Earthquake in Troutman, North Carolina

North Carolina has been hit with the third earthquake in less than two weeks. This one, pretty close. It happened Wednesday morning in Troutman. Did you feel it?. Now chances are you did not feel this one. The Iredell County earthquake registered just 1.8 on the Richter Scale. According to the United States Geology Survey, you most like will not feel an earthquake below a 3.
TROUTMAN, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

TRAFFIC ALERT: Fiery I-77 Crash Causes Interstate To Shut Down

Troopers say I-77 North near exit 9 in Charlotte has officially been cleared after a tractor-trailer crashed on the highway Tuesday causing major traffic delays. One of three lanes remains closed to drivers, according to the NC State Highway Patrol. Update:. Troopers say the collision that shut down portions of...

