Related
Oklahoma governor grants stay of execution to death row inmate Richard Glossip
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt granted death row inmate Richard Glossip a 60-day stay of execution on Tuesday while a state appeals court considers his claim of innocence. Stitt signed an executive order delaying Glossip’s execution for the 1997 killing of Glossip's boss, motel owner Barry Van...
okcfox.com
Oklahoma County district attorney David Prater seeking OSBI probe into Kevin Calvey
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater has asked the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation to look into Kevin Calvey's campaign, FOX 25 was told Thursday. Calvey is running for Oklahoma County District Attorney. He's currently in a runoff against Gayland Geiger for the Republican nomination.
publicradiotulsa.org
Former victim of death row inmate James Coddington asks Stitt for mercy
A former robbery victim of James Coddington is asking Gov. Kevin Stitt to spare the death row inmate’s life. Trisha Allen, 45, was an overnight gas station cashier in Oklahoma City about 25 years ago when Coddington entered the store with a knife around 5 a.m. During the brief robbery of the register, Coddington almost hurt Allen with the knife.
Oklahoma Military Order of the Purple Heart does not support lawsuit against Gov. Stitt
The Military Order of the Purple Heart released a statement Wednesday night regarding the lawsuit filed in the District Court of Oklahoma County against Governor Kevin Stitt and Robert Allen, Jr.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Oklahoma contractor charged with embezzlement
Charges have been filed against an Oklahoma contractor accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from victims.
pryorinfopub.com
State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal
The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
A letter to Governor Stitt hopes to make a difference for many Oklahoma farmers and ranchers regarding shortage of hay
Hoping to make a difference for Oklahoma farmers and ranchers across the state, a letter to the Governor's Office from the president of American Farmers and Ranchers Mutual Insurance Company (AFR) asking Governor Kevin Stitt to sign an executive order to temporarily suspend certain requirements for transportation hay.
Alleged letter from murder suspect sent to KFOR
The Oklahoma woman charged with murder in the death of her 3-year-old granddaughter has allegedly sent a handwritten letter and proposal to KFOR asking for money and materials in exchange for an exclusive interview about her story.
RELATED PEOPLE
Prosecutor files motion to expunge burglary charges against A.J. Ferrari
Payne County's District Attorney filed a motion Thursday, asking that two burglary-related charges filed against former star Oklahoma State University wrestler A.J. Ferrari be expunged.
Roll Call Online
Ex-Rep. Kendra Horn looks for comeback in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Kansas voters blocked a constitutional amendment that would enable abortion restrictions, Kendra Horn, a Democrat running for an open Senate seat in neighboring Oklahoma, was watching. Oklahoma is an even more conservative state. It awarded former President Donald Trump one of his largest margins of...
Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
Investigation leads to one of largest meth busts in Oklahoma history
Agents with the Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics say a multi-agency investigation has led to a historic drug bust.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters defends video of him teaching U.S. history
A video pulled from one of Oklahoma Secretary of Education Ryan Walters' classes that was posted on his YouTube page, shows him teaching a lesson on school segregation and its effects on young black children.
Oklahoma City activist facing allegations of neglect
A well-known Oklahoma City community activist is facing accusations of abuse by caretaker and exploitation of an elderly person.
KOCO
Oklahoma legislators fight to help ranchers, farmers impacted by inflation
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma legislators are fighting to help ranchers and farmers who are impacted by inflation. The price of nearly everything is up over the last year and it’s having a major impact on some of Oklahoma’s biggest industries. KOCO 5 spoke with state Rep. Justin...
KTEN.com
Oklahoma bust nets almost 600 pounds of meth
(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is reporting one of the largest methamphetamine busts in state history. It all began last month with an investigation targeting a drug trafficking organization moving meth from Mexico to central and southern Oklahoma. Ardmore police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Drug...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOCO
Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town
CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
KTEN.com
Choctaw Nation to bid for broadband funds
DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden last November is providing one billion dollars for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. Rob Griffin, the tribal broadband coordinator for the Choctaw Nation, believes the funding will help create equal access for all. "We can build an...
Logan County Man Arrested Following Execution Of Search Warrant
The OSBI, Logan County Sheriff's Office and Oklahoma County Sheriff's Office arrested a man following the execution of a search warrant Friday. David Smith, 64, was arrested on complaints of porssession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possessing a stolen vehicle. Smith is currently being held in the...
KOCO
FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank
SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
