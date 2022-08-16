ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Putney, VT

WMTW

'River Dave' moves to Maine after being evicted from NH property

A hermit who was evicted from the New Hampshire property on which he had lived for nearly three decades has found a new home in Maine. Eighty-two-year-old David Lidstone has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin. He said it is on land he bought. Lidstone grew up in Maine but declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A family member confirmed he has moved there. He had returned to live on the New Hampshire property but faced a $500-a-day fine if he didn't leave.
The Associated Press

'River Dave,' banned from New Hampshire site, moves to Maine

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A hermit known as River Dave — whose cabin in the New Hampshire woods burned down after he had spent nearly three decades on the property and was ordered to leave — has found a new home in Maine. David Lidstone, 82, has put in windows and is working on installing a chimney on his rustic three-room cabin, which he said is on land he bought. “The foundation needs repair work,” Lidstone, who received more than $200,000 in donations following the fire, said in a phone interview on Monday. “It’s just an old camp, but I enjoy working (on it).” Lidstone, who grew up in Maine, declined to say where he was living or provide a contact for the landowner. A search of Maine county registers of deeds did not show any recent transactions involving Lidstone, but a cousin confirmed that he had moved to Maine, and a Facebook post had photos of Lidstone with a family member in his new home.
Boston

The country’s most beautiful foliage can be found at this Vermont destination, according to Country Living

Leaf-peeping bliss is a road trip away. Foliage season is around the corner and America’s top leaf peeping destination is here in New England, according to Country Living. The publication released a list of 50 of the most beautiful places in the U.S. to add to your bucket list right now and named Killington, Vermont, the most beautiful fall foliage destination in the U.S.
mountaintimes.info

The covered bridges of Rutland County: tour No. 2

A roadtrip through Proctor, Pittsford, Florence, Brandon, Shoreham. Who doesn’t love the romance, intrigue and bucolic setting of a covered bridge? Vermonters are no different — Vermonters cherish our heritage of covered bridges, and the Vermont Historic Bridge Program, begun in 1988, is committed to keeping authentic public covered bridges in service wherever possible with preservation and authentic reproduction of replacement parts. Vermont Agency of Transportation partners with the towns to inventory and monitor bridge conditions and provide oversight of preservation and treatment standards with the use of state and federal dollars.
mynbc5.com

Man survives pickleball heart attack with help of VA clinicians

HARTFORD, Vt. — A man who suffered a heart attack while playing pickleball was saved by a group of VA clinicians were in the right place at the right time. The usual sound of a weekday morning for Pete Tannini and Jim McCracken consists of the sharp sound of a pickleball hitting the paddles. The popular game takes over the courts at Maxfield Sports Complex in Hartford, where the couple plays.
benningtonvt.org

Deadline for PFOA Settlement Claims is AUGUST 22

DEADLINE to Claim Your Share of the Bennington PFOA Class Action Settlement. All those eligible to participate in the Bennington PFOA Class Action Settlement MUST file their claim forms before the deadline of August 22, 2022. IF YOU DO NOT FILE YOUR CLAIM FORM ON OR BEFORE 8/22/22, YOU WILL NOT BE ELIGIBLE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS SETTLEMENT. To file your claim form, please go to www.benningtonvtclassaction.com or call David Silver’s office, (802) 442-6341, for assistance.
nbcboston.com

Police Shooting in Ludlow, Vt., Leaves Man With Serious Injuries

A police shooting in Ludlow, Vermont Monday night has left a man with life-threatening injuries, according to state police. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday on South Hill Road by an officer with the Ludlow Police Department, according to a news release from the Vermont State Police. A man was shot, resulting in life-threatening injuries. He was taken in an ambulance to Springfield Hospital, and was expected to be airlifted to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, New Hampshire.
WCAX

Vermont State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Ludlow

LUDLOW, Vt. (WCAX) - An officer-involved shooting in Ludlow has left a Cavendish man in critical condition. Police say Michael Mills, 35, of Cavendish, had been making threats and suicidal statements before he was shot. Monday night, a member of the Ludlow Police Department shot Mills, after Mills rammed a...
VTDigger

Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training

Zachary Paul, 21, joined the Ludlow Police Department in July after graduating from the Vermont Police Academy. On Monday night he was taking part in field training when he shot 35-year-old Michael Mills following a police chase, according to Vermont State Police. Read the story on VTDigger here: Officer who shot and wounded Cavendish man in Ludlow was still in training.
