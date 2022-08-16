ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WCNC

Windy Hill Orchard offers fun for the whole family

YORK COUNTY, S.C. — One of the Charlotte area's most popular fall destinations is the Windy Hill Orchard & Cider Mill in South Carolina. Just off Highway 5 York County, the Windy Hill apple stand has been around for over 30 years, and the staff is now open for the fall season.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte, NC Steak House Makes List Of Best Restaurants For A Business Meeting

According to WSOC-TV, Steak 48 in Charlotte has landed on a list of the “100 Best Restaurants for a Business Meeting in America.”. So if you are looking for a steak house for a meeting, this is the place. Steak 48 is in South Park. The list says Steak 48 delivers the standard, high-quality steak, and mashed potatoes. They also have a raw bar and plenty of seafood.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

The Dumpling Lady is opening a shop in South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Dumpling Lady announced Friday on Instagram that it plans to open a spot in South End. The post said the exact location and dates are coming soon but they're excited to "share our Sichuan food (and expanded menu) with a new part of CLT." Don't...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

South Carolina Beer Named Best Pale in the U.S. in National Competition

Looking for a good pale to try soon? Might want to look to South Carolina for the best pale in the U.S. according to a recent competition. A beer made in South Carolina was just named the best after competing in a national taste-testing competition. According to The State, RJ Rockers Brewing Company in Spartanburg has the best pale for you to try.
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Listen To Win: Cabarrus County Fair Tickets

The Cabarrus County Fair returns to the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center September 9-17, 2022. Listen to Tanner and Charlie & Debbie all week to win a family four-pack of tickets. What you win:. Four (4) tickets to the 2022 Cabarrus County Fair. How to enter:. Listen for the cue...
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Iconic ice cream shop struggling to find workers

UNC Charlotte students, parents say move in at off-campus apartments started off rocky. Broken beds, trash bags, and wrong roommates - these are all issues UNC Charlotte parents and students say they discovered as they were moving into apartments. Updated: 6 hours ago. How much wood would a wood thief...
CHARLOTTE, NC
country1037fm.com

Book Clubs Are Competing – Join Us!!!

Francene Marie interviews the energetic and beautiful Maggie Bean! Maggie is the Marketing and Communication Specialist with Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation. Your Book Club can compete for bragging rights and so much more. Listen how to signup or visit: Charlotte Mecklenburg Library Foundation. This is the first-ever competition for local...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

4 Bedroom Home in Sherrills Ford - $2,495

Magnolia Cove, Sherrills Ford. Start Living the Lake Norman dream. Convenient to the water, Restaurants, Shopping ( Publix- Shoppes of Sherrills Ford, boat ramps and marinas, the new Mountain Creek Park -(606 Acres, walking, bike trails, dog park open now ! Covered front porch and large rear patio to enjoy the outside and entertain. Abundance of space in this 4 bedroom 3 full bath home with so many upgrades! You’ve found your dream home! The home has an open concept and plenty of living space. You’ll love the beautiful kitchen, complete with stainless steel appliances, quartz counter tops, kitchen island, and subway tile back splash. Primary on Main with massive walk-in closet that connects to laundry. Primary shower has shower with bench. Ideal for entertaining and events extra wide hallways 8 ft doors Sherrrills Ford is easy access to Hwy 150, Hwy 16 to 485 and airport, I 77 Mooresville, Lincolnton, Hickory, Charlotte or Statesville available 9-1.
SHERRILLS FORD, NC
country1037fm.com

Southern Christmas Show Announces 2022 Schedule

Before anyone says anything about it being too early to talk about Christmas, we already played holiday tunes for 24 hours straight on July 25th. Clearly, it’s never too early to talk about Christmas at K104.7. Besides, this is big news! The Southern Christmas Show has released details about its 2022 schedule.
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Tour De York Dominates the Blue Skies Over York

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – High in the sky this weekend 45 planes from across the region participated in the 3rd Annual Tour De York Parade at the Rock Hill York County Airport. Planes took off from the airport just before noon and flew over points of interest...
YORK COUNTY, SC
secretcharlotte.co

Charlotte’s Newest Italian Restaurant Has A Burrata Bar, And We’re Making Reservations Now

Burrata has kind of become the star of cheeses this summer. If you haven’t already seen tons of recipes on your socials shining a light on this luxurious, yet simple ingredient, then we’re convinced you’re not following the right food accounts. Either way, burrata is having a bit of a moment, and so that’s why we’re really excited to see that Figo36, Charlotte’s newest Italian restaurant taking over where Orto used to be (it closed last December), has a burrata bar, among other amazing dishes.
CHARLOTTE, NC
focusnewspaper.com

Hickory American Legion Fair, August 31st – September 5th

Newton, NC – Fun, games, rides and fantastic foods are coming back when the Hickory American Legion Fair opens for its annual run Wednesday, Aug. 31. The 109th fair lasts through Labor Day, Sept. 5, just off U.S. 70 at the American Legion Fairgrounds, 1 American Legion Ave., Newton.
NEWTON, NC
WCNC

York Summerfest is here!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Sponsored by:. Charlotte, N.C. - This article involves commercial content. The products and services featured appear as paid advertising. The end of August is just around the corner and that can only mean one thing in the city of York....It's time for Summerfest presented by Comporium.
YORK, SC
WFAE

Fixing the 'hole' in Charlotte's weather radar

The Charlotte area does not have a dedicated National Weather Service radar unit. The nearest one is in Greer, South Carolina almost 100 miles away. That’s led to long-running concern over whether Charlotte is at risk of having too little warning before storms because of inadequate radar coverage. Now one TV station is trying to fill in that radar gap. That’s according to the Charlotte Ledger Business Newsletter. For more, WFAE's Woody Cain talks to the Ledger’s Tony Mecia.
CHARLOTTE, NC

