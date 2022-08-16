Head coach Tom Izzo's recruiting efforts at Michigan State received a stamp of approval from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. As seen below, via SpartanTailgate.com, the two took a photo together, which later led to five-star 2023 Spartans commit Xavier Booker telling his Instagram followers that James was impressed by the recruiting class along with Booker himself.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO