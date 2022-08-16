ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Council OKs Pact to Spur Downtown Revitalization

A plan for a multi-story, mixed-use building at a key downtown intersection earned Santa Maria City Council approval as part of a larger revitalizaiton effort leaders hope will tranform the area. By a 4-1 vote, with Carlos Escobedo opposed, the council on Tuesday approved a disposition and development agreement between...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Future of Downtown Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo in Question

Pacific Capital Retail has given up on Paseo Nuevo and the former Macy's Building. The company handed back leases to its lenders in lieu of foreclosure, according to Santa Barbara County Public records. The company had fallen significantly behind on loan payments, and rather than face foreclosure, gave the leases...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Santa Barbara, CA
Government
Local
California Business
Santa Barbara, CA
Business
Santa Barbara County, CA
Government
County
Santa Barbara County, CA
Local
California Government
City
Santa Barbara, CA
Santa Barbara County, CA
Business
Noozhawk

Randy Rowse: On Issue After Issue, Santa Barbara Is Making Important Progress

As mayor, I like to do periodic check-ins with you about what’s been done in the City of Santa Barbara and what is in the works for the near future. Many of the issues that are perpetually in the forefront are housing availability, water and chronic homelessness. The future configuration and vitality of State Street downtown has been added to the list of top issues.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Council OKs New Deadlines for Pale Blue Dot Ventures

The team behind the development of a proposed space center on city-owned land in Lompoc has again received more time to meet key milestones. On Tuesday night, the Lompoc City Council unanimously approved the fifth extension for Pale Blue Dot Ventures, but for a shorter delay than in the past.
LOMPOC, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Oscar Gutierrez
sitelinesb.com

A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale

••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
syvnews.com

Santa Barbara Foundation names Lompoc's Ginger Salazar Person of the Year

Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich will be honored at an in-person luncheon slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets to join the celebration can be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards. The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Business#Business Economics#Economic Development#Development Plan
Noozhawk

508 Brinkerhoff Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Own a coveted piece of Santa Barbara history with this lovely Victorian style duplex resting on Brinkerhoff Avenue. The charming front house has 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom w/ roughly 1,120 sq/ft and is currently set up for commercial use. The back detached cottage is a 1bd/1bth residential unit. Both homes have features & finishes that resemble a period in local history dating back to the very early 1900's. This unique property is 2 blocks to State St. and could be a prefect live and/or work opportunity with the benefit of C-2 zoning. Current average monthly income $5350. There's also potential for off street parking via the alley access at the rear of the property. This opportunity is a true ''diamond in the rough'' patiently waiting for it's new owner to give it the attention it deserves!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

BizHawk: Hustle & Grind/Shave Ice Company Closes in Santa Barbara

The hustling and grinding has come to a screeching halt. "With a heavy heart we are announcing that the sun has set for ParadICE & Hustle & Grind, and we are permanently closed as of Monday 7/18,' the company said in a statement on Instagram. "We cannot thank our supporters and staff enough for riding with us through the past four years.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Chamber of Commerce
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Jobs
Noozhawk

East Beach Summer

Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver to you 24/7, please become a member of our Hawks Club today.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

StonePark Capital acquires The Waterman Hotel in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone

StonePark Capital is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Waterman, a 31-room hotel, located in the Funk Zone neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, at 12 E. Montecito Street. Built in 2014, The Waterman has been a welcome addition to the region, offering visitors a unique lifestyle hospitality option. The property features stylishly fun guest rooms and lively common areas, including a swimming pool and an outdoor gathering area directly on State Street.
SANTA BARBARA, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy