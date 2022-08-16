ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

publicradiotulsa.org

Former victim of death row inmate James Coddington asks Stitt for mercy

A former robbery victim of James Coddington is asking Gov. Kevin Stitt to spare the death row inmate’s life. Trisha Allen, 45, was an overnight gas station cashier in Oklahoma City about 25 years ago when Coddington entered the store with a knife around 5 a.m. During the brief robbery of the register, Coddington almost hurt Allen with the knife.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Local
Oklahoma Government
Oklahoma City, OK
Government
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
pryorinfopub.com

State of Oklahoma backs Tulsa on McGirt-related traffic ticket appeal

The state of Oklahoma is backing the city of Tulsa in a court appeal regarding the city’s right to issue traffic tickets to tribal members. A friend of the court brief filed Wednesday by the state Attorney General’s Office in the case cites a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling as evidence backing its claim.
TULSA, OK
Person
Richard Glossip
Roll Call Online

Ex-Rep. Kendra Horn looks for comeback in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY — As Kansas voters blocked a constitutional amendment that would enable abortion restrictions, Kendra Horn, a Democrat running for an open Senate seat in neighboring Oklahoma, was watching. Oklahoma is an even more conservative state. It awarded former President Donald Trump one of his largest margins of...
OKLAHOMA STATE
KFOR

Prison inmate accused of Oklahoma City cold case murder

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have identified two men in connection with the 2003 murder of an Oklahoma City woman – a man currently in prison and man who committed suicide in 2004. Thirty-eight-year-old Andrew Louis Canaday faces charges of first-degree murder and first-degree manslaughter for the death of 51-year-old Sandra Garcia, according […]
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
#Capital Punishment#Legislature#Federal Court#Ag
KTEN.com

Oklahoma bust nets almost 600 pounds of meth

(KTEN) — The Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics is reporting one of the largest methamphetamine busts in state history. It all began last month with an investigation targeting a drug trafficking organization moving meth from Mexico to central and southern Oklahoma. Ardmore police, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Drug...
OKLAHOMA STATE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
News Break
Politics
KOCO

Oklahoma school district warns parents of inmate on run with ties to town

CRESCENT, Okla. — An Oklahoma school district warned parents of an inmate on the run who has ties to their town. This all happened in Crescent, northwest of Guthrie. The Crescent police chief told KOCO 5 it isn’t an active threat, but police will have a resource officer at the school to help ease anxiety about the situation. KOCO 5 also knows the US Marshals in Oklahoma are aware and are helping assist a nationwide effort to capture the fugitive.
CRESCENT, OK
KTEN.com

Choctaw Nation to bid for broadband funds

DURANT, Okla. (KTEN) — The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law signed by President Biden last November is providing one billion dollars for the Tribal Broadband Connectivity Program. Rob Griffin, the tribal broadband coordinator for the Choctaw Nation, believes the funding will help create equal access for all. "We can build an...
DURANT, OK
KOCO

FBI searches for woman accused of robbing Shawnee bank

SHAWNEE, Okla. — The FBI is searching for a woman they say was behind a bank robbery Thursday in Shawnee. Around 2 p.m., the woman went into the MidFirst Bank on Harrison Street with a note demanding money from the teller. Authorities describe the suspect as a white woman...
SHAWNEE, OK

