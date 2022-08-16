Read full article on original website
Fund set up in memory of Brian Kozera
Fox Chase Cancer Center has set up a fund in memory of Brian Kozera to raise money for bone marrow cancer patients. Kozera, a 44-year-old Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, died Aug. 13 when his bicycle was involved in an accident with a pickup truck in Berks County. He was training for the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii in October. The Times wrote a story on Kozera in May 2021 (https://northeasttimes.com/2021/05/12/iron-will/). Contributions can be made to the fund at http://donate.foxchase.org/briankozera.
Letters to the Editor
I find it so amazing that so many assault weapons are out there on our streets killing our children. Why? I hear people say it’s not the guns, it’s the crazy people. That means there are no crazy people in other countries, wow. Why do they not have all the murders of their children that we have? Maybe it’s the guns. Should we wish that it was their children who were killed? No, their children don’t deserve to die any more than ours do just because of what you’re doing to our country. Try to think a little bit more. I know there is a lot of money involved, but think if it was your children. I am not against the Second Amendment, only these weapons of war.
Former Verree Pharmacy owner agrees to pay judgment
Mitchell Spivack, former owner of Verree Pharmacy, has agreed to pay more than $4.1 million to resolve civil liability under the Controlled Substances Act, False Claims Act and forfeiture, according to U.S. Attorney Jacqueline Romero. Romero said the payment will resolve allegations that the pharmacy engaged in a years-long practice...
Learning to ‘Flush the Fear’
The Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce last week held its fifth annual Women in Business Conference and Luncheon. The event took place Aug. 3 at Holy Family University. Welcoming the crowd was Eric Nelson, Holy Family’s chief financial officer and the Chamber’s treasurer. Parx Casino was the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
‘Super impactful’ summer mission trip
All Saints’ Episcopal Church Torresdale, 9601 Frankford Ave., welcomed YouthWorks’ Christian-based teen ministry teams throughout June and July. The high school and middle school students came from across the country to work with local food-support organizations by day, then worshiping and spending their nights in sleeping bags at All Saints’.
Sanchez wants Philly open for business
City Councilwoman Maria Quinones Sanchez last week addressed the Greater Northeast Philadelphia Chamber of Commerce, becoming the third likely candidate for mayor to speak to the group in the last few months. Sanchez (D-7th dist.) gave her talk at the Dining Car. She was introduced by Dan McElhatton, government affairs...
Give Jett and Covey new homes
Jett is a 7-year-old, 10-pound dachshund/Chihuahua mix who was left at the shelter with a back injury. He is better now but still has an old fracture, so one back leg is a bit crooked. Jett needs a laid-back home where his family will be OK with carrying him up...
Affordable housing for seniors coming to Frankford
Groundbreaking took place last week for Frankford House, 42 units of affordable housing for senior citizens at Paul and Ruan streets. Among those in attendance were City Councilwoman Maria Quinones Sanchez, state Rep. Jason Dawkins and representatives of PNC Bank, the Philadelphia Land Bank and the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
Health fair in Rhawnhurst
A community health fair, sponsored by the Northeast Philadelphia Chinese Association, took place last Thursday at 1919 Cottman Ave. There was a cancer prevention workshop and a discussion on Build a Safe Community Together, and refreshments were served. ••
