Location, Date Announced for 2022 Louisville Live
The annual preseason basketball event for the Cardinals will take place during homecoming weekend.
247Sports
LeBron James praises Tom Izzo, Michigan State basketball recruiting: 5-star commit Xavier Booker
Head coach Tom Izzo's recruiting efforts at Michigan State received a stamp of approval from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. As seen below, via SpartanTailgate.com, the two took a photo together, which later led to five-star 2023 Spartans commit Xavier Booker telling his Instagram followers that James was impressed by the recruiting class along with Booker himself.
Coach TV: Tom Allen updates Indiana fall camp at midway point
Watch and listen to what Indiana head coach Tom Allen had to say Tuesday as he updates the Hoosiers at the midway point of fall practice.
D.J. White, Indiana's 2008 Big Ten Player of the Year, Announces Retirement
Former Indiana forward D.J. White announced his retirement from basketball on Monday morning after a 14-year professional career. White was the unanimous Big Ten Player of the Year in 2008, scoring 17.4 points and 10.3 rebounds per game on 60.5 percent shooting.
