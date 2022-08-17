Kathy Kolasa: Cook once, eat twice to help beat the heat

The CDC has relaxed its COVID restrictions however Pitt County last week was deemed to have a high transmission rate. The positivity rate was 29 percent. CDC says it still recommends wearing masks indoors when rate is high. Continue to eat healthy to support your immune system.

Q It’s been so hot; I just don’t feel like cooking, but I really can’t afford to eat out healthfully. Any suggestions? JG, Greenville.

A Your question came on the same day I received a newsletter on “ways to beat the heat” by a registered dietitian nutritionist colleague, Lisa Andrews. One of her suggestions, which I actually try to do all year, is “cook once, eat twice.” I find that I save both time and money by cooking a batch of something — like grilling a turkey and mixing it with rice or pasta or using it in a salad, tacos or wraps.

You can do that with almost any lean protein. You can do the same for your whole grains. Prepare several servings of brown rice, quinoa, or your favorite grain and use what you need the first time, freeze, and reheat or eat cold the next time. I have friends that keep a container filled with a healthy quinoa salad in their fridge all the time.

I like my college roommate’s recipe. She sautés onion, green and red peppers, minced garlic, basil and a mix of parsley, sage, rosemary and thyme (sounds like a song, doesn’t it?), then adds the mixture to quinoa that was rehydrated with either vegetable or chicken broth (that takes only about 15 minutes). I like to use the tri-color quinoa for its appearance. The quinoa gives 6 grams of protein and 5 grams of dietary fiber, 25 grams of carbs, some iron, potassium and a little fat in a serving made from a quarter cup of dry quinoa. Yum!

If your family expects a “hot” meal, some of our registered dietitian nutritionists at ECU Health, use their slow cookers or instant pots in the hot weather. Cooking with these appliances takes less energy than the stove and requires little of their attention. You can cook beans and lentils in this way, as well as stewing leaner and less expensive cuts of meat. If you have thought about getting an instant pot but weren’t sure how to use it, you can find helpful YouTube videos to increase your comfort and confidence.

There are plenty of healthy recipes on the web and in books and magazines. My younger sister is constantly sending me recipes from Skinnytaste.com. I have tried some and they are tasty and healthy. And don’t forget to include your veggies. There’s so many fresh veggies to choose from this time of year, but it’s also healthy and easy to open a can (without other added ingredients) or a frozen package of vegetables you enjoy and add them to your plate.

Q I lost my taste and smell over a year ago. Are there any new strategies to try to get it back? KM, Greenville.

A I saw a preliminary report this week from a study that gives hope to people like you who have not yet had their taste and smell senses return after COVID. A study of people who self-reported a return of their taste and smell said it took as long as two years. There is no one way to accomplish this — for some it just took time. We wrote about strategies that work for some on April 7, 2021, and Feb 2, 2022. (Click this column on reflector.com to find them.) In the meantime, if you find you aren’t enjoying eating, get some help planning meals that will ensure you get all the nutrients you need from a registered dietitian nutritionist.

Q I have a lot of stomach problems, but my doctor can’t find anything wrong. Do you have any recommendations? KL, Greenville.

A My best advice is to keep a log of what you eat and drink and take it to an appointment with a registered dietitian nutritionist to review with you. Your question is not easily answered in a newspaper column. If you eat a lot of fast foods and foods high in sugar and fat and low in dietary fiber, that could be a key to your concerns. If you are eating healthy, you may have a food sensitivity that the registered dietitian nutritionist can help you identify and remove from your diet. If you are under a lot of stress and have anxiety, take a look at what is causing the stress and find ways you can cope with it if you can’t change it. I encourage you to look at your diet and behaviors before buying products advertised to cure your stomach problems.