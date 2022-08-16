Read full article on original website
Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
country1037fm.com
Charlotte, NC Steak House Makes List Of Best Restaurants For A Business Meeting
According to WSOC-TV, Steak 48 in Charlotte has landed on a list of the “100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting in America.”. So if you are looking for a steak house for a meeting, this is the place. Steak 48 is in South Park. The list says Steak 48 delivers the standard, high-quality steak, and mashed potatoes. They also have a raw bar and plenty of seafood.
The Dumpling Lady is opening a shop in South End
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Dumpling Lady announced Friday on Instagram that it plans to open a spot in South End. The post said the exact location and dates are coming soon but they're excited to "share our Sichuan food (and expanded menu) with a new part of CLT." Don't...
country1037fm.com
South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition
Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
country1037fm.com
Listen To Win: Cabarrus County Fair Tickets
The Cabarrus County Fair returns to the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center September 9-17, 2022. Listen to Tanner and Charlie & Debbie all week to win a family four-pack of tickets. What you win:. Four (4) tickets to the 2022 Cabarrus County Fair. How to enter:. Listen for the cue...
WBTV
Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers
UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. How much wood would a wood thief...
Pit bulls stolen from Lancaster home may be in Chesterfield County: Sheriff
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two pit bulls were stolen from a home in Lancaster County sometime Wednesday, the Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office reports. According to officials, the two dogs may be in the Pageland area of Chesterfield County. If you have any information, Sheriff James Dixon asks that you call...
Charlotte steakhouse named among best restaurants in US for business meetings
CHARLOTTE — Steak 48 in Charlotte has landed on a list of the “100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting in America.”. The high-end steakhouse is in SouthPark. Steak 48 delivers the standard, high-quality steak and mashed potatoes as well as a raw bar and an extensive fresh seafood selection.
country1037fm.com
Book Clubs Are Competing – Join Us!!!
Francene Marie interviews the energetic and beautiful Maggie Bean! Maggie is the Marketing and Communication Specialist with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation. Your Book Club can compete for bragging rights and so much more. Listen how to signup or visit: Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation. This is the first-ever competition for local...
Statesville Record & Landmark
4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495
Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
Five unforgettable and unique places to visit in North Carolina
There are also many smaller towns and villages throughout the state that are worth exploring. Each of these destinations offers something different and special that you won't find anywhere else.
North Carolina family reunites with stolen dog after groomer recognizes pup
BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — After 10 months, the Mashburn family are happy to see their dog Abby reunite with them after she was stolen off their property. Harry Mashburn said Abby was stolen from their front yard one day, and the family been looking for her ever since. He said since the beginning, he has […]
country1037fm.com
Southern Christmas Show Announces 2022 Schedule
Before anyone says anything about it being too early to talk about Christmas, we already played holiday tunes for 24 hours straight on July 25th. Clearly, it’s never too early to talk about Christmas at K104.7. Besides, this is big news! The Southern Christmas Show has released details about its 2022 schedule.
cn2.com
Tour De York Dominates the Blue Skies Over York
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – High in the sky this weekend 45 planes from across the region participated in the 3rd Annual Tour De York Parade at the Rock Hill York County Airport. Planes took off from the airport just before noon and flew over points of interest...
secretcharlotte.co
Charlotte’s Newest Italian Restaurant Has A Burrata Bar, And We’re Making Reservations Now
Burrata has kind of become the star of cheeses this summer. If you haven’t already seen tons of recipes on your socials shining a light on this luxurious, yet simple ingredient, then we’re convinced you’re not following the right food accounts. Either way, burrata is having a bit of a moment, and so that’s why we’re really excited to see that Figo36, Charlotte’s newest Italian restaurant taking over where Orto used to be (it closed last December), has a burrata bar, among other amazing dishes.
Large oak tree by Freedom Park pond has to come down, officials say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — The large oak tree by the pond at Freedom Park in Charlotte will be removed Friday, county officials said. According to Mecklenburg County’s Park and Recreation Department, the tree has reached the end of its life cycle and started to split. Officials said it has become “a hazard to […]
focusnewspaper.com
Hickory American Legion Fair, August 31st – September 5th
Newton, NC – Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Wednesday, Aug. 31. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day, Sept. 5, just off U.S. 70 at the American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 American Legion Ave., Newton.
WCNC
York Summerfest is here!
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.
'You’ll hear the horns blaring' | Charlotte neighborhood pleads for CMPD to step in as people run stop signs
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — WCNC Charlotte received dozens of videos of people running stop signs at the Marsh Road and Selwyn Farms Lane intersection outside the entrance to a Charlotte neighborhood. Neighbors said it's a huge safety concern and have asked the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Neighbors said the calm neighborhood...
Fixing the 'hole' in Charlotte's weather radar
The Charlotte area does not have a dedicated National Weather Service radar unit. The nearest one is in Greer, South Carolina almost 100 miles away. That’s led to long-running concern over whether Charlotte is at risk of having too little warning before storms because of inadequate radar coverage. Now one TV station is trying to fill in that radar gap. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Woody Cain talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
