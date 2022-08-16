ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Predators welcome': 6 Mormon churches vandalized in Utah

SANDY, Utah (KUTV) — Police are investigating after multiple Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in Utah were vandalized. Sgt. Greg Moffitt with the Sandy Police Department said they received reports about multiple cases of vandalism on Tuesday morning. He said six different churches were targeted throughout the city. The vandalism, which...
UTAH STATE
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
Alex Murdaugh & 2 others indicted on additional charges by grand jury

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Former attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing new indictments, bringing the total number of charges against him to 90, the state’s attorney general announced Friday morning. The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh, Spencer Anwan Roberts, and Jerry...
PUBLIC SAFETY
