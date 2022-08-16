The Hudson and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Offices joined forces in North Bergen’s James J. Braddock Park on Wednesday evening for a Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Walk in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Month. The two law enforcement agencies came together to educate the public about the current opioid epidemic and to offer people addiction and recovery resources. As Hudson TV reporter David Lee found out, the hope is that, in the future, we can put an end not only to drug addiction, but to the stigma associated with overdose deaths in the United States.

BERGEN COUNTY, NJ ・ 21 HOURS AGO