Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Carolina
Attorney General responds to Murdaugh defense’s demands to release evidence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dick Harpootlian, one of the attorneys representing disbarred South Carolina lawyer Alex Murdaugh, held a news conference on Wednesday to talk about evidence in the murder case against his client. Murdaugh is accused of killing his wife Maggie and youngest son Paul, who were found...
FOX Carolina
Getting Answers: Work on HWY 417 bridge to begin next month
MOORE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation shutdown a Spartanburg County bridge five months ago for repairs, but work still hasn’t started. Viewer Kathy Pearson wrote into Fox Carolina News asking our Getting Answers team to find out why. Pearson said the bridge was closed in March and the only detour around it is about 10 miles.
FOX Carolina
NC man arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments
SWAIN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina)- A North Carolina man was arrested on 18 child exploitation indictments, according to the Swain County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say Joshua Lee Perkins was taken into custody for nine counts of second-degree child exploitation and nine counts of third-degree child exploitation. The case was...
FOX Carolina
Montgomery man arrested after 3 interstate shootings in Alabama, Georgia
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A suspect was arrested Wednesday in connection with three shootings along Interstate 85 in Alabama and Georgia. One of the drivers who was shot was flown to a hospital in critical condition. A motive remains unclear, WSFA reported. According to the Troup County, Georgia,...
RELATED PEOPLE
FOX Carolina
Earthquakes continue to hit North Carolina, USGS says
Officials said a 13-year-old middle school student was hit by a car outside nearby Wren High School. Rosie the dog is up for adoption at Spartanburg Humane Society. She loves being outside and posing for the camera!. First Alert Forecast: August 16. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Chief Meteorologist Kendra...
FOX Carolina
New Girl Scout cookie joins lineup for 2023
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Girl Scouts of South Carolina announced a new cookie coming to the lineup next year: the Raspberry Rally!. The crispy cookie is a “sister” to Thin Mints according to the Girl Scouts, but instead of mint, it has raspberry flavor inside a chocolate coating.
Comments / 0