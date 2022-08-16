ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - An Orange County lawyer captured on cell phone video bragging about winning a medical malpractice lawsuit ended up derailing the whole case. "Guy that was probably negligently killed but we kind of made it look like other people did it," says Robert McKenna III in a video that has gone viral. He goes on to explain how they won the case. McKenna is seen in the video telling a group of employees, "We actually had a death certificate that said he died the way the plaintiff said he died, and we said no, you really shouldn’t believe what that death certificate says." The video was posted on the attorney’s social media and then later taken down.

ORANGE COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO