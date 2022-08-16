ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde CISD Police Chief Arredondo May Be Fired Next Week

The Uvalde school board will meet next Wednesday to consider firing school district Police Chief Pete Arredondo. The special meeting will take place exactly three months after the shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 students and two teachers. A special Texas House committee that investigated the shooting issued...
