Stahli Keith Atsa Singer passed away as a passenger in a single car accident on Sunday, August 14, 2022. Stahli was born March 5, 2003, in Monticello, Utah to Spencer and Allyson Singer. He is the oldest of 3 brothers (Isley, Quincy, and Adney) and 1 sister (Laney) whom he loved and adored. Stahli's clans are Biligaana born for Tlizi'tlani and Todich'iinii on his paternal grandfather's side. Stahli lived in Las Vegas, NV, Salt Lake City, Richfield, Monument Valley, and Blanding, UT.

MONTICELLO, UT ・ 2 DAYS AGO