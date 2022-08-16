ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

kidsactivitiesblog.com

40+ Fun Farm Animal Crafts for Preschool & Beyond

Looking for farm animal crafts? This big list of farm crafts for kids includes cute farm animal crafts for kids of all ages from toddlers to preschool to older kids too! These easy farm crafts will help kids develop creativity while developing fine motor skills at home or in the classroom.
pethelpful.com

Video of Chihuahua Meeting New Foster Kittens Is Peak Adorableness

We can't all be as sweet as Peaches! This tiny Chihuahua, like most others, has a personality ten times her size, but where other dogs are spicy, she's as sweet as can be. Just take a scroll through her videos!. Peaches' owner, who runs @chihuahuapeaches on TikTok, loves showing off...
dailyphew.com

Cat With Split-Colored Face Becomes A Father To Kittens In Each Of His Colors

Narnia conquered our hearts back in 2018 when he was just a tiny furball with a very special feature. Blue-eyed boy had a face precisely split into a gray and a black side. His owner Stephanie Jiminez said that “When Narnia was born I was extremely surprised. I knew immediately that he was exceptional.” But the kids grow up fast, and the boi has grown into a full-blown heartthrob… and a dad!
Narcity

9 Best Spots In Toronto To Get Butter Chicken, According To Locals

A top chef, in the past, had told us which restaurants they believed served the best Indian food in Toronto. But this time we wanted Toronto locals to weigh in. More specifically, we wanted to know which spots in the 6ix served up some of the best butter chicken in the city, according to the layperson. So Narcity asked its readers on Instagram to dish out where they thought would satiate our taste buds the best.
Narcity

7 Best Free Things To Do If This Is Your First Summer In Toronto, According To Locals

Newcomers to the city will be happy to know that, even though Toronto was named the most expensive city in Canada, there are still ways to save money in the 6ix. Narcity recently asked its readers on Instagram about some free activities they'd recommend for people who are spending their first summer in Toronto, and the locals had some great suggestions.
Thrillist

Salt & Straw's Latest Flavor Was Created Exclusively for Dogs

Nothing sends a dagger through the heart like your dog's sappy—but manipulative—puppy eyes when you dive spoon first into a pint of ice cream without sharing. But now, thanks to our pals at Salt & Straw, your four-legged child can join in on the (totally pet-approved) sugar rush.
Narcity

7 Gorgeous BC Hikes To Try This Fall The Minute The Leaves Start To Hit The Ground

The fall season is a great time to start hiking with cooler air and all the stunning colours of the leaves, you can't go wrong. Luckily, there are a ton of amazing hikes in B.C. to hit up the minute the leaves start hitting the ground. Whether you are a beginner hiker or an advanced hiker, there is a little bit of everything included on the list.
