Read full article on original website
Related
Human Foot Discovered in Yellowstone Hot Spring
There are countless reasons to visit Yellowstone, including stunning vistas, populous wildlife and hot springs. (There’s also a section of the park that’s been dubbed the “Zone of Death,” but that’s a matter for a different time.) All of which is to say that if you’re heading to Yellowstone, you’re probably doing so for reasons of rest and relaxation — not to find evidence of an unsettling death.
Comments / 0