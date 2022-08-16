Read full article on original website
Palmview student accused of bringing toy gun to campus
LA JOYA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Joya Independent School District issued a statement after a social media post showed students allegedly driving onto campus with a weapon on Tuesday. In an email sent to parents of students at Palmview High School, the district stated that they were advised of a social media post showing […]
Shots fired on first day at Texas high school
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity. According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff […]
KRGV
‘We are ready:’ McAllen ISD discusses school safety with parents
With the new school approaching for several local school districts, the McAllen Independent School District met with parents to discuss school safety. The district has 62 officers across its 32 campuses. "With 100% percent certainty I can say yes, God forbid, but we are ready," district police Chief Joey Silva...
KRGV
Business partners of former Edinburg mayor testify in voter fraud case
The trial of a former mayor of Edinburg accused of vote fraud continued Thursday, with Molina's business partners taking the stand. The voter fraud charges against Richard Molina stem from an investigation linked to his mayoral win in 2017. Watch the video above for the full story. PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Friends,...
Mercedes fires teacher accused of injuring disabled child
MERCEDES, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Mercedes Independent School District voted to terminate the contract of a teacher accused of injuring a disabled child. At a Mercedes ISD meeting on Tuesday, the board elected to terminate the contact of Maria Luisa Espino. Espino was arrested on June 1 on a charge of injury to a disabled […]
Parking lot incident leads to shooting at BISD school
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance at Porter High School. According to BISD, school officers responded to the school to help as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present. Authorities said […]
BPD: Woman accused of stealing purse at Walmart
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are searching for a woman who they say stole a purse from a shopping cart. The incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 15, at the Walmart located at 2421 Boca Chica Blvd. in Brownsville. Police say a store security camera captured the woman grabbing a purse from a shopping cart […]
KRGV
5 On Your Side: Edinburg CISD parents express frustration at lack of bus route in their neighborhood
Parents are expressing concern and frustration as they say their children are forced to walk to school as the Edinburg Consolidated Independent School District does not have a school bus assigned to their neighborhood. For kids living on Visha Street and starting pre-school and kindergarten at Carmen Avila Elementary School,...
Local defense attorney accused of DWI
PENITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A prominent Hidalgo County defense attorney was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated. Oscar Rene Flores was arrested by the Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday. According to a criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral, a DPS trooper stopped a Ford Expedition traveling east on US 83 passing Tom Gill […]
utrgvrider.com
Former Edinburg mayor’s trial begins
Former Edinburg Mayor Richard Molina’s trial on charges of voter fraud during the 2017 municipal election began Tuesday with his defense’s opening statement in Hidalgo County’s 92nd District Court. The defense argued that, due to a change in voting laws in 2021, Molina was justified in his...
KRGV
Santa Maria ISD announces new improvement of security systems
Students enrolled in Santa Maria schools will start their new school year Monday. The district will have a new police chief, Buedelio Castillo. Castillo has 36 years of experience and has served as chief of police in several cities. Students will return to find new metal detectors. The district also...
CCSO: Shots fired in Olmito, three arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported shots were fired at a residence in Olmito. County Sheriff Eric Garza said deputies were dispatched to Palmito Street in Olmito on Aug. 13. When deputies arrived they detained three suspects. The suspects were identified as Vandeizel Torres, 21, Crystal Valerio, 17, and Giovanni Cisneros, 22. […]
Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
‘Mastermind’ behind Brownsville kidnapping arrested, again
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over a month after seven people participated in a kidnapping, a man accused of coordinating the crime was arrested again on new charges. On July 3, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office responded to Avenida Katrina in Brownsville in reference to an aggravated kidnapping. According to law enforcement, a witness stated a […]
PD: Man arrested for punching officer in face; cop needed surgery
MCALLEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man accused of public intoxication was arrested after allegedly punching a McAllen police officer in the face. The officer punched suffered a broken left ring finger, which was reported to be crooked, and an orbital blowout fracture on his right eye. The officer’s injuries required surgery At 2:14 a.m. Sunday, […]
La Feria ISD plans to hire armed guards districtwide
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria Independent School District is moving forward with plans to have armed security guards in all schools. During a recent school board meeting, the school board unanimously approved the measure voting 7-0. Cynthia Torres, the superintendent for the district said with an increase in violence taking place on […]
KRGV
KRGV partnering with The Texas Tribune for free, public events in Brownsville and Edinburg
KRGV is partnering with The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit statewide news organization, for free, public events in Brownsville and Edinburg on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. Serving Hispanic Students in Texas event in Brownsville. Between 2019 and 2021, Texas colleges and universities lost 75,000 students. But despite this drop in...
Man sentenced to life for ‘heinous, outrageous’ murder
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man was sentenced to life in prison in connection to a 2021 murder case. Jose Luis Vasquez was found guilty on charges of murder and aggravated kidnapping, according to a release from the Cameron County District Attorney’s Office. On Aug. 13, 2021, a citizen driving near Father Mestras Drive in […]
kurv.com
Prominent Valley Defense Attorney Arrested For DWI
A well-known Valley defense attorney has been arrested for drunken driving. Oscar Rene Flores was pulled over by a DPS trooper in western Hidalgo County early Thursday morning. An arrest affidavit obtained by the McAllen Monitor states Flores’ vehicle was swerving as he was driving east on Highway 83 before...
