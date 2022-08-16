Read full article on original website
Popculture
Popular Chocolate Chip Brand Recalled
Fans of a popular brand of chocolate chips are warned to avoid them if they purchased them in a recall. Master Chocolat Bernard brand Dark Chocolate Chips were recalled in Canadian vendors due to undeclared milk that was not listed in the ingredients. The recalled product was sold in Alberta and Saskatchewan, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency reports. The original recall was listed on June 24, 2022. Consumers are advised not to use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product.
Thrillist
Chocolate Truffles Have Been Recalled Nationwide
Yet another treat is being recalled, following ice creams and other desserts that have been recently subject to unconnected recalls. That's It Nutrition has issued a recall of its 3.5-ounce, 5-ounce, 16-ounce, and 12-count packages of Dark Chocolate Truffles. The treats are misbranded and may contain trace amounts of milk proteins. The truffles pose a risk to anyone with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk. The products could cause a "serious or life-threatening" allergic reaction, the company wrote in its notice.
People
Dunkin' Teams Up with Goldfish for New Pumpkin Spice Graham Crackers
Dunkin' is helping Goldfish get in on the pumpkin spice action. The snack brand partnered with the PSL masters to create a new fall snack: Pumpkin Spice Grahams. The limited-edition crackers ($3.39) combine the iconic fish-shaped treats with the warm flavors of pumpkin, donut glaze and spices like cinnamon, cloves and nutmeg. The fall-flavored bites are available on Sept. 1 at grocery stores nationwide.
TODAY.com
32 cream cheese recipes — some sweet, some savory, all dreamy
At the heart of any great dip, cake or casserole is, well, love, of course — but also, probably, a block of cream cheese. Smooth, whipped or flavored, cream cheese has the ability to bring a luscious quality to sweet desserts and a wonderful creaminess to a range of savory appetizers, sides and main dishes. Aside from spreading it onto your bagel, cream cheese is great for use in both cooking and baking (especially when recipes call for it to be brought to room temperature).
recipesgram.com
Chocolate Peanut Butter Cheesecake Pie
This chocolate peanut butter cheesecake pie is so easy and simple to prepare! So, do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this amazingly delicious dessert that is rich and so creamy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 8 oz. (1 package) cream cheese, softened. 1 Oreo crumb crust,...
recipesgram.com
Blueberry Cheesecake Cake (Ready in 30 Minutes)
Blueberries are always a good idea if you want to prepare a delicious and refreshing dessert. This blueberry cheesecake cake is so easy to make. You will need 10 minutes to prepare and around 20 to bake! Try it:. Ingredients:. 1 2/3 cups of graham cracker crumbs (you will need...
princesspinkygirl.com
Cinnamon Roll Waffles
Our fluffy Cinnamon Roll Waffles are made with canned cinnamon rolls but they turn into the most delicious golden brown waffles you have ever tasted. Easy to make a stack in under 10 minutes, complete with a homemade cinnamon cream cheese icing topping off this breakfast mash-up. Cinnamon Rolls In...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
Quick prep and classic flavors spell success for breakfast time
As consumers return to eating breakfast at restaurants, operators are working overtime to ensure customer satisfaction stays high even amid challenges such as labor shortages and supply chain issues. Diners still want fast service and great-tasting food, and for restaurants that are feeling the crunch of being short-staffed, being able to deliver can be difficult without the help of some strategic menu additions.
People
Christina Tosi's Chocolate Chip, Peanut Butter & Banana Cookies
"The PB&B flavor combo is one of my all-time favorites," says chef-owner of Milk Bar bakeries Christina Tosi. "The salty-sweetness of this dense, fudgy cookie keeps me coming back bite after bite!" "Everyone loves and has an emotional signpost around peanut butter cookies. It brings a flavor, heartiness and a...
Thrillist
Dairy Queen's Reese's Take 5 Blizzard Is Brimming with Peanut Butter Cups & Pretzels
Dairy Queen's Reese's Blizzard has long been a staple on menus, but now, the soft serve giant is adding even more ingredients to the mix with a Take 5 twist on the fan favorite. DQ just named the new Reese's Take 5 Blizzard the Blizzard of the Month for August...
Vegan No-Bake Chocolate Cookies: Recipes Worth Cooking
These are the easiest vegan cookies of all time. They are sweet, chocolatey, and chewy. Plus, they’re packed with fiber from rolled oats!. This vegan no-bake chocolate cookies recipe will have you munching in less than 40-minutes. Requiring 5 minutes to prepare, 5 minutes to cook, and 30 to cool.
The Daily South
Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies
Sweet, crunchy, and a little bit gooey, Peanut Butter Cornflake Cookies set off memories of family parties filled with sticky-fingered kids and too-full adults. Add in the fact that they are incredibly simple to prepare, and it's hard to find fault in these peanutty cookie nests. Here's everything you need to know about them.
Epicurious
No-Churn Hazelnut Espresso Ice Cream
Active Time 15 minutes Total Time 8 hours 15 minutes, including freezing. This is an absolute knockout ice cream with no need for an ice cream maker or checking the freezer every 30 minutes. Miraculous. The nuts are toasted when they are the color of milky coffee rather than butter—this will release the aromatic oils in the hazelnuts and, along with the sea salt, will really intensify the flavor of the no-churn ice cream.
thecountrycook.net
Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff
This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is an easy and fun recipe full of strawberry and cheesecake flavors. The perfect fruity dessert for all your gatherings!. This Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff is one of the many variations of fluff salads that a love. Fluffs are great because you can literally make them in less than 10 minutes. The perfect quick and easy recipe to bring to all the functions or a last minute dessert for home. If you want to try something that you are going to want to make over and over, you have to give this Strawberry Cheesecake Fluff recipe a try!
How to Make Doughnut Ice Cream Sandwiches
I scream, you scream, we all scream for…doughnut ice cream sandwiches! According to Ree Drummond, aka the Pioneer Woman, taking a scoop of ice cream and sandwiching it between a soft, pillowy yeast-raised doughnut is the way to make an ice cream sandwich. Now, none of her desserts have ever led us astray—including her famous brownies—so we decided we had to try this out.
butterwithasideofbread.com
DUTCH APPLE MUFFINS
Dutch Apple Muffins packed with fresh apples, warm spices & topped with a sweet cinnamon Dutch crumble! Apple cinnamon muffin recipe with brown sugar that everyone loves!. There is no wrong time for a baked treat and these fresh apple muffins are perfect examples of that. Serve these apple cinnamon muffins with crumble topping in the morning, afternoon, or evening and they will disappear just the same.
Vegan cinnamon rolls, easy and perfect
These are the best vegan cinnamon rolls you’ll ever have. They are plant-based, homemade, and very easy to make. These vegan cinnamon rolls are made with fluffy, homemade dough and are filled with a rich cinnamon-sugar filling. They’re perfect for breakfast or brunch and can be made ahead of time and frozen for later.
