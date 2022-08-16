Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Labor Party candidates kicked off SC ballot; deadline missed
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A judge has kicked Labor Party candidates for governor and U.S. House off the 2022 ballot in South Carolina. Circuit Judge Alison Renee Lee sided with the Democratic Party on Thursday. Democrats say the Labor Party didn’t hold their nominating convention in time. The...
wpde.com
8 students reported injured in SC school bus crash
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Chesterfield County school bus was involved in a crash Friday just before 4 p.m. near the Jefferson community, according to the district's spokesperson. The bus was carrying 24 students from New Heights Middle School and Jefferson Elementary School, and eight of the students...
wpde.com
Alex Murdaugh & 2 others indicted on additional charges by grand jury
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Former attorney Alex Murdaugh is facing new indictments, bringing the total number of charges against him to 90, the state’s attorney general announced Friday morning. The South Carolina State Grand Jury issued new indictments against Richard Alexander Murdaugh, Spencer Anwan Roberts, and Jerry...
wpde.com
Maryland mother arrested, charged in death of 18-year-old daughter
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (WJLA) — A mother in Maryland has been arrested and charged in the death of her 18-year-old daughter, authorities announced on Friday. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said Virginia Marie Stone, 45, was apprehended in connection to the case. According to the Charles County Sheriff's Office,...
Comments / 0