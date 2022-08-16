Read full article on original website
Mission Hills community pushes back on proposed road to Nevada State College
If you build it, they will protest. A group of homeowners in a Henderson neighborhood are pushing back against a proposed road being built in the area.
Fox5 KVVU
Gun found in Lake Mead fuels speculation about found remains
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas authorities say it’s unclear if a gun found in drought-stricken Lake Mead is related to human remains found in a barrel months earlier. Las Vegas police said in a statement Thursday that it is too soon to tell whether the firearm is tied to remains discovered in May. They say it’s not uncommon for firearms to turn up in the lake.
Nevada Lawmakers Are Cracking Down on Classic Plates for Cheap Cars
Victoria ScottIf you live in Reno or Las Vegas, you'll need classic car insurance to skip the smog test next year, and owners aren't happy.
police1.com
Bryant crash photos trial prompts reflection on Las Vegas policies after 2017 mass shooting
LAS VEGAS — The photos that law enforcement officers and firefighters took at the scene of the helicopter crash that killed NBA star Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter were never made public. During opening statements last week in the federal trial involving Vanessa Bryant’s lawsuit against Los Angeles...
Fox5 KVVU
Storm cleanup at Wetlands Park could cost Clark County $100K
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County Wetlands Park and Nature Preserve, known for its natural beauty, is a popular spot to get outdoors and enjoy nature in the Vegas Valley. What is not beautiful, is an astonishing amount of trash pushed into the park by recent storms. “This is...
Large fire erupts outside The Weeknd concert at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas
A large fire erupted late Saturday night outside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, as fans were leaving a concert by singer The Weeknd. The Clark County Fire Department responded to the fire shortly before 11 p.m., KLAS reported. Fire officials reportedly got the flames under control quickly. The fire...
Fox5 KVVU
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
Car slams into busy chicken eatery in Henderson
Fox5 KVVU
Decomposing body found in trunk of vehicle at central Las Vegas apartment complex
Fox5 KVVU
New Nevada residents must still visit DMV for some services as the agency works to go online
City of Las Vegas could approve demolition of Siegfried and Roy’s home near Rancho, Rainbow. On Wednesday City of Las Vegas council members voted five to one in favor to go forward with demolishing Siegfried and Roy’s estate – located on the east side of Rainbow Boulevard near Rancho Drive 12 acres will be used to create a multi-unit development.
Motorcyclist Killed In A Fatal Crash In Las Vegas (Las Vegas, NV)
According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a fatal crash took place early Friday morning. The officials stated that the incident occurred near Joe W. Brown and Desert Inn. at around 4:58 a.m. A motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle, reported the officials. The victim was rushed to the...
Fox5 KVVU
Las Vegas pawn shops see surge in customers with inflation woes
Fox5 KVVU
Warren Street Festival is Saturday
Las Vegas man finds second set of human skeletal remains at Lake Mead
For the second time a Las Vegas man, Jesus Catalan, has discovered skeletal remains in the shallow waters of Lake Mead.
Metro police looking for man last seen Friday
Metro police are looking for a man last seen Friday night who might be in emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
news3lv.com
Suspect accused of assaulting school bus driver in Las Vegas held on $25K bail
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The man arrested for allegedly assaulting a school bus driver in a Las Vegas neighborhood has been ordered to be held without bail. A judge ruled that Otis Tanner, 46, would be held on monetary bail of $25,000 during a court appearance Saturday morning, per court records.
Fox5 KVVU
Mayor of North Las Vegas wants to celebrate longtime residents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Calling all long time North Las Vegas residents!. There’s a special event happening for neighbors who have lived who have lived in the city for at least 50 years. North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee says he wants to honor the founding mothers and...
KTNV
Fatal crash: Motorcyclist killed near Sunrise Hospital; drivers asked to avoid Desert Inn Road
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Drivers were advised to avoid a section of Desert Inn Road on Friday morning after a fatal crash. On Friday, at approximately 4:58 a.m., a fatal collision occurred between a motorcycle and a pickup truck on Desert Inn Road, east of Joe W Brown Drive.
Enormous ‘City’ sculpture opening Sept. 2 in remote Nevada desert
Limited visits to the enormous sculpture known as "City" will be available by reservation starting on Sept. 2.
Las Vegas man pleads not guilty in California church shooting
The Las Vegas man accused of killing one man and wounding five other people in a shooting at a Taiwanese American church gathering pleaded not guilty Friday in a California court.
LVMPD: Gun found at Lake Mead near where body in barrel was found
Las Vegas police said that a journalist at Lake Mead on Wednesday found a firearm. Police say that it's too early to see if the gun is connected to one of the bodies found.
