Indiana football fall camp notes: Offensive line changes mentality, QB battle up for grabs, depth chart coming into focus
Offensive line coach Darren Hiller knows Indiana wasn’t physical enough in the trenches last season. It showed up in Indiana football’s offensive production, where both rushing offense and passing offense were in the bottom half of the Big Ten. “I don’t like talking too much about last year,”...
‘Urgency wasn't there’: Indiana’s best soccer arrives too late, Hoosiers fall 1-0 to Bowling Green in preseason exhibition
JT Harms outstretched his arms just enough. The mere length of the goalkeeper's fingertips re-directed Bowling Green's short free kick into the goal post, and back into danger. Harms immediately sprang from the ground. Stumbling and off balance, he blocked two more point-blank strikes before letting out a thrilling yell.
