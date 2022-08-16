Read full article on original website
Truth_Logic_n_Sarcasm ☯️
1d ago
She needs a mental hospital. Someone said she was. former teacher. If that is correct, or even itmf it isn't, so mething snapped in her brain. We should demonize mental illness. We should pray those with mental illness get the help they desperately need.
Reply(3)
4
Related
crimevoice.com
Woman Arrested for Violating a Restraining Order
Originally Published By: Long Beach Police Department Facebook Page:. “Today at approximately 12:06 a.m., officers responded to an apartment complex in the 2300 block of E 2nd Street regarding a neighbor dispute, which was later updated to a restraining order violation. Upon arrival, officers contacted the calling party who stated...
Former LAPD Officer Sentenced To 2 Years' Probation For 2020 Assault
Frank Hernandez was caught on bystander video repeatedly hitting a man during an attempted arrest in 2020.
theeastsiderla.com
LAPD officer sentenced in connection with Boyle Heights beating
Boyle Heights -- A Los Angeles police officer pleaded no contest today to the on-duty assault of a trespassing suspect in 2020. Frank Hernandez, now 51, was sentenced to one year of anger management classes, 80 hours of community service and two years probation following his plea to a felony count of assault under color of authority, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office.
Raids, Indictments Lead to 28 Arrests Targeting South LA Street Gang
Twenty-eight alleged members and associates of a South Los Angeles street gang were arrested Thursday in a series of raids carried out by a multi-agency task force.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Long Beach man sentenced to prison for human trafficking, kidnapping of minors
Police say an online advertisement featuring a sexually exploited minor tipped them off to the crime back in 2018. The post Long Beach man sentenced to prison for human trafficking, kidnapping of minors appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Feds arrest 28 suspects in South Los Angeles gang takedown
Authorities have arrested 28 people linked to a South Los Angeles street gang Thursday on suspicion of federal racketeering, narcotics, extortion and firearms offenses.
Man Sentenced in Shooting Rampage That Left Five Dead
An ex-convict from Sylmar who carried out a shooting rampage that left five people dead in the San Fernando Valley, including three on the same day, was sentenced Thursday to five consecutive life prison terms without the possibility of parole.
2urbangirls.com
South LA street gang members indicted on RICO charges
LOS ANGELES – Authorities this morning arrested 28 members and associates of the South Los Angeles-based Eastside Playboys street gang on federal racketeering, narcotics and firearms charges. Today’s arrests stem from six grand jury indictments, one of which alleges a racketeering scheme and includes allegations of narcotics and weapons trafficking, as well as the extortion of local businesses.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dozens of guns, including 2 UZI assault weapons, seized from Riverside County home
Dozens of guns, including assault weapons, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were seized from a Riverside County home where a person prohibited from having firearms was living, California Attorney General Rob Bonta's Office announced Thursday.One of the two seniors living at the home is listed in the state's Armed and Prohibited Persons System due to a mental health-based prohibition and was required by law to give up any firearms magazines, and ammunition. "These individuals may pose an increased risk to themselves and others – especially if they have access to a dangerous firearm," Bonta said in a statement.When state...
Long Beach woman charged with hate crime after making racist threats against neighbors: Gascón
A Long Beach woman accused of making racist threats against her neighbors is facing multiple felony charges, as well as hate crime allegations. Lorrene Mae Lake, 58, “allegedly threatened and hurled racial epithets at several of her neighbors ” at an apartment complex on East 2nd Street in July, as well as on Friday, the […]
Man sentenced in nationwide racketeering scam targeting elderly
Jack Owuor, 25, of the city of Paramount in Los Angeles County, was charged along with seven others with taking over $2 million from more than 70 senior citizens across the nation.
‘Ghost gun’ assault rifle seized in traffic stop in San Bernardino: Sheriff’s Department
A reckless driver who nearly caused a crash was found to be in possession of a so-called ghost gun, resulting in his arrest and the seizure of the weapon Wednesday morning, authorities said. Larry Cabrera, a 29-year-old San Bernardino resident, fled after a deputy pulled over his vehicle near Davidson Street and Tippecanoe Avenue, the […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man sentenced to 46 months in large-scale ‘grandparent scam’
A 25-year-old California man was sentenced in federal court Wednesday to 46 months in prison for scamming over 70 elderly victims, including at least 10 people from San Diego County, in a more than $2 million fraud scheme, prosecutors said.
Man Gets Life in Prison for Killing of Marijuana Dispensary Worker
A 52-year-old man was sentenced Wednesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole for his part in chasing down and fatally shooting a marijuana dispensary worker with a cash-filled backpack in Santa Ana.
foxla.com
Lawyer brags about winning medical malpractice suit; has verdict thrown out
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Orange County lawyer captured on cell phone video bragging about winning a medical malpractice lawsuit ended up derailing the whole case. "Guy that was probably negligently killed but we kind of made it look like other people did it," says Robert McKenna III in a video that has gone viral. He goes on to explain how they won the case. McKenna is seen in the video telling a group of employees, "We actually had a death certificate that said he died the way the plaintiff said he died, and we said no, you really shouldn’t believe what that death certificate says." The video was posted on the attorney’s social media and then later taken down.
foxla.com
Suspect arrested after terrifying Beverly Grove home invasion robbery of elderly woman
LOS ANGELES - A suspect was arrested the day after a senior citizen was zip-tied, pistol-whipped, and robbed inside her home in the affluent Beverly Grove area in broad daylight, authorities said. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Woman zip-tied, pistol-whipped and robbed inside her Beverly Grove home in broad daylight. Officers with the...
Third suspect charged in killing of California officer
LOS ANGELES (AP) — An 18-year-old man has been charged with murder for his role in the off-duty killing of a rookie Southern California police officer during an attempted robbery earlier this month, prosecutors said Tuesday. Gerardo Magallanes, of the San Pedro area of Los Angeles, also faces charges including shooting at an occupied vehicle and unlawful possession of a firearm while on probation, the LA County District Attorney’s Office said in a statement. It wasn’t immediately known if Magallanes has an attorney. He is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 8. Monterey Park police Officer Gardiel Solorio, 26, was shot and killed Aug. 8 in a parking lot outside a fitness center in Downey, a Los Angeles suburb.
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…Settlement Reached in Suit Against Torrance Unified Over Attack on Girl
One Year Ago Today (August 17, 2021)…The Torrance Unified School District has agreed to pay $725,000 to settle a suit brought by a girl who was sexually assaulted on an elementary school playground in 2019 by a registered sex offender who walked onto campus unchecked. The Los Angeles Superior...
newsantaana.com
An armed suspected gang member was arrested after a traffic stop in Westminster
On Sunday a Westminster Police Department Officer conducted a traffic stop at Goldenwest St. and Trask Ave. of a motorcyclist who was speeding, making unsafe lane changes, and had a loud exhaust. The rider was also suspected to be a criminal street gang member. During a search of his motorcycle,...
Death Sentences Lowered to Life Without Parole for Two Men at DA's Request
In a written ruling, Superior Court Judge William Ryan vacated the death sentences of James N. Blair and Anderson Hawthorne Jr. and ordered the two to spend the rest of their lives behind bars.
Comments / 9