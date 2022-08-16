Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beto O'Rourke is looking forward to debate with Greg Abbott.Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
Opinion: A Church in Texas Performed an Anti-Gay, Christian Version of HamiltonK. RevsMcallen, TX
Texas Gov Abbott finally agrees to debate BetoAsh JurbergTexas State
Popular Texas supermarket set to close as soon as inventory runs outKristen WaltersTexas State
Guardsman Died Supporting Governor Abbott’s Operation Lonestar - He is Not the FirstTom HandyTexas State
KRGV
Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA Memorial
ALAMO, TEXAS -- PSJA Memorial is looking to have a comeback season under second-year head coach Will Littleton. Watch above for more on their season preview:
Mission resident wins $1M in lottery scratch ticket
AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A resident of Mission has claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million. A media release from the Texas Lottery Commission said the prize came from the scratch ticket game Million Dollar Loteria. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40691H, located at 523 W. Main Ave., in Alton. The […]
CBS 4 to premiere ‘Will Uvalde Happen Again’ Friday
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Patricia Guillermo and Derick Garcia will host a premiere investigative special report entitled “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” Friday. The special will focus on the effects that the mass shooting at Uvalde has had on school safety in the Rio Grande Valley and across the nation. The CBS 4 investigation […]
San Antonio Current
Boy from South Texas moves up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships
With two days left to vote, a boy sporting a mullet from South Texas moved up to first place in the U.S. Mullet Championships Kids Division Thursday morning, according to the latest rankings. Epic Orta from La Joya in the Rio Grande Valley, one of 25 finalists in the competition,...
Lucky Texas Resident Claims $1 Million Lottery Prize
Only one more top prize is left in the Million Dollar Loteria game!
KRGV
KRGV partnering with The Texas Tribune for free, public events in Brownsville and Edinburg
KRGV is partnering with The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit statewide news organization, for free, public events in Brownsville and Edinburg on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. Serving Hispanic Students in Texas event in Brownsville. Between 2019 and 2021, Texas colleges and universities lost 75,000 students. But despite this drop in...
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
Texas Woman Wins Brand New Truck In Lottery Scratch-Off Game
Now that's an epic lottery prize!
Free “POP-UP” produce distribution set for today
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will partner for a mobile “pop-up” one-day only produce distribution on Thursday. The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at the Catholic War Veterans in Weslaco at 1501 N. International Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 […]
Shots fired on first day at Texas high school
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity. According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff […]
RGV Venom Hype Squad to host open auditions
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley Venom Hype Squad is hosting open auditions for its upcoming season. Registration for auditions begins at 9 a.m. Saturday at the DHR Sports Center, located at 315 E. Palm Drive. Applicants must be 18 years old by Dec. 15 to audition. Registration is $15. Those interested must also […]
Harlingen PD to hosts 8th annual 5k event
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department will be hosting their 8th annual “5k Walk/Run With The Heroes”. The event is a partnership with the Harlingen Fire Department and South Texas Emergency Care Foundation, Inc. It will take place at 8 a.m., Saturday Oct. 8, in downtown Harlinben. Participants will have the option to […]
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas
Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
losfresnosnews.net
5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off
Los Fresnos, August 3, 2022: The Los Fresnos Rodeo will be hosting its 5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off at the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds on September 16th and 17th, 2022 sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance “CBA”, The Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off is also a State of Texas Championship Qualifying Event. The cooking teams will be arriving on the 16th to prepare for the event starting early on the 17th.
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 Pounds Found in Texas… Pass the Seasonin’ & Corn!
Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
BISD to host job fair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be hosting a job fair. According to BISD Facebook page, the school district is seeking individuals working in the field of teaching, instructional assistants, maintenance department, transportation department, police and security services, and custodians. The job fair will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 […]
valleybusinessreport.com
TPWD And Hidalgo Expand Fishing Opportunities
The City of Hidalgo, using grant funding provided through a partnership with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department, has completed a series of projects to improve fish habitat and fishing access at Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Channel. The site is directly adjacent to the Old Hidalgo Pumphouse Museum and World Birding Center.
KRGV
‘We are ready:’ McAllen ISD discusses school safety with parents
With the new school approaching for several local school districts, the McAllen Independent School District met with parents to discuss school safety. The district has 62 officers across its 32 campuses. "With 100% percent certainty I can say yes, God forbid, but we are ready," district police Chief Joey Silva...
Pecos man listed on Texas Top 10 Wanted Fugitive List
PECOS, Texas (KMID/KPEJ) – Jose Manuel Hernandez, 31, is wanted by the Pecos Police Department and the Reeves County Sheriff’s Office on two counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child. Texas Department of Public Safety is now offering up to a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the successful arrest of Hernandez. Hernandez […]
kurv.com
Rivera Signs 2-Year Contract To Remain Interim Mercedes Schools Superintendent
The interim superintendent of the Mercedes school district will remain the interim superintendent for the next two years. The McAllen Monitor reports Mercedes school trustees have agreed on a 2-year contract that keeps Dr. Richard Rivera on as the interim superintendent. The school district is prohibited from naming a permanent chief until current superintendent Carolyn Mendiola, who remains on suspension, is no longer in the position.
