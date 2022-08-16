Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Students help rename elementary school after 1st Black woman to graduate from N.J. district
After a yearlong effort by students, the South Orange Maplewood Board of Education voted earlier this summer to rename Jefferson Elementary School to Delia Bolden Elementary School. Winne Delia Bolden was the first Black woman to graduate from Columbia High School in 1912. Although not much is known about her...
Carol Caputo, a community leader honored with a volunteer award in her name, dies. She was 57.
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A compassionate volunteer who enriched the lives of others, she was honored when she presented annually an award that bears her name to other outstanding volunteers. It reflected her generosity of spirit and steadfast volunteerism. A devout Catholic, she was unwavering when it came to...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange educator named Essex County teacher of the year
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Redwood Elementary School special education teacher Kristin Dunleavy has been named the 2022 Essex County Governor’s Educator of the Year recipient. The announcement came Aug. 11 from the New Jersey School Boards Association in partnership with the New Jersey Department of Education. “Of the...
hudsontv.com
Hudson County Constructing 9-11 Memorial in North Bergen
A 9-11 memorial for Hudson County is under construction along Boulevard East in North Bergen. The venue is on county-owned land overlooking New York City. The project is being paid for using grants and capitol funding. The estimated cost is $700,000. According to Hudson County Commission Chairman Anthony Vainieri, the target date for the memorial’s unveiling is this coming September 11th.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
hudsoncountyview.com
Gov. Murphy joins Tom DeGise at HCCC to announce New Jersey Pay it Forward Program
Gov. Phil Murphy (D) joined Hudson County Executive Tom DeGise at Hudson County Community College announce the New Jersey Pay it Forward Program this morning. During his public remarks, DeGise acknowledged that he’ll be retiring at the end of 2023 after over two decades in his current post, which he assumed in 2002. Given those circumstances, he’s thinking about his legacy.
NJ to offer zero-interest loans to help students pay for college
JERSEY CITY, NJ (PIX11) — Gov. Phil Murphy was on the ground at Hudson County Community College in Jersey City Wednesday, giving details about New Jersey’s new Pay it Forward program. The program, a first of its kind in the country, offers zero-interest, no fee loans with no upfront cost to students seeking careers in high […]
hudsontv.com
Hudson & Bergen County Prosecutor’s Offices Hold Candlelight Vigil For Int’l Overdose Awareness Month
The Hudson and Bergen County Prosecutor’s Offices joined forces in North Bergen’s James J. Braddock Park on Wednesday evening for a Candlelight Vigil and Memorial Walk in recognition of International Overdose Awareness Month. The two law enforcement agencies came together to educate the public about the current opioid epidemic and to offer people addiction and recovery resources. As Hudson TV reporter David Lee found out, the hope is that, in the future, we can put an end not only to drug addiction, but to the stigma associated with overdose deaths in the United States.
Ravaged by Ida, Cresskill students going back to school for first time in over 2 years following $21M referendum
Cresskill students are finally going back to class inside their high school and middle school for the first time in over two years.
IN THIS ARTICLE
marketplace.org
Automatic college admissions can be a boon to students and schools alike
Applying to college can be pretty daunting. A student needs to get a high school transcript, collect letters of recommendation and write those admissions essays. Some colleges and universities are offering a simpler option known as direct admissions, where a school simply looks at a student’s grades (sometimes test scores) and makes an up-or-down decision before a student fills out an application. Advocates say it helps students consider schools they might not otherwise — and helps schools attract more tuition-paying students.
Paterson renames street in honor of fallen veteran
Columbia Avenue is now Sgt. Christian Bueno-Galdos Way.
Famous New Jersey deli expanding into Westfield
If you're a fan of great deli as am I then you know all about the Millburn Deli. But did you know that they're expanding into Westfield?. Owners Andrew Morgan and Rich Nemet told NJ.com that they signed a lease to open at 142-44 E. Broad St. They will be...
visithudson.org
Hudson County is home to these award-winning chefs
Razza Pizza Artigianale received a coveted New York Times three-star review, was named Best Pizza in North America, and gives New York pizzerias a run for their money. David Burke’s modern Cuban cuisine | West New York. Chef Burke has accumulated countless awards from organizations like The James Beard...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City council president says she regrets voting for dispensary owned by daughter
The Jersey City Council approved three adult-use cannabis dispensaries resolutions, including one owned by Council President Joyce Watterman’s daughter, who said today that she regrets the error. “I realized after casting my vote for Resolution 22-621 that I had a conflict which should have compelled me to abstain on...
Craig Guy appears next in line for county executive seat after DeGise decides to retire
As county executive Tom DeGise made known on Monday and Tuesday that his current term as county executive ending in 2023 will be his last, the stars are aligning for his chief of staff, Craig Guy, to take over as county executive. A long-time Hudson County political insider and DeGise’s...
Legendary Millburn Deli is opening another N.J. location
One of New Jersey’s favorite sandwich shops is gearing up for an expansion. Millburn Deli, a staple in the Garden State’s sandwich scene dating back many decades, is opening a location in Westfield. The company recently signed a lease to open at 142-144 E. Broad St., owners Andrew...
This N.J. pastrami palace was named one of the country’s best Jewish delis
Hobby’s Delicatessen has been closed for the majority of the last two years. Even so, the Newark institution just added another honor to its decades-long legacy. TastingTable.com just named the 20 best Jewish delis in the United States, and Hobby’s Deli made the slice, err, cut. Here’s what Tasting Table had to say about Hobby’s:
essexnewsdaily.com
Essex County to replace Lakeside Avenue culvert over Wigwam Brook
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Essex County Executive Joseph N. DiVincenzo Jr. announced Monday, Aug. 8, that work has started to replace the Lakeside Avenue culvert over the Wigwam Brook in West Orange. “Our communities depend on county roads and bridges to get to work, go to school and go...
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City man sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing Heights roommate to death
A Jersey City man was sentenced to 28 years in prison for stabbing his Heights roommate to death just over two years ago, Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced. Earlier today, Hudson County Superior Court Judge John A. Young sentenced Tong Cheng, 28, of Jersey City, to 28 years in New Jersey State Prison for the stabbing death of his roommate, Yuting Ge, 23, on August 8th, 2020, Suarez said in a statement.
roi-nj.com
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group expands cardiology group with new hire
Hackensack Meridian Pascack Valley Medical Group recently announced that Dr. Mohammed Gibreal joined the practice’s cardiology group. As a noninvasive cardiologist practicing in community hospitals and tertiary care medical centers, Gibreal has vast experience delivering care in inpatient and outpatient settings. “I strive to provide the highest level of...
thedigestonline.com
These Three Hot Dog Joints Have Been Serving Jersey for a Combined 245 Years
New Jersey is rich in food history, no question. Pizza, bagels and Chinese American take-out are some of the longest-served fare in the state. An intense food history has lead to countless debates among Jersey residents:. Is it Taylor Ham or Pork Roll?. Is it a sub or a hoagie?
Comments / 2