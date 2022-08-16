ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, GA

secretatlanta.co

Celebrate Oktoberfest At Georgia’s Surreal & Enchanting German Village

Nestled among the gorgeous landscapes of North Georgia is one of our state’s most peculiar (yet magical) places to visit. Helen is Georgia’s very-own German Alpine village, and is home to one of the biggest Oktoberfest celebrations the state has to offer! This year is no different, as the town prepares for their annual party to take over the entire village with an ample of things to do.
HELEN, GA
nowhabersham.com

Sunflowers and Selfies this weekend and next at Smithgall Woods

The sunflowers are in full bloom and there’s a field of them waiting for visitors to enjoy at Smithgall Woods State Park in White County. This weekend and next, the park will again host its highly-anticipated Sunflowers and Selfies annual event. Bring the family to enjoy a day in the park and this ready-made photo op. There will be games and a native plant sale. Learn about the park from its knowledgeable guides as you enjoy the beauty of Smithgall on a hayride, or enjoy it at your own pace.
WHITE COUNTY, GA
AccessAtlanta

6 must-try food trucks at Piedmont Park Arts Festival this weekend

The festival will feature live music, sculptors, painters, a children’s area, and, of course, delicious food. Foodies can sample a variety of food trucks to suit their taste buds. From gluten-free to sweet and savory, there’s something for everyone. Check out these six that will be there this weekend:
ATLANTA, GA
Atlanta Magazine

A wave of new shops in Atlanta are showing off previously online-only brands

You might have noticed that, suddenly, more and more stores you’re used to seeing online have locations in metro Atlanta: Lunya, Rothy’s, Allbirds, Peloton, Lovesac, Framebridge. Ironically, traditionally digital-only brands are discovering the advantages of brick-and-mortar. Adam Schwegman, partner and senior vice president of leasing for North American...
ATLANTA, GA
CBS 46

Atlanta housing market begins swinging in buyers’ favor

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Demand for homes is cooling down in the metro Atlanta housing market. That means buyers are starting to have more negotiating power. Since the pandemic began, it used to be that homes listed for sale wouldn’t stay on the market for very long when the country saw incredibly low mortgage rates. But as interest rates go back to the way they were, the housing market isn’t as hot as it used to be.
ATLANTA, GA
gwinnettforum.com

FOCUS: 3 reasons why it’s important to exercise regularly

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. | Back to school, lack of time and record heat might cause most people to put exercise “on the shelf.”. Carl Woods, director of Wellness and Recreation at Georgia Gwinnett College, said it’s crucial to keep exercising. Woods cites three reasons why working out keeps your body working.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
fsrmagazine.com

Another Broken Egg Cafe Reopens in Atlanta

Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Accidentally car-free part 3: A shopping trip to the East West Connector

[This is the third installment in Accidentally car-free, a diary of my experiment in getting around in Cobb County without a car]. In the last installment of Accidentally car-free I described my walk up Oakdale Road, Highlands Parkway, and South Cobb Drive. I had decided to keep that trip to one hour out, one hour back for a total walk of two hours.
COBB COUNTY, GA
golfcourseindustry.com

Popular Atlanta course constructing new practice putting green

Bobby Jones Golf Course in Atlanta announced it will be adding a new practice putting green to its grounds. Construction is currently underway, with the opening scheduled for October. The new practice putting green was designed by Bobby Cupp. Bobby is the son of architect Bob Cupp, and together they...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Hazardous weather outlook issued for Cobb County: Friday August 19

The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for Cobb County on Friday August 19 due to the possibility of scattered to numerous thunderstorms, particularly in the afternoon. What is in the statement?. The statement gives the following details:. This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for portions of North and...
COBB COUNTY, GA
CBS 46

FIRST ALERT: Showers return Friday; T-Storms possible

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Rain returns to north Georgia on Friday. Showers are possible in the morning, and some rain is likely in the afternoon. We have issued a First Alert for the rain and there may be some thunderstorms embedded in the showers - especially during the afternoon. It will be a cool day with temperatures in the 70s.
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Toll lanes returning to Georgia 400, DOT says

Toll lanes along Georgia 400 in Fulton and Forsyth counties are under consideration by the Georgia Department of Transportation, administrator Tim Matthews told board members Wednesday. The agency is issuing a draft request for proposals next month from road construction firms interested in bidding for the job. The plan would...
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
thecitymenus.com

Gold Rush Festival: It will soon be here, better than before

The Fleetwood Mac song “Gold Rush Woman” could be on the setlist Sept. 9, when a tribute group for the iconic band headlines a free concert kicking off Villa Rica’s Gold Rush Festival. Rumours ATL, an Atlanta group that recreates the sound of one of the most...
VILLA RICA, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Proposed changes to Cobb trash pickup draw citizen opposition

A plan to assign trash haulers to specific parts of Cobb County will be presented to the Cobb Board of Commissioners Tuesday, as they begin dig into proposed code amendment changes to county ordinances. The work session will take place at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday in the second floor board room...
COBB COUNTY, GA

