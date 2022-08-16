ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos

Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
UFC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Yardbarker

Dana White: ‘Fair to Say’ Khamzat Chimaev Gets Title Shot with Win Over Nate Diaz

If Khamzat Chimaev defeats Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event next month, a welterweight championship fight could very well be in his future. UFC president Dana White indicated as much when asked about what could be next for Chimaev with a win on Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Chimaev has taken the promotion by storm with wins in his first five appearances, including a decision triumph over Gilbert Burns in his last outing at UFC 273.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Antoine Maurice King, MBA, MSIT

Kamaru Usman Plans to be Victorious in His Rematch with Leon Edwards

Kamaru Usman wants to establish his status as the most competitive combatant. Usman, the current welterweight champion, will attempt to show off his supremacy at UFC 278 on Saturday night with a sixth straight title defense and second victory over Leon Edwards. The "Nigerian Nightmare" intends to move over the middleweight category and win the light heavyweight championship.
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bryan Barberena
Person
Glover Teixeira
Person
Santiago Ponzinibbio
Person
Robbie Lawler
Yardbarker

Babyface turn teased during AEW Dynamite

A babyface turn was teased tonight on AEW Dynamite. Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson faced off in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Garcia won the first fall by putting Danielson to sleep. Danielson got a quick pinfall to win the second fall and he won the final and...
WWE
MiddleEasy

Leon Edwards Wants to Face Jorge Masvidal in the Octagon This Time

Leon Edwards will finally step into the Octagon for his long-awaited welterweight title opportunity at UFC 278 when he faces ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman. While speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, ‘Rocky’ was asked who he would like to face should he walk out of Salt Lake City with UFC gold wrapped around his waist.
UFC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Gilbert Burns: Jorge Masvidal has verbally agreed to fight, UFC determining date

SALT LAKE CITY – Gilbert Burns says a fight with Jorge Masvidal has been verbally agreed upon, it’s just a matter of UFC locking in an appropriate date. Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) has been asking for the matchup for the past several months, and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) has expressed interest as well, if he couldn’t get his top-priority pairing with Conor McGregor next.
UFC
MMA Fighting

Kamaru Usman ‘not kidding’ on pursuing UFC light-heavy title, responds to possible Jon Jones fight

Kamaru Usman isn’t joking when he says he wants to move up to light heavyweight and challenge for the title after UFC 278. Already considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in MMA, Usman aims for the sixth defense of his welterweight title on Saturday. But if he gets past Leon Edwards, he said an immediate move up to 205 pounds is absolutely possible.
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Ufc 282 Update#Espn#Octagon#Ufc Fight Night 206#Tko
MMAmania.com

UFC 278 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Usman vs. Edwards 2

After putting together a 10-fight unbeaten streak, Leon Edwards finally gets his shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold this Saturday (Aug. 20, 2022) when he challenges Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, inside Vivent Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fifteen pounds north, Luke Rockhold returns to the cage against the lethal Paulo Costa, while Alexandr Romanov attempts to continue his rise through the Heavyweight ranks at Marcin Tybura’s expense.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy