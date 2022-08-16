Read full article on original website
'Predators welcome': 6 Mormon churches vandalized in Utah
SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in Utah were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police Department said they received reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism, which...
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
Alex Murdaugh & 2 others indicted on additional charges by grand jury
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Former attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing new indictments, bringing the total number of charges against him to 90, the state’s attorney general announced Friday morning. The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh, Spencer Anwan Roberts, and Jerry...
Mother, daughter dog trainers arrested after video of their techniques goes viral
LENA, La. (WKRC) — A mother and daughter who run a dog training facility in Louisiana are facing charges after a video of their controversial methods went viral, according to authorities. Tina Frey, 52, and her daughter, Victoria Brimer, 21, own and operate the Cypress Arrow Kennel & K9...
Car crash in Beaufort County leads to vehicle fire, leaves three injured
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTGS) — The Burton Fire Department responded to a car crash that left three injured at the intersection of Trask Parkway and Laurel Bay Road Thursday afternoon. According to officials, the crash happened just after 2:30 p.m. on Thursday with potentially critical injuries. When emergency personnel...
