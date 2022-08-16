ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark County, NV

Fox5 KVVU

Gun found in Lake Mead fuels speculation about found remains

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities say it’s unclear if a gun found in drought-stricken Lake Mead is related to human remains found in a barrel months earlier. Las Vegas police said in a statement Thursday that it is too soon to tell whether the firearm is tied to remains discovered in May. They say it’s not uncommon for firearms to turn up in the lake.
LAS VEGAS, NV
