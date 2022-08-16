Read full article on original website
Mississippi summers could soon get hotter. A lot hotter.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Bad news. A new report says that summers in Mississippi could get even more oppressive. According to a study by the First Street Foundation, in the next 30 years, Mississippi could experience blistering heat, with parts of the state seeing heat index temperatures above 125 degrees.
Bourbon Street Extravaganza concert for Southern Decadence canceled due to monkeypox concerns
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Bourbon Street Extravaganza concert for Southern Decadence has been canceled due to monkeypox concerns. The concert was set to return for the first time since the pandemic. Southern Decadence on Labor Day weekend is one of the largest LGBTQ events in the country. The concert...
Clarksdale woman admits to running rental assistance scheme
CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Clarksdale, Mississippi, woman has admitted to running a scheme involving the RAMP rental assistance program - the same program Gov. Tate Reeves ended earlier this month. According to documents, Sylnanceia Saffold, 30, devised a scheme to defraud and obtain RAMP funds by filing false and...
Mississippi Health Innovation conference searches for new solutions to improve health outcomes
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Ole Miss School of Business and the University of Mississippi Medical Center partnered up for a conference Tuesday about healthcare innovations. They say finding new ideas to improve patient outcomes, and economic opportunities is a win-win for the state. The conference served as a place to...
Federal Highway Administration announces $54.3 million grant to Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi
WASHINGTON (WLBT) - On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration announced it is providing $54.3 million to the National Park Service for “safety improvements” along a stretch of the Natchez Trace Parkway in Mississippi. According to the press release, the funding serves as a...
‘We look forward to working with the team’: MDHS approves contract with firm to recoup millions in misspent welfare money
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) received approval from the Mississippi State Personnel Board to hire the Jones Walker Law Firm to move forward with civil litigation to recover the misspent TANF funds. Mississippi Attorney General Lynn Fitch had already approved the proposed contract with...
Feds fine Mississippi Wingstop stores run by family of rapper Rick Ross
Rapper Rick Ross’ family, which operates several Wingstop franchises, owns the five Mississippi locations the labor department found to be illegally deducting money from workers’ wages, leaving some with take-home pay less than $7.25 an hour. The Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division says the Mississippi stores...
Things To Know for Tuesday, August 16
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. 1. How concerned should you be about COVID-19, Monkeypox, and Polio?
State Personnel Board approves MDHS request for new legal counsel in TANF litigation
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thursday brought new developments in the Mississippi Department of Human Service’s TANF case. DHS appeals to the State Personnel Board to hire a new law firm to take over ongoing litigation after ousting Brad Pigott. Mississippi Department of Human Services Executive Director Bob Anderson appealed...
MDHS chooses law firm to handle civil litigation in recouping millions in misspent welfare money
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Department of Human Services has chosen a law firm to handle civil litigation in recouping millions in misspent welfare money. In a statement, Chief Communications Officer Mark Jones says DHS plans to hire the firm of Jones Walker. He tells us the department has...
