Read full article on original website
Related
KGET 17
Covered in Kern: Stockdale Solar
Sponsored content by Stockdale Solar. Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to the team from Stockdale Solar about everything there is to know about the company. Stockdale Solar is locally founded and headquartered which is great because this is the number one market for residential solar in the country. “We use the best and latest technology – Our project specialist team is here to help you at any point,” said the guys.
KGET 17
17 News @ Noon 08/17/2022
Former Kern County Democratic Congressman TJ Cox is out of jail – following his arrest yesterday morning by the FBI. Extreme heat has prompted the state to issue a flex alert for today from 4 to 9 p.m. Students step on campus at Del Oro High School for the...
KGET 17
Halloween is back early at House of Moseley
Sponsored Content by House of Moseley. Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to the brother-sister team from House of Moseley about the new decor they have in stock for the fall season. Halloween has arrived at House of Moseley already, so if you’re ready for pumpkin spice scents from Nest...
KGET 17
Pet of the Week: Cooper
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Meet this week’s pet of the week, Cooper!. Cooper is a Labrador and is about 10 years old, according to Julie Johnson with the Bakersfield Animal Care Center. If you’re interested in adopting a pet, you can call the Bakersfield Animal Care Center at...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KGET 17
Golden Empire Most Wanted: Aug. 18, 2022
The U.S. Marshals say they are asking for help to find a man wanted for violating federal parole. Marshals are looking for Emiliano Hernandez-Lombera, 32. The authorities say Hernandez-Lombera has a criminal history that includes conspiracy to distribute drugs, theft, grand theft and DUI. Hernandez-Lombera has family and residential ties...
KGET 17
Covered in Kern: home buying guide with Amerisave Mortgage
Sponsored Content by Amerisave Mortgage. Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler talks to Branch Manager, Benjamin Soriano with Amerisave Mortgage to learn some helpful tips and tricks on the home buying process. According to Soriano, you can qualify for a home with as little as three percent down of the purchase...
KGET 17
$50 off your next trip to Fresco Meat Market and Bakery
Sponsored Content by Fresco Meat Market and Bakery. Studio 17’s Rachel Ziegler, talks to Sergio Aguilar, owner of Fresco Meat Market and Bakery about what makes the mini-market so unique and an amazing special for Studio 17 Live viewers. Fresco Meat market and Bakery is your one-stop shop, they...
Comments / 0