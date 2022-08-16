Read full article on original website
Senior Community Service Employment Program Helps Adults 55 and Over Get Needed Job TrainingMike WhiteFindlay, OH
People React to Sheriff Bevier’s Decision to Turn Dee Ann Warner’s Missing Persons Case Over to Michigan State PoliceTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Investigative Attorney Shares What Dale Warner was Doing While the Community Rallied to Find His WifeTracy StengelAdrian, MI
Citizens Rallied to Get Justice for Dee and Their Voices Were HeardTracy StengelLenawee County, MI
Citizens Plan to Rally to Get Justice for Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelAdrian, MI
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg Twp. tool company plans $41 million expansion
LIME CITY — Milling-tool company IMCO Carbide Tool will remain in Perrysburg Township after receiving a tax exemption this week as it plans a $41 million expansion and 92 additional jobs. The company received unanimous approval for a 10 year, 100% tax abatement, from the trustees. “It is in...
wlen.com
Lenawee County Updates District Court Online Records Service
Adrian, MI – The online Lenawee County District Court case records-keeping service has been updated. The process to search for specific cases within the court system used to be available on courts.lenawee.mi.us. For a while, when the updates were taking place, it was not possible to access district court...
Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
13abc.com
City of Toledo Department of Housing and Community Development to hold virtual public hearing
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo Department of Housing and Communtiy Development is holding a virtual public hearing on this year’s Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report. The public hearing on the CAPER is scheduled as follows:. Thursday, Sept. 1 at 5:30 p.m. Passcode: 663093. The CAPER...
toledolegalnews.com
CVI-22-10037: VELMA THOMAS vs LATOYA JENKINS
8/16/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $2,930.00 with interest at 3.00% filed against LATOYA JENKINS. 8/16/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 8/16/2022New case filing receipted. 8/16/2022Summons issued with a copy of the complaint by certified mail to defendant,...
sent-trib.com
BG prosecutor named new city attorney
The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
toledolegalnews.com
CVF-22-10097: CITY OF TOLEDO - DIVISION OF TAXATION vs JONATHON C KRUMN
8/17/2022Complaint filed against defendant(s) JONATHON C KRUMN to recover $6,296.51 due ON ACCOUNT with interest at 3.00%. MILITARY AFFIDAVIT FILED. 8/17/2022New case filing receipted.
13abc.com
Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End
TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
13abc.com
Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
13abc.com
ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
themirrornewspaper.com
The Federal Inn Bed-And-Breakfast Debuts In Uptown Maumee
BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — A pop of chartreuse set against dark gray siding greets the visitors of 219 E. Wayne St. in uptown Maumee, and the bursts of color don’t stop at the front door. Nestled in the residential portion of Wayne Street is The...
Beacon
Father and son creating a family legacy at Dunn Law
Terry Dunn always knew he wanted to be lawyer, but his son, Connor Dunn, didn’t consider a career in law until he was an adult. Nevertheless, Terry and Connor are now practicing law together at Dunn Law in the Port Clinton neighborhood where Terry grew up. “I always told...
sent-trib.com
Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024
ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
13abc.com
Area Office on Aging works to help seniors facing high prescription prices
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - There’s been plenty of reaction to the prescription drug component of the Inflation Reduction Act. Ireatha Hollie, Director of Medical Education at the Area Office on Aging, said the drug prices could be negotiated in 2026. “The plan will allow 10 drug prices to be...
Save Our Community initiative to expand into Lagrange neighborhood
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Tuesday the Save Our Community program is expanding into the Lagrange Street neighborhood of north Toledo. This will be the second neighborhood the program and its violence interrupters will tackle, after working in the Junction and Englewood neighborhood since 2020. Violence...
Beacon
Oak Harbor Library has ‘Smell of Catsup!’
Walk down memory Lane with at the Oak Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. when “The J Weller Company, The Smell That Everyone Loved,” will be presented by Gary Finke, along with local historians Dick Martin and John Liske. For many of kin and around Oak Harbor, the smell of catsup in the air meant it was almost time for summer to end and school to start!
‘Random’ lottery purchase leads to $1 million win for Lenawee County woman
LANSING, MI -- A 67-year-old Lenawee County woman didn’t know what was going on after she bought a random $10 instant lottery ticket and kept getting an odd message from the store’s ticket scanner. She was about to find out that her “random” ticket purchase was going to change her life.
Lima News
Putnam County court records
Julie A. Niese, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Eric E. Pedrosa, Ottawa. They were married June 27, 2015, in Ottawa and have no children. Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, v. Olivia Orduno, Ottawa; other civil ($18,371.32). Travis Berger, Pandora, v. Britteny Berger, Pandora; divorce with children. Beth A. Petersen, New...
toledolegalnews.com
Brittanie Kuhr joins Toledo Law development team
Brittanie Kuhr joined the UT Foundation in May as assistant director of development for the College of Law. Kuhr joins us with nearly ten years of higher education experience and has served in various fundraising roles at other four-year institutions in the region including Defiance College, Lourdes University, and Adrian College. In a brief step away from higher education, she served as the vice president of philanthropy at the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium.
