Nearly $10 million in TIF planned to redevelop Bishop Heights, Northeast Lincoln apartments | local government

News Channel Nebraska
Columbus approves temporary use permit for potential AG Park casino
COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Another Nebraska town is taking preliminary steps to possibly hosting casino games soon. The Columbus City Council this week approved a special use permit that would allow Caesars Entertainment to use AG Park as a temporary facility for gambling while they construct their planned Harrah's Casino on the town's west side.
News Channel Nebraska
Large Crowd Attends Meeting On Proposed Jefferson County Wind Farm
FAIRBURY - A Jefferson County Planning and Zoning meeting was held Thursday night at the Jefferson County Courthouse to continue talks of NextEra’s plan to build a second wind farm in Jefferson County. They are considering building up to 90 wind turbines, capable of generating 300 megawatts of energy, in the Jansen and Plymouth areas, however a moratorium is currently in place which prevents them from getting a permit.
News Channel Nebraska
Stothert's plans for streetcar and police challenged
While backing much of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s latest budget, one of the state’s best known tax watchdogs is looking to slow down the city’s mega-millions streetcar plan. Those comments and more coming during the city council’s public hearing on the budget. Other critics opposed Stothert's...
News Channel Nebraska
Roof permits skyrocket, in Beatrice
BEATRICE – The impact of an early June severe storm this summer is showing up in an exploding number of permits taken out for roof replacement in Beatrice. The storm dropped hail up to the size of baseballs or softballs. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says roof replacement permits sought from the city are up substantially.
beckersspine.com
Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location
Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
KETV.com
Metropolitan Utilities District: 'No risk' to drinking water after suspected brain-eating amoeba found in Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — The Metropolitan Utilities District said Thursday there's no risk to drinking water treated by the district in the Omaha area after a death from a suspected infection of brain-eating amoeba. A child died after swimming in the Elkhorn River near Valley on Aug. 8 and the...
Omaha City Council ponders allowing the county to install license plate cameras
Douglas County has already added 15 of them across unincorporated areas of the county and said they have led to arrests.
Stothert to be out of town for 42 business days in 2022 by mid-September
Stothert will have been out of town for one of four days in 2022 after a trip to Italy. The trip is in part to further plans to solidify a sister city agreement.
1011now.com
Staffing shortages impacting Lincoln Public Schools
A former LPS janitor who was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault now faces more than 50 years in prison. If you know anything about this case, send your tips to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 475-3600. New-dad Nelson leads Warriors. Updated: 13 hours ago. Greg Nelson...
1011now.com
Turn to 10/11: Medicare scam leaves victims vulnerable
Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez is focusing on improving her leadership skills ahead of her sophomore season. Meet Ernie Zeigler, the newest member of Fred Hoiberg's coaching staff. Gas prices are falling daily. Updated: 16 hours ago. The cost of filling up has gone down every day for two months and...
Nebraska no longer least ‘bicycle friendly’ state in the union
LINCOLN — Nebraska is no longer at the end of the pack as the nation’s least friendly state for bicyclists. A new ranking by the League of American Bicyclists now places the Cornhusker State 49th out of 50 states. Nebraska had been ranked 50th since 2017. “We have...
News Channel Nebraska
Officials say buried electrical cable stolen
NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
thebestmix1055.com
Ricketts appoints Kracl as judge
Gov. Pete Ricketts announced today that he has appointed Denise Kracl of Schuyler to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties). Kracl, 48, has served as Colfax County Attorney and the City of Schuyler’s Prosecutor since...
klkntv.com
Dethatch, aerate, seed: Nebraska Extension says the time for lawn care is now
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With little change in southeastern Nebraska’s drought despite some rain, lawns are hurting. The time to invest in your lawn is now, according to the Nebraska Extension office in Lancaster County. Temperatures largely influence how the grasses here grow, controlling when you should seed...
klkntv.com
Amtrak train collides with Holdrege woman’s vehicle in south central Nebraska
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A woman was sent to the hospital with neck injuries after a train collided with her car near Holdredge on Monday. Around 11:00 a.m., an Amtrak train east of Holdredge struck a vehicle driven by Abigail Woosley, who failed to yield at R Road and Highway 6 intersection.
Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska
Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
News Channel Nebraska
Southern Gage County Fire sends three departments to the scene
BEATRICE – Firefighters from three departments battled a residential fire south of Wymore Tuesday, that investigators say may have been caused by a problem with an electrical charger. Wymore Fire Chief Mark Meints says the fire broke out in a garage at a home along Sycamore Road, about four...
News Channel Nebraska
Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert
NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
doniphanherald.com
Omaha Sports Academy founder sentenced to probation for embezzling nearly $400,000
OMAHA -- After pleading no contest to a reduced theft charge in an embezzlement scheme, the founder and former manager of the Omaha Sports Academy was sentenced Friday to four years of probation. Friends and family members filled the courtroom to support 49-year-old Robert Franzese, who was charged in 2021...
News Channel Nebraska
Drug distribution, possession...sends Lincoln man to state prison
BEATRICE – A Lincoln man is being sent to prison, after having his five-year Gage County probation sentence revoked, for violations. 22-year-old Chase Lyons has been ordered to serve 6-to-8 years in prison, for drug distribution and possession. He had been on probation since May 6th, of 2021. "He's...
