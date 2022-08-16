Read full article on original website
seehafernews.com
Green Bay Schools Facing Money Issues Ahead of the 2022-23 School Year
Students are getting ready to go back to school, but they may not see some of their favorite adults when they return. The Green Bay Area Public School District has announced that they have had to cut staff due to a $36 million budget shortfall projected over the next two years.
WBAY Green Bay
Green Bay church hosting annual school supply, food giveaway
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay First Church is hosting its annual Back to School Bash. It’s scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 21 at the church located at 1460 Shawano Ave. The church will be distributing bags of groceries and backpacks with school supplies while supplies last. The church’s...
waupacanow.com
New London schools hire staff
The New London School District recently welcomed eight new certified staff members. Six of the newly hired staff will fill teaching positions at the high school and intermediate/middle school and two will fill positions at district elementary schools for the 2022-23 school year. Elementary staff. Tori Tayek will teach Special...
spectrumnews1.com
Oshkosh schools hold job fair to fill open positions
OSHKOSH, Wis. — Cara Bryant is looking for a career change. The Oshkosh mother said working for the Oshkosh Area School District would be a welcomed change. “I’m looking to change my career,” Bryant said. “I thought it’d be nice to get into the school district so that I can have the same schedule as my daughter and hopefully do a Monday-through-Friday early and be done early. That’s kind of the plan, so I can spend more time with her in the afternoon.”
WBAY Green Bay
UW System president announces tuition promise at UW-Green Bay, Oshkosh
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The president of the UW System was in Northeast Wisconsin Wednesday to discuss the Wisconsin Tuition Promise at UW-Green Bay and UW Oshkosh. The initiative starts in fall of 2023. The goal is to help underserved Wisconsin students attend a UW System university without paying tuition or fees. The program hopes to increase the number of residents with a bachelor’s degree from low-to-moderate income families.
wearegreenbay.com
Menasha bridge closure extended, WisDOT cites issues
MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Racine Street Bridge will be closed longer than expected in Wisconsin. According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) Northeast Region, the schedule had to be changed because of “material supply chain challenges on key components that are instrumental in raising and lowering the lift bridge.”
wearegreenbay.com
Back to school shopping at Goodwill
(WFRV) – It’s time to start back to school shopping and at Goodwill, there’s always something new in store at a fraction of the cost. Local 5 Live visited the Ashwaubenon location with a peek at what you can find in store helping you get ready for the new school year.
wearegreenbay.com
Start of school year delayed due to construction in Oconto
OCONTO, Wis. (WFRV) – The Oconto Unified School District has delayed the start of the 2022-23 school year by a few days due to ongoing construction. According to a Facebook Post, the construction is coming along nicely, but the district has experienced some issues with labor shortages and supply chains.
spectrumnews1.com
'Closing the gap': A new Appleton space is helping combat the community's need for diapers
APPLETON, Wis. — One by one, bags of repacked diapers made their way to Wendy Krueger as she worked at the newly opened United Way Fox Cities Hub. United Way Fox Cities officially opened the Hub on Wednesday. The building is home to the Kimberly-Clark Diaper Bank. The Hub...
Door County Pulse
YMCA CEO Heidi Erickson Resigns
Heidi Erickson, Door County YMCA CEO, has resigned her position with the organization effective September 16, 2022. Erickson will continue her dedication to the Y organization with the YMCA of the Fox Cities as the Branch Executive for the Fox West Y in Greenville, WI. “It was a difficult decision...
Green Bay police launches 'Community Speed Watch' initiative
Green Bay police are coming up with an effort to address speeding in the city, a "community speed watch" program was announced on Wednesday.
seehafernews.com
Manitowoc City Council Approves Demolition of Former Holy Family College
It’s official, the former Holy Family College is going to be demolished. During this week’s Manitowoc City Council meeting, the Council approved the demolition permit request that, as we previously reported, was submitted by the Franciscan Sisters of Christian Charity Sponsored Ministries. We spoke with Mayor Justin Nickels...
wearegreenbay.com
Old Glory Honor Flight this weekend in Appleton
(WFRV) – There will be a lot of movement on the runway in Appleton this weekend but there’s one flight that won’t leave the tarmac. Diane MacDonald visited Local 5 Live with details on Old Glory Honor Flight, what the fundraiser means to the community and how you can enjoy the event where there will be a plane pull, airfare giveaways from Appleton airport, food trucks, Veterans exhibits and more.
wtaq.com
Milwaukee Health Care System Eyes Expansion in Fond du Lac
FOND DU LAC, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A Milwaukee health care chain is considering an expansion to Fond du Lac. Froedtert & the Medical College of Wisconsin is not disclosing much about its plans but confirms it is eyeing the Fond du Lac market. “Froedtert & the Medical College of...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Community Speed Watch’: Green Bay police teaming with trained volunteers to report speed violations
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department will be gathering data to address speeding concerns in the City of Green Bay through the use of trained volunteers. The GBPD is partnering with Green Bay Neighborhood Associations to use trained volunteers to observe and report speed violations.
Food and family fun at the Oconto County Fair
(WFRV) – The Oconto County Fair is underway, with the main entertainment lineup kicking off Thursday, August 18. A member of the fair board stopped by Midwest Farm Weekly to talk about improvements to the fair, many suggested by the community. To see a full schedule of fair events visit https://ocontocountyfair.org/
Fox11online.com
Wisconsin DOT holds public meetings on I-41 expansion
(WLUK) -- The Interstate-41 expansion project in Northeast Wisconsin continues. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is holding community meetings, Tuesday through Thursday, to update residents about the project. The billion dollar expansion is a 23-mile project that runs from Wisconsin Avenue in Grand Chute to Scheuring Road in De Pere.
generalaviationnews.com
The challenges of flying in to AirVenture
I have flown into Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, for EAA AirVenture Oshkosh for 20 years, as have thousands of others. While a little challenging, the experience is exhilarating and a convenient way to get to the airshow. Many pilots inquiring about my experience proclaim they would never...
wearegreenbay.com
Appleton opens area’s largest lighted pickleball complex
APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The City of Appleton opened its pickleball complex on Tuesday, which is the largest one in the area with lights. The complex is at Telulah Park and a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at 10 a.m. The facility is open to people of all ages and abilities.
wearegreenbay.com
UPDATE: Lanes open after crash in Door County on WIS 42
EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Door County crash is cleared, reports the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT). All lanes of traffic are now open. Original: NOW: Crash in Door County on WIS 42 closes all lanes. THURSDAY 8/18/2022 3:07 p.m. EPHRAIM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Transportation...
