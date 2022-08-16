Read full article on original website
San Benito Looks to Make Run at District Title
SAN BENITO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The San Benito football team is enthused about the upcoming season. “I think we’re looking good and fitting in well,” said senior linebacker Troy Castillo. “I believe we’ll go 10-0 and I think we’ll go undefeated.”. The Greyhounds will...
Two-a-Day Tour: PSJA Memorial
ALAMO, TEXAS -- PSJA Memorial is looking to have a comeback season under second-year head coach Will Littleton. Watch above for more on their season preview:
CBS 4 to premiere ‘Will Uvalde Happen Again’ Friday
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — CBS 4’s Patricia Guillermo and Derick Garcia will host a premiere investigative special report entitled “Will Uvalde Happen Again?” Friday. The special will focus on the effects that the mass shooting at Uvalde has had on school safety in the Rio Grande Valley and across the nation. The CBS 4 investigation […]
KRGV partnering with The Texas Tribune for free, public events in Brownsville and Edinburg
KRGV is partnering with The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit statewide news organization, for free, public events in Brownsville and Edinburg on Aug. 23 and Aug. 24. Serving Hispanic Students in Texas event in Brownsville. Between 2019 and 2021, Texas colleges and universities lost 75,000 students. But despite this drop in...
Tropical rainstorm strikes South Texas, brings flooding, drought relief
A tropical disturbance moved through southern portions of Texas early this week, bringing drenching, flooding rainfall. While the system wasn't named, scenes of flooding were similar to a tropical storm or hurricane. Torrential rainfall from a tropical rainstorm, one that narrowly avoided becoming a tropical depression or named storm, moved...
5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off
Los Fresnos, August 3, 2022: The Los Fresnos Rodeo will be hosting its 5th Annual Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off at the Los Fresnos Rodeo Grounds on September 16th and 17th, 2022 sanctioned by the Champions Barbecue Alliance “CBA”, The Los Fresnos Cowboy Cook Off is also a State of Texas Championship Qualifying Event. The cooking teams will be arriving on the 16th to prepare for the event starting early on the 17th.
Invasive Crawfish Weighing Up to 2 Pounds Found in Texas… Pass the Seasonin’ & Corn!
Straight outta Brownsville, TX, an invasive species of crawfish, Australian Redclaw Crayfish, has been discovered by researchers from the University of Texas Rio Grand Valley in Texas, according to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department. Call 'em crawfish, craydids, crawdaddies, crawdads, freshwater lobsters, mountain lobsters, rock lobsters, or mudbugs; most...
Texas Woman Wins Brand New Truck In Lottery Scratch-Off Game
Now that's an epic lottery prize!
La Feria ISD plans to hire armed guards districtwide
LA FERIA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The La Feria Independent School District is moving forward with plans to have armed security guards in all schools. During a recent school board meeting, the school board unanimously approved the measure voting 7-0. Cynthia Torres, the superintendent for the district said with an increase in violence taking place on […]
Free “POP-UP” produce distribution set for today
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Food Bank of the RGV and Hidalgo County Precinct 1 will partner for a mobile “pop-up” one-day only produce distribution on Thursday. The food bank’s social post said the distribution will take place at the Catholic War Veterans in Weslaco at 1501 N. International Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 […]
Why Are These Cities So Miserable? Check Out The Top 5 Worst In Texas
Misery loves company right? Isn't that how the saying goes? It does tend to be true in terms of people. Those who are extremely unhappy tend to bring others down with their Eeyore the donkey's boohoo attitude. Poor me, I have nothing, I have no one, nothing good ever happens to me. Be careful because those types of folks can suck the life right out of you.
Shots fired on first day at Texas high school
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral)- The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance from Porter ECHS Administration regarding suspicious activity. According to BISD Police and Security Services responded to the area to assist as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff […]
BISD to host job fair
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville Independent School District will be hosting a job fair. According to BISD Facebook page, the school district is seeking individuals working in the field of teaching, instructional assistants, maintenance department, transportation department, police and security services, and custodians. The job fair will be taking place from 3 p.m. to 6 […]
Endangered species hatches at Gladys Porter Zoo
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Gladys Porter Zoo announced the historic hatching of six endangered Mangshan pit vipers. The zoo has been working with Mangshan pit vipers for over a decade, but the hatching comes as the first greeting of the species at the zoo. Gladys Porter Zoo is one of three institutions in the […]
Valley high schools to receive $3.1 million for Upward Bound programs
Congressman Vicente Gonzalez along with the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley announced Thursday that local high schools will be receiving $3,124,800 from the U.S. Department of Education for the Upward Bound Math and Science Program. "As our kids head back into the classroom to start a new school year,...
Parking lot incident leads to shooting at BISD school
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Independent School District said at around 9 a.m. Police and Security Services Department responded to a call for assistance at Porter High School. According to BISD, school officers responded to the school to help as a vehicle attempted to flee recklessly while students and staff were present. Authorities said […]
Food Bank RGV hosting a job fair this week
PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Over 35 employers will be present at a job fair hosted by The Food Bank of the Rio Grande Valley. Potential employees can expect a variety of businesses and career interests to choose from, according to a Facebook post from the food bank. The job fair invites businesses ranging from creative […]
Porter suspect out on bond, other transferred to jail
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Two of the suspects in the Porter High School incident were arraigned in court Wednesday morning. Rodrigo Rivera Jr., 18, and Carlos A. Castellano, 17, went before Municipal Court Judge Rene De Coss handcuffed, shackled, and barefoot. The judge appeared on a monitor via Zoom. At this morning’s arraignment, Rivera seemed […]
Santa Maria ISD announces new improvement of security systems
Students enrolled in Santa Maria schools will start their new school year Monday. The district will have a new police chief, Buedelio Castillo. Castillo has 36 years of experience and has served as chief of police in several cities. Students will return to find new metal detectors. The district also...
CCSO: Shots fired in Olmito, three arrested
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Cameron County Sheriff’s Office reported shots were fired at a residence in Olmito. County Sheriff Eric Garza said deputies were dispatched to Palmito Street in Olmito on Aug. 13. When deputies arrived they detained three suspects. The suspects were identified as Vandeizel Torres, 21, Crystal Valerio, 17, and Giovanni Cisneros, 22. […]
