Lincoln, NE

Nearly $10 million in TIF planned to redevelop Bishop Heights, Northeast Lincoln apartments | local government

By tornadopix
tornadopix.com
 3 days ago
News Channel Nebraska

Columbus approves temporary use permit for potential AG Park casino

COLUMBUS, Neb. -- Another Nebraska town is taking preliminary steps to possibly hosting casino games soon. The Columbus City Council this week approved a special use permit that would allow Caesars Entertainment to use AG Park as a temporary facility for gambling while they construct their planned Harrah's Casino on the town's west side.
COLUMBUS, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Large Crowd Attends Meeting On Proposed Jefferson County Wind Farm

FAIRBURY - A Jefferson County Planning and Zoning meeting was held Thursday night at the Jefferson County Courthouse to continue talks of NextEra’s plan to build a second wind farm in Jefferson County. They are considering building up to 90 wind turbines, capable of generating 300 megawatts of energy, in the Jansen and Plymouth areas, however a moratorium is currently in place which prevents them from getting a permit.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Stothert's plans for streetcar and police challenged

While backing much of Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert’s latest budget, one of the state’s best known tax watchdogs is looking to slow down the city’s mega-millions streetcar plan. Those comments and more coming during the city council’s public hearing on the budget. Other critics opposed Stothert's...
OMAHA, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Roof permits skyrocket, in Beatrice

BEATRICE – The impact of an early June severe storm this summer is showing up in an exploding number of permits taken out for roof replacement in Beatrice. The storm dropped hail up to the size of baseballs or softballs. City Administrator Tobias Tempelmeyer says roof replacement permits sought from the city are up substantially.
BEATRICE, NE
beckersspine.com

Nebraska Spine + Pain Center relocates satellite location

Omaha-based Nebraska Spine + Pain Center's satellite location in Grand Island, Neb., is relocating. The satellite location will remain in the same city at Grand Island Chiropractic, according to a news release shared with Becker's on Aug. 19. Physicians will see patients for consultation and care on most Thursdays. The...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
1011now.com

Staffing shortages impacting Lincoln Public Schools

A former LPS janitor who was found guilty of multiple counts of sexual assault now faces more than 50 years in prison. If you know anything about this case, send your tips to Crime Stoppers online or by calling 475-3600. New-dad Nelson leads Warriors. Updated: 13 hours ago. Greg Nelson...
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Turn to 10/11: Medicare scam leaves victims vulnerable

Nebraska libero Lexi Rodriguez is focusing on improving her leadership skills ahead of her sophomore season. Meet Ernie Zeigler, the newest member of Fred Hoiberg's coaching staff. Gas prices are falling daily. Updated: 16 hours ago. The cost of filling up has gone down every day for two months and...
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Officials say buried electrical cable stolen

NEBRASKA CITY – Omaha Public Power District crews repaired an electrical line on Budweiser Road after the existing power line was apparently stolen. Residents say erosion of dirt on F Road north of Nebraska City may have exposed some of the cable and enticed someone to cut it and pull it up from the roadway, all during the middle of the day.
NEBRASKA CITY, NE
thebestmix1055.com

Ricketts appoints Kracl as judge

Gov. Pete Ricketts announced today that he has appointed Denise Kracl of Schuyler to the County Court, Fifth Judicial District (consisting of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward, and York counties). Kracl, 48, has served as Colfax County Attorney and the City of Schuyler’s Prosecutor since...
NEBRASKA STATE
North Platte Post

Grand Jury indictments District of Nebraska

Acting United States Attorney Steven Russell announced the federal Grand Jury for the District of Nebraska has returned 14 unsealed Indictments charging 16 defendants. Indictments are charging documents that contain one or more individual counts that are merely accusations, and every defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.
NEBRASKA STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Southern Gage County Fire sends three departments to the scene

BEATRICE – Firefighters from three departments battled a residential fire south of Wymore Tuesday, that investigators say may have been caused by a problem with an electrical charger. Wymore Fire Chief Mark Meints says the fire broke out in a garage at a home along Sycamore Road, about four...
WYMORE, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Three Nebraska lakes still under harmful alert

NORFOLK, Neb. -- Warnings continue for Harmful Algal Blooms (HAB) in three Nebraska lakes, with one going back on health alert. The Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy (NDEE) said the state has issued a health alert for HAB, also known as toxic blue-green algae, at Willow Creek Reservoir in Pierce County, Maskenthine Reservoir in Stanton County, and Iron Horse Lake in Pawnee County.
PAWNEE COUNTY, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Drug distribution, possession...sends Lincoln man to state prison

BEATRICE – A Lincoln man is being sent to prison, after having his five-year Gage County probation sentence revoked, for violations. 22-year-old Chase Lyons has been ordered to serve 6-to-8 years in prison, for drug distribution and possession. He had been on probation since May 6th, of 2021. "He's...
LINCOLN, NE

