PORTLAND (WGME) -- The high school football season kicks off on September 1 with the Windham Eagles hosting Noble. The following night, the Bonny Eagle Scots will make history, becoming the first Maine high school football team in the modern era to host a team from another state. The Scots will battle Merrimack, New Hampshire in Standish. This week, Bonny Eagle has its annual team bonding camp in Winslow. Of course, the Scots are traditionally one of the favorites in Class A, and they are excited to kick things off against the Tomahawks.

STANDISH, ME ・ 15 HOURS AGO