Burrata has kind of become the star of cheeses this summer. If you haven’t already seen tons of recipes on your socials shining a light on this luxurious, yet simple ingredient, then we’re convinced you’re not following the right food accounts. Either way, burrata is having a bit of a moment, and so that’s why we’re really excited to see that Figo36, Charlotte’s newest Italian restaurant taking over where Orto used to be (it closed last December), has a burrata bar, among other amazing dishes.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO