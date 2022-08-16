ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weehawken, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

West Orange educator named Essex County teacher of the year

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School special education teacher Kristin Dunleavy has been named the 2022 Essex County Governor’s Educator of the Year recipient. The announcement came Aug. 11 from the New Jersey School Boards Association in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Education. “Of the...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hudson County Constructing 9-11 Memorial in North Bergen

A 9-11 memorial for Hudson County is under construction along Boulevard East in North Bergen. The venue is on county-owned land overlooking New York City. The project is being paid for using grants and capitol funding. The estimated cost is $700,000. According to Hudson County Commission Chairman Anthony Vainieri, the target date for the memorial’s unveiling is this coming September 11th.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weehawken, NJ
State
New York State
County
Hudson County, NJ
Hudson County, NJ
Education
hudsoncountyview.com

Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program

Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
PIX11

NJ to offer zero-interest loans to help students pay for college

JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Gov. Phil Murphy was on the ground at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City Wednesday, giving details about New Jersey’s new Pay it Forward program.  The program, a first of its kind in the country, offers zero-interest, no fee loans with no upfront cost to students seeking careers in high […]
JERSEY CITY, NJ
hudsontv.com

Hudson & Bergen County Prosecutor’s Offices Hold Candlelight Vigil For Int’l Overdose Awareness Month

The Hudson and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Offices joined forces in North Bergen’s James J. Braddock Park on Wednesday evening for a Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Walk in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Month. The two law enforcement agencies came together to educate the public about the current opioid epidemic and to offer people addiction and recovery resources. As Hudson TV reporter David Lee found out, the hope is that, in the future, we can put an end not only to drug addiction, but to the stigma associated with overdose deaths in the United States.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Media Arts#Highschool#Memorial High School
marketplace.org

Automatic college admissions can be a boon to students and schools alike

Applying to college can be pretty daunting. A student needs to get a high school transcript, collect letters of recommendation and write those admissions essays. Some colleges and universities are offering a simpler option known as direct admissions, where a school simply looks at a student’s grades (sometimes test scores) and makes an up-or-down decision before a student fills out an application. Advocates say it helps students consider schools they might not otherwise — and helps schools attract more tuition-paying students.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
visithudson.org

Hudson County is home to these award-winning chefs

Razza Pizza Artigianale received a coveted New York Times three-star review, was named Best Pizza in North America, and gives New York pizzerias a run for their money. David Burke’s modern Cuban cuisine | West New York. Chef Burke has accumulated countless awards from organizations like The James Beard...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NJ.com

Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location

One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
WESTFIELD, NJ
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County to replace Lakeside Avenue culvert over Wigwam Brook

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Monday, Aug. 8, that work has started to replace the Lakeside Avenue culvert over the Wigwam Brook in West Orange. “Our communities depend on county roads and bridges to get to work, go to school and go...
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
hudsoncountyview.com

Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death

A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group expands cardiology group with new hire

Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group recently announced that Dr. Mohammed Gibreal joined the practice’s cardiology group. As a noninvasive cardiologist practicing in community hospitals and tertiary care medical centers, Gibreal has vast experience delivering care in inpatient and outpatient settings. “I strive to provide the highest level of...
HACKENSACK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy