NEXT STAGE BANDWAGON SUMMER SERIES – ZARA BODE’S LITTLE BIG BAND and STOMPBOXTRIO
Next Stage Arts Project and Twilight Music present an evening of swing and Americana music by Zara Bode’s Little Big Band and StompBoxTrio, as part of the 2022 Next Stage “Bandwagon Summer Series,” on Sunday, August 28 at 4:00 pm on the lawn at New England Center for Circus Arts in Brattleboro, VT.
Vermont state offices close for Bennington Battle Day
Tuesday marks Bennington Battle Day in Vermont. It's a state holiday, which means state government officers will be closed for the day.
Train now running between Saratoga, Burlington
An Amtrak train service that travels daily between New York City and Rutland, Vermont, is about to make some new stops. The Ethan Allen Express is coming to Saratoga Springs, as well as Burlington in northern Vermont.
'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine
CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. “The foundation needs repair work,” Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. “It’s just an old camp, but I enjoy working (on it).” Lidstone, who grew up in Maine, declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A search of Maine county registers of deeds did not show any recent transactions involving Lidstone, but a cousin confirmed that he had moved to Maine, and a Facebook post had photos of Lidstone with a family member in his new home.
NAACP: Ban sales of racist items at VT state fair
A vendor at the New East Coast Arms Collectors Associates (NEACA) Gun Show held in Rutland City, Vermont on Aug. 13-14 was allegedly permitted to sell shackles with connections to slavery.
The country’s most beautiful foliage can be found at this Vermont destination, according to Country Living
Leaf-peeping bliss is a road trip away. Foliage season is around the corner and America’s top leaf peeping destination is here in New England, according to Country Living. The publication released a list of 50 of the most beautiful places in the U.S. to add to your bucket list right now and named Killington, Vermont, the most beautiful fall foliage destination in the U.S.
The covered bridges of Rutland County: tour No. 2
A roadtrip through Proctor, Pittsford, Florence, Brandon, Shoreham. Who doesn’t love the romance, intrigue and bucolic setting of a covered bridge? Vermonters are no different — Vermonters cherish our heritage of covered bridges, and the Vermont Historic Bridge Program, begun in 1988, is committed to keeping authentic public covered bridges in service wherever possible with preservation and authentic reproduction of replacement parts. Vermont Agency of Transportation partners with the towns to inventory and monitor bridge conditions and provide oversight of preservation and treatment standards with the use of state and federal dollars.
Man survives pickleball heart attack with help of VA clinicians
HARTFORD, Vt. — A man who suffered a heart attack while playing pickleball was saved by a group of VA clinicians were in the right place at the right time. The usual sound of a weekday morning for Pete Tannini and Jim McCracken consists of the sharp sound of a pickleball hitting the paddles. The popular game takes over the courts at Maxfield Sports Complex in Hartford, where the couple plays.
Flooding forces closure for tenants of Gates Briggs Building in WRJ
Retail businesses, restaurants and office tenants — including the Windsor County prosecutor — may not be able to regain access until the end of this week or early next, and the restaurants could be closed even longer. Read the story on VTDigger here: Flooding forces closure for tenants of Gates Briggs Building in WRJ.
Vermont and New Hampshire among the many states to reach a settlement with pharma company Endo International
NAACP calls for policy review after shackles were sold at a Rutland gun show. The Rutland NAACP is asking the Vermont State Fairgrounds to review its policies after it says shackles were sold at a gun show. Green Mountain Power has strong workforce coming into busier winter season. Updated: 5...
Deadline for PFOA Settlement Claims is AUGUST 22
DEADLINE to Claim Your Share of the Bennington PFOA Class Action Settlement. All those eligible to participate in the Bennington PFOA Class Action Settlement MUST file their claim forms before the deadline of August 22, 2022. IF YOU DO NOT FILE YOUR CLAIM FORM ON OR BEFORE 8/22/22, YOU WILL NOT BE ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS SETTLEMENT. To file your claim form, please go to www.benningtonvtclassaction.com or call David Silver’s office, (802) 442-6341, for assistance.
Ezra Miller says they are seeking treatment following recent legal issues
STAMFORD, Vt. — Editor's note: The above video is from a previous story about Ezra Miller. After a string of arrests and erratic behavior that spanned Hawaii to Vermont, “Flash” actor Ezra Miller said they have begun treatment for “complex mental health issues.”. The 29-year-old Miller,...
NH Police searching for “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault in Manchester
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire Police are actively searching for a “very dangerous” man in connection with a violent assault that occurred Thursday morning in Manchester. Manchester police said 26-year-old Drew Fortier is wanted for first-degree assault after a violent incident that happened overnight in the city’s...
Officials: Public records request straining understaffed Norwich town office
The resident behind the requests under Vermont’s open records law said the situation could have been avoided if town staff or Selectboard members had answered questions from residents about town operations. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officials: Public records request straining understaffed Norwich town office.
Police Shooting in Ludlow, Vt., Leaves Man With Serious Injuries
A police shooting in Ludlow, Vermont Monday night has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to state police. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on South Hill Road by an officer with the Ludlow Police Department, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police. A man was shot, resulting in life-threatening injuries. He was taken in an ambulance to Springfield Hospital, and was expected to be airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
Former Windham County assistant judge under investigation by state police
Patricia Duff, who resigned in July, told VTDigger that health problems had made coming to work difficult. She faces allegations of financial impropriety. Read the story on VTDigger here: Former Windham County assistant judge under investigation by state police.
Vermont State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Ludlow
LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - An officer-involved shooting in Ludlow has left a Cavendish man in critical condition. Police say Michael Mills, 35, of Cavendish, had been making threats and suicidal statements before he was shot. Monday night, a member of the Ludlow Police Department shot Mills, after Mills rammed a...
Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training
Zachary Paul, 21, joined the Ludlow Police Department in July after graduating from the Vermont Police Academy. On Monday night he was taking part in field training when he shot 35-year-old Michael Mills following a police chase, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training.
Cavendish man in critical condition after he’s shot by police in Ludlow
A member of the Ludlow Police Department shot the 35-year-old man around 9:30 p.m. Monday on South Hill Road in Ludlow, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Cavendish man in critical condition after he’s shot by police in Ludlow.
