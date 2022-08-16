Own a coveted piece of Santa Barbara history with this lovely Victorian style duplex resting on Brinkerhoff Avenue. The charming front house has 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom w/ roughly 1,120 sq/ft and is currently set up for commercial use. The back detached cottage is a 1bd/1bth residential unit. Both homes have features & finishes that resemble a period in local history dating back to the very early 1900's. This unique property is 2 blocks to State St. and could be a prefect live and/or work opportunity with the benefit of C-2 zoning. Current average monthly income $5350. There's also potential for off street parking via the alley access at the rear of the property. This opportunity is a true ''diamond in the rough'' patiently waiting for it's new owner to give it the attention it deserves!

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO