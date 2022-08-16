ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Comments / 0

Related
wpde.com

Labor Party candidates kicked off SC ballot; deadline missed

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has kicked Labor Party candidates for governor and U.S. House off the 2022 ballot in South Carolina. Circuit Judge Alison Renee Lee sided with the Democratic Party on Thursday. Democrats say the Labor Party didn’t hold their nominating convention in time. The...
ELECTIONS
wpde.com

8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Alex Murdaugh & 2 others indicted on additional charges by grand jury

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Former attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing new indictments, bringing the total number of charges against him to 90, the state’s attorney general announced Friday morning. The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh, Spencer Anwan Roberts, and Jerry...
PUBLIC SAFETY
wpde.com

Maryland mother arrested, charged in death of 18-year-old daughter

CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — A mother in Maryland has been arrested and charged in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, authorities announced on Friday. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said Virginia Marie Stone, 45, was apprehended in connection to the case. According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office,...
COBB ISLAND, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy