MMA Fighting
Heck of a Morning: What happens if Leon Edwards upsets Kamaru Usman at UFC 278?
Kamaru Usman and Leon Edwards will battle it out for the UFC welterweight title in the main event of Saturday’s UFC 278 card in Salt Lake City. Does the champion or challenger have more pressure heading into the championship bout?. On an all-new, super-sized edition of Heck of a...
UFC President Dana White responds to Luke Rockhold’s title talk: “I mean, this is normal Rockhold babble”
UFC President, Dana White, is responding to Luke Rockhold’s title talk. It will be this coming Saturday, August 20th, that Luke Rockhold (16-5 MMA) will meet Paulo Costa (13-2 MMA) at UFC 278 in the co-main middleweight event. Rockhold, 37, has not entered the Octagon in 3 years and...
Yardbarker
Dana White: ‘Big Mistakes Were Made’ By UFC Not Re-Signing Shane Burgos
Earlier this week, Shane Burgos made a somewhat surprising announcement. that he was leaving the UFC to sign with Professional Fighters League. The move comes on the heels of back-to-back triumphs for the Team Tiger Schulmann representative in UFC competition. However, Burgos said the PFL’s offer far surpassed that of his former promotion.
MMAmania.com
UFC snubs Luke Rockhold, won’t upload media day video after former champ dumps on Dana White, MMA pay
Luke Rockhold has nothing to lose, except a few more brain cells, according to this scouting report. That’s why the former middleweight champion is speaking his mind ahead of the UFC 278: “Usman vs. Edwards 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event this Sat. night (Aug. 20, 2022) inside Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah.
Yardbarker
Dana White: ‘Fair to Say’ Khamzat Chimaev Gets Title Shot with Win Over Nate Diaz
If Khamzat Chimaev defeats Nate Diaz in the UFC 279 main event next month, a welterweight championship fight could very well be in his future. UFC president Dana White indicated as much when asked about what could be next for Chimaev with a win on Sept. 10 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Chimaev has taken the promotion by storm with wins in his first five appearances, including a decision triumph over Gilbert Burns in his last outing at UFC 273.
Kamaru Usman vows to “stop” Leon Edwards at UFC 278 to prove he’s pound-for-pound best
Kamaru Usman is confident he will prove to Leon Edwards and everyone else that he is the pound-for-pound best fighter in the UFC on Saturday. Usman is looking to defend his welterweight title in the main event of UFC 278 as he rematches Edwards. Ahead of the fight, Edwards has been vocal in saying Usman isn’t as good as people say he is.
MMA Fighting
Paulo Costa scares Dana White, tells Luke Rockhold ‘be cool’ at UFC 278 press conference staredowns
SALT LAKE CITY - “You scared me.”. UFC President Dana White was on high alert after Paulo Costa leaped forward into a staredown with his UFC 278 co-headliner Luke Rockhold after a press conference of back-and-forth insults. But for all the animosity on display, Costa urged a seething Rockhold...
Kamaru Usman Plans to be Victorious in His Rematch with Leon Edwards
Kamaru Usman wants to establish his status as the most competitive combatant. Usman, the current welterweight champion, will attempt to show off his supremacy at UFC 278 on Saturday night with a sixth straight title defense and second victory over Leon Edwards. The "Nigerian Nightmare" intends to move over the middleweight category and win the light heavyweight championship.
Yardbarker
Babyface turn teased during AEW Dynamite
A babyface turn was teased tonight on AEW Dynamite. Daniel Garcia and Bryan Danielson faced off in a 2 out of 3 falls match. Garcia won the first fall by putting Danielson to sleep. Danielson got a quick pinfall to win the second fall and he won the final and...
WWE・
Leon Edwards Wants to Face Jorge Masvidal in the Octagon This Time
Leon Edwards will finally step into the Octagon for his long-awaited welterweight title opportunity at UFC 278 when he faces ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman. While speaking with ESPN’s Brett Okamoto, ‘Rocky’ was asked who he would like to face should he walk out of Salt Lake City with UFC gold wrapped around his waist.
Gilbert Burns: Jorge Masvidal has verbally agreed to fight, UFC determining date
SALT LAKE CITY – Gilbert Burns says a fight with Jorge Masvidal has been verbally agreed upon, it’s just a matter of UFC locking in an appropriate date. Burns (20-5 MMA, 13-5 UFC) has been asking for the matchup for the past several months, and Masvidal (35-16 MMA, 12-9 UFC) has expressed interest as well, if he couldn’t get his top-priority pairing with Conor McGregor next.
MMA Fighting
Kamaru Usman ‘not kidding’ on pursuing UFC light-heavy title, responds to possible Jon Jones fight
Kamaru Usman isn’t joking when he says he wants to move up to light heavyweight and challenge for the title after UFC 278. Already considered one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in MMA, Usman aims for the sixth defense of his welterweight title on Saturday. But if he gets past Leon Edwards, he said an immediate move up to 205 pounds is absolutely possible.
MMAmania.com
UFC 278 predictions: Late ‘Prelims’ undercard preview | Usman vs. Edwards 2
After putting together a 10-fight unbeaten streak, Leon Edwards finally gets his shot at Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gold this Saturday (Aug. 20, 2022) when he challenges Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, inside Vivent Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. Fifteen pounds north, Luke Rockhold returns to the cage against the lethal Paulo Costa, while Alexandr Romanov attempts to continue his rise through the Heavyweight ranks at Marcin Tybura’s expense.
