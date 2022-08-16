Read full article on original website
5 Things To Do in California For Couples
12 Fun Things to Do in Solvang, California
7 Fun Things to do in Santa Barbara
She. A Free Verse Poem.
Two California individuals stole pride flags and now face hate crime charges
Noozhawk
Santa Maria Council OKs Pact to Spur Downtown Revitalization
A plan for a multi-story, mixed-use building at a key downtown intersection earned Santa Maria City Council approval as part of a larger revitalizaiton effort leaders hope will tranform the area. By a 4-1 vote, with Carlos Escobedo opposed, the council on Tuesday approved a disposition and development agreement between...
Noozhawk
Future of Downtown Santa Barbara’s Paseo Nuevo in Question
Pacific Capital Retail has given up on Paseo Nuevo and the former Macy's Building. The company handed back leases to its lenders in lieu of foreclosure, according to Santa Barbara County Public records. The company had fallen significantly behind on loan payments, and rather than face foreclosure, gave the leases...
City of Lompoc invites public to weigh-in on plans for new housing units
Thursday evening, the City of Lompoc held its first Housing Element Workshop, where the public was invited to weigh in on plans to provide more living options for the community.
kcbx.org
Serve Santa Maria: How the Hurricane Katrina response inspired a Central Coast nonprofit
A local nonprofit called Serve Santa Maria is helping the city gather volunteers for cleanup and paint projects, including one tomorrow that will take volunteers to city parks, elementary schools and more. Pastor Carl Neilsen founded Serve Santa Maria in 2009. He brought high school volunteers from his church to...
Lompoc neighbors weigh in on city's historic, but aging trees
Some people in Lompoc are concerned about the city's historic trees and the hazards they say they are creating.
Noozhawk
Randy Rowse: On Issue After Issue, Santa Barbara Is Making Important Progress
As mayor, I like to do periodic check-ins with you about what’s been done in the City of Santa Barbara and what is in the works for the near future. Many of the issues that are perpetually in the forefront are housing availability, water and chronic homelessness. The future configuration and vitality of State Street downtown has been added to the list of top issues.
Noozhawk
Hilton Santa Barbara Wants to Add 80 Rooms to Waterfront Hotel; Commission Questions Design
One of Santa Barbara's most iconic hotels is slated to get bigger. Fess Parker's hotel along the waterfront, at 633 W. Cabrillo Blvd., is a worldwide destination, a place for tourists, weddings, parties and events. Now, the company that runs the hotel, Hilton Santa Barbara, wants to add 80 rooms.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Council OKs New Deadlines for Pale Blue Dot Ventures
The team behind the development of a proposed space center on city-owned land in Lompoc has again received more time to meet key milestones. On Tuesday night, the Lompoc City Council unanimously approved the fifth extension for Pale Blue Dot Ventures, but for a shorter delay than in the past.
sitelinesb.com
A Santa Barbara Landmark Is for Sale
••• “The former St. Anthony’s Seminary […] is for sale. CBRE and Coldwell Banker Global Luxury announced that it has placed the seminary and its approximately 12-acre site on the market. The property is located behind a wall and gates at 2300 Garden St. The site features six historic buildings that add up to 123,764 square feet. […] The zoning for the site is RE-15, which includes residential single units, luxury senior housing/assisted living, group residential, education, hospitality and more.” The listing doe not disclose the price. —Santa Barbara News-Press.
See’s Candy celebrates grand opening in Goleta Camino Real Marketplace
Goleta just got a little bit sweeter as See's Candy moved into the Camino Real Marketplace and celebrated its grand opening on Friday. The post See’s Candy celebrates grand opening in Goleta Camino Real Marketplace appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
syvnews.com
Santa Barbara Foundation names Lompoc's Ginger Salazar Person of the Year
Ginger Salazar and Katina Zaninovich will be honored at an in-person luncheon slated for Wednesday, Sept. 21, at the Hilton Santa Barbara Beachfront Resort Rotunda. Tickets to join the celebration can be purchased online at SBFoundation.org/PYAwards. The Santa Barbara Foundation has named Lompoc native Ginger Salazar and Santa Barbara resident...
Lompoc City Council to further discuss potential moratorium on cannabis licenses
Lompoc City Council members discussed the cannabis use ordinance, regulation, and potential moratorium or cap during Tuesday night's meeting. The post Lompoc City Council to further discuss potential moratorium on cannabis licenses appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
City of Lompoc considering changes to cannabis ordinance
The City of Lompoc is considering changes to its cannabis ordinance. Some business owners say there are too many dispensaries for a city of about 45,000 people.
Noozhawk
508 Brinkerhoff Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93101
Own a coveted piece of Santa Barbara history with this lovely Victorian style duplex resting on Brinkerhoff Avenue. The charming front house has 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom w/ roughly 1,120 sq/ft and is currently set up for commercial use. The back detached cottage is a 1bd/1bth residential unit. Both homes have features & finishes that resemble a period in local history dating back to the very early 1900's. This unique property is 2 blocks to State St. and could be a prefect live and/or work opportunity with the benefit of C-2 zoning. Current average monthly income $5350. There's also potential for off street parking via the alley access at the rear of the property. This opportunity is a true ''diamond in the rough'' patiently waiting for it's new owner to give it the attention it deserves!
Eastern Progress
Cultivating cannabis will soon require conditional use permit in Santa Barbara County
Those who want to cultivate cannabis on land zoned Agriculture 2 in inland Santa Barbara County as well as outdoor cultivation in various industrial and manufacturing zones will be required to obtain a conditional use permit. New cultivators will no longer be able to operate with a simple land use...
Noozhawk
BizHawk: Hustle & Grind/Shave Ice Company Closes in Santa Barbara
The hustling and grinding has come to a screeching halt. "With a heavy heart we are announcing that the sun has set for ParadICE & Hustle & Grind, and we are permanently closed as of Monday 7/18,' the company said in a statement on Instagram. "We cannot thank our supporters and staff enough for riding with us through the past four years.
Noozhawk
Lompoc Council Considers Limits, Temporary Moratorium for Commercial Cannabis Licenses
After welcoming cannabis without limits and attracting dozens of businesses, the Lompoc City Council has taken a tentative step toward what one industry representative suggested should be “a strategic pause” for new permits. On Tuesday night, council members discussed the cannabis industry and a possible temporary moratorium, with...
Noozhawk
Neighbors Speak Out Against Mixed-Use Development Proposal for Buellton Site
A proposed mixed-use development in Buellton has raised the ire of neighbors, but city leaders urged calm while noting that the project had a long way to go before possible approval. On Thursday, the Buellton City Council approved a resolution spelling out the scope of work, issues relevant to the...
Noozhawk
East Beach Summer
Santa Barbara Edhat
StonePark Capital acquires The Waterman Hotel in Santa Barbara's Funk Zone
StonePark Capital is pleased to announce the recent acquisition of The Waterman, a 31-room hotel, located in the Funk Zone neighborhood of Santa Barbara, California, at 12 E. Montecito Street. Built in 2014, The Waterman has been a welcome addition to the region, offering visitors a unique lifestyle hospitality option. The property features stylishly fun guest rooms and lively common areas, including a swimming pool and an outdoor gathering area directly on State Street.
