ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
FOX Carolina

Getting Answers: Work on HWY 417 bridge to begin next month

MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation shutdown a Spartanburg County bridge five months ago for repairs, but work still hasn’t started. Viewer Kathy Pearson wrote into Fox Carolina News asking our Getting Answers team to find out why. Pearson said the bridge was closed in March and the only detour around it is about 10 miles.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

NC man arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments

SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina)- A North Carolina man was arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Joshua Lee Perkins was taken into custody for nine counts of second-degree child exploitation and nine counts of third-degree child exploitation. The case was...
SWAIN COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia

LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with three shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One of the drivers who was shot was flown to a hospital in critical condition. A motive remains unclear, WSFA reported. According to the Troup County, Georgia,...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bamberg
FOX Carolina

Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says

Officials said a 13-year-old middle school student was hit by a car outside nearby Wren High School. Rosie the dog is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society. She loves being outside and posing for the camera!. First Alert Forecast: August 16. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra...
ENVIRONMENT
FOX Carolina

New Girl Scout cookie joins lineup for 2023

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Girl Scouts of South Carolina announced a new cookie coming to the lineup next year: the Raspberry Rally!. The crispy cookie is a “sister” to Thin Mints according to the Girl Scouts, but instead of mint, it has raspberry flavor inside a chocolate coating.
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy