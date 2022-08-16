ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg Twp. tool company plans $41 million expansion

LIME CITY — Milling-tool company IMCO Carbide Tool will remain in Perrysburg Township after receiving a tax exemption this week as it plans a $41 million expansion and 92 additional jobs. The company received unanimous approval for a 10 year, 100% tax abatement, from the trustees. “It is in...
wlen.com

Lenawee County Updates District Court Online Records Service

Adrian, MI – The online Lenawee County District Court case records-keeping service has been updated. The process to search for specific cases within the court system used to be available on courts.lenawee.mi.us. For a while, when the updates were taking place, it was not possible to access district court...
LENAWEE COUNTY, MI
WTOL 11

Progress continues on former Woodville Mall site development

TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been over a decade since the Woodville Mall in Northwood, Ohio, shut down permanently. But, new life is coming to the old commercial space. The Enclave project is a 100-acre, $7 million development that will feature residential and commercial properties. The project began in 2015...
NORTHWOOD, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
City
Ashland, OH
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Toledo, OH
toledolegalnews.com

CVI-22-10037: VELMA THOMAS vs LATOYA JENKINS

8/16/2022SMALL CLAIMS Complaint to recover $2,930.00 with interest at 3.00% filed against LATOYA JENKINS. 8/16/2022Case set for SMALL CLAIMS hearing on Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 9:00 am in Courtroom #9, THIRD floor. 8/16/2022New case filing receipted. 8/16/2022Summons issued with a copy of the complaint by certified mail to defendant,...
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

BG prosecutor named new city attorney

The city prosecutor will now be Bowling Green’s attorney. Council on Monday unanimously approved Mayor Mike Aspacher’s appointment of Hunter Brown, currently Bowling Green city prosecutor, to serve as the city’s next city attorney, replacing the retiring Mike Marsh. Aspacher noted that Brown, a Bowling Green native,...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Lucas County hosts hiring event for county jobs

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Department of Planning and Development is partnering with OhioMeansJobs Lucas County to host a hiring event on Thursday. The event will run from 10 a.m. to noon at the Lucas County Shared Services Building located on 3737 W. Sylvania Ave. The purpose of...
LUCAS COUNTY, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brianna Taylor
WTOL 11

New Gateway Arch installed celebrates Old South End

TOLEDO, Ohio — As you are leaving downtown Toledo on Broadway Street, you probably noticed a new arch giving you a warm welcome to the Old South End. The Gateway Arch is located on Broadway Street just southwest of the I-75 overpass. It’s a project of the Broadway Corridor Coalition and was funded by the City of Toledo District Improvement Project.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Neighborhood Nuisance: East Toledo home long awaiting demolition

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Residents of Seaman Street in East Toledo have been working to revitalize their community, however, a vacant home on the block is hindering progress. Residents said the orange notice for demolition has been posted on the house for three years, but the structure still stands. “It’s...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

ODOT holds auction for parcel in Henry Co.

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -The Ohio Department of Transportation District 2 will sell excess land in Washington Township in Henry County by public auction. The auction will be held at ODOT District 2 headquarters on 317 East Poe Rd, in Bowling Green. It’s on Tuesday, August 23 and will start at...
HENRY COUNTY, OH
themirrornewspaper.com

The Federal Inn Bed-And-Breakfast Debuts In Uptown Maumee

BY KRISTI FISH | MIRROR REPORTER — A pop of chartreuse set against dark gray siding greets the visitors of 219 E. Wayne St. in uptown Maumee, and the bursts of color don’t stop at the front door. Nestled in the residential portion of Wayne Street is The...
MAUMEE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Receivables#Lofts#Politics Courts#Politics State#Toledo Municipal Court#Eagle Loan Company Of#Ohio Inc#Coltrane Woodson#Discover Bank#Llc#Mark
Beacon

Father and son creating a family legacy at Dunn Law

Terry Dunn always knew he wanted to be lawyer, but his son, Connor Dunn, didn’t consider a career in law until he was an adult. Nevertheless, Terry and Connor are now practicing law together at Dunn Law in the Port Clinton neighborhood where Terry grew up. “I always told...
PORT CLINTON, OH
sent-trib.com

Eclipse events emerging: Rossford gets in on preparation for 2024

ROSSFORD — As a matter of public safety, the city is planning public events for the total solar eclipse that will be happening on April 8, 2024. The county population is expected to double that day — but the population of Rossford is expected to quadruple. Council president...
ROSSFORD, OH
WTOL 11

Save Our Community initiative to expand into Lagrange neighborhood

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz announced Tuesday the Save Our Community program is expanding into the Lagrange Street neighborhood of north Toledo. This will be the second neighborhood the program and its violence interrupters will tackle, after working in the Junction and Englewood neighborhood since 2020. Violence...
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Housing
Beacon

Oak Harbor Library has ‘Smell of Catsup!’

Walk down memory Lane with at the Oak Harbor Public Library on Tuesday, Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. when “The J Weller Company, The Smell That Everyone Loved,” will be presented by Gary Finke, along with local historians Dick Martin and John Liske. For many of kin and around Oak Harbor, the smell of catsup in the air meant it was almost time for summer to end and school to start!
OAK HARBOR, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Julie A. Niese, Ottawa, was granted a divorce from Eric E. Pedrosa, Ottawa. They were married June 27, 2015, in Ottawa and have no children. Credit Acceptance Corp., Columbus, v. Olivia Orduno, Ottawa; other civil ($18,371.32). Travis Berger, Pandora, v. Britteny Berger, Pandora; divorce with children. Beth A. Petersen, New...
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
toledolegalnews.com

Brittanie Kuhr joins Toledo Law development team

Brittanie Kuhr joined the UT Foundation in May as assistant director of development for the College of Law. Kuhr joins us with nearly ten years of higher education experience and has served in various fundraising roles at other four-year institutions in the region including Defiance College, Lourdes University, and Adrian College. In a brief step away from higher education, she served as the vice president of philanthropy at the Toledo Zoo and Aquarium.
TOLEDO, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy