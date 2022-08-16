ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRGV

Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA Memorial

ALAMO, TEXAS -- PSJA Memorial is looking to have a comeback season under second-year head coach Will Littleton. Watch above for more on their season preview:
ALAMO, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission resident wins $1M in lottery scratch ticket

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A resident of Mission has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million. A media release from the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize came from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40691H, located at 523 W. Main Ave., in Alton. The […]
MISSION, TX
ValleyCentral

CBS 4 to premiere ‘Will Uvalde Happen Again’ Friday

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Patricia Guillermo and Derick Garcia will host a premiere investigative special report entitled “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” Friday. The special will focus on the effects that the mass shooting at Uvalde has had on school safety in the Rio Grande Valley and across the nation. The CBS 4 investigation […]
San Antonio Current

Boy from South Texas moves up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships

With two days left to vote, a boy sporting a mullet from South Texas moved up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships Kids Division Thursday morning, according to the latest rankings. Epic Orta from La Joya in the Rio Grande Valley, one of 25 finalists in the competition,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Pharr, TX
Pharr, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
Pharr, TX
Education
Local
Texas Education
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#American Football#Psja Southwest Javelinas
ValleyCentral

Free “POP-UP” produce distribution set for today

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will partner for a mobile “pop-up” one-day only produce distribution on Thursday. The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at the Catholic War Veterans in Weslaco at 1501 N. International Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 […]
WESLACO, TX
Texoma's Homepage

Shots fired on first day at Texas high school

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity. According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

RGV Venom Hype Squad to host open auditions

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Venom Hype Squad is hosting open auditions for its upcoming season. Registration for auditions begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the DHR Sports Center, located at 315 E. Palm Drive. Applicants must be 18 years old by Dec. 15 to audition. Registration is $15. Those interested must also […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Harlingen PD to hosts 8th annual 5k event

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department will be hosting their 8th annual “5k Walk/Run With The Heroes”. The event is a partnership with the Harlingen Fire Department and South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, Inc. It will take place at 8 a.m., Saturday Oct. 8, in downtown Harlinben. Participants will have the option to […]
HARLINGEN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
B93

Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas

Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
TEXAS STATE
losfresnosnews.net

5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off

Los Fresnos, August 3, 2022: The Los Fresnos Rodeo will be hosting its 5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off at the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds on September 16th and 17th, 2022 sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance “CBA”, The Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off is also a State of Texas Championship Qualifying Event. The cooking teams will be arriving on the 16th to prepare for the event starting early on the 17th.
LOS FRESNOS, TX
News Talk 860 KSFA

Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 Pounds Found in Texas… Pass the Seasonin’ & Corn!

Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

BISD to host job fair

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be hosting a job fair. According to BISD Facebook page, the school district is seeking individuals working in the field of teaching, instructional assistants, maintenance department, transportation department, police and security services, and custodians. The job fair will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
valleybusinessreport.com

TPWD And Hidalgo Expand Fishing Opportunities

The City of Hidalgo, using grant funding provided through a partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, has completed a series of projects to improve fish habitat and fishing access at Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Channel. The site is directly adjacent to the Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Museum and World Birding Center.
KRGV

‘We are ready:’ McAllen ISD discusses school safety with parents

With the new school approaching for several local school districts, the McAllen Independent School District met with parents to discuss school safety. The district has 62 officers across its 32 campuses. "With 100% percent certainty I can say yes, God forbid, but we are ready," district police Chief Joey Silva...
MCALLEN, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Pecos man listed on Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitive List

PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, is wanted by the Pecos Police Department and the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child.   Texas Department of Public Safety is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Hernandez.  Hernandez […]
PECOS, TX
kurv.com

Rivera Signs 2-Year Contract To Remain Interim Mercedes Schools Superintendent

The interim superintendent of the Mercedes school district will remain the interim superintendent for the next two years. The McAllen Monitor reports Mercedes school trustees have agreed on a 2-year contract that keeps Dr. Richard Rivera on as the interim superintendent. The school district is prohibited from naming a permanent chief until current superintendent Carolyn Mendiola, who remains on suspension, is no longer in the position.

Comments / 0

Community Policy