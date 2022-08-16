If Khamzat Chimaev defeats Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event next month, a welterweight championship fight could very well be in his future. UFC president Dana White indicated as much when asked about what could be next for Chimaev with a win on Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Chimaev has taken the promotion by storm with wins in his first five appearances, including a decision triumph over Gilbert Burns in his last outing at UFC 273.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 1 DAY AGO