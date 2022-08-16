Read full article on original website
Trump Warns 'Terrible Things' Are About to Happen to U.S.
Trump said on Monday that Americans are "so angry" in the wake of the FBI's search of his Mar-a-Lago home last week.
Wyoming's Liz Cheney, Alaska's Sarah Palin and Lisa Murkowski among big names in GOP primaries
Rep. Liz Cheney faces a Trump-backed challenger, Harriet Hageman, in a Republican primary. In Alaska, Lisa Murkowski and Sarah Palin also have races.
Trevor Noah Points Out Suspicious Phrase In Trump's Statement On Rep. Liz Cheney
"There's no way Trump wrote that," said "The Daily Show" host.
Trump Is Threatening Payback for Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump and his allies are ramping up warnings that Trump might seek payback for the FBI’s search of his Mar-a-Lago club if he recaptures the presidency. On Wednesday, Trump posted a link to an article headlined “The Payback for Mar-a-Lago Will Be Brutal” on his Truth...
EXCLUSIVE: Rudy Giuliani, 78, steps out in New York with his rumored girlfriend after being told he is target of Georgia CRIMINAL probe into efforts to overturn the election
Rudy Giuliani has now been told he is the target of a criminal probe in Georgia surrounding his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election on behalf of former President Donald Trump. The New York Times first reported the development Monday, citing lawyers for Giuliani. The 78-year-old ex-New York City...
After landslide primary defeat, Liz Cheney announces new anti-Trump group, says she's 'thinking about' WH bid
Immediately following her loss to Harriet Hageman in Wyoming's Republican primary, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., unveiled her next move, launching a new organization with the primary goal of keeping former President Donald Trump from regaining the presidency. The group, called The Great Task, gets its name from a phrase in...
11 members of Congress have lost their primaries this year. Is Liz Cheney next?
If the latest polling and on-the-ground reports are any guide, Rep. Liz Cheney is a major underdog heading into her primary in Wyoming tomorrow.
DOJ officials were alarmed by surveillance footage of the Mar-a-Lago room where classified info was being stored, report says
Officials decided to request a warrant to search Mar-a-Lago after new evidence emerged about classified information kept there, the NYT reported.
Trump Had a Plan for Secret Documents if He Was Arrested: Ex-Lawyer
The possession of potentially classified documents is Donald Trump's "bargaining chip" should he get arrested, says a former confidant.
Liz Cheney to battle Trump, may run for U.S. presidency
JACKSON, Wyo., Aug 17 (Reuters) - U.S. Republican Representative Liz Cheney vowed to do all she could to keep Donald Trump out of the White House and said she would decide in the coming months whether to run for president herself, after she lost to a Trump-backed primary challenger in Wyoming on Tuesday.
OPINION: A Little Dirt on Mr. Liz Cheney – The Plot Thickens Even After Her Monumental Loss
You really can’t make this stuff up. As it turns out, Cheney’s husband, Philip Perry, works for Latham & Watkins -- the firm defending Hunter Biden. This non-satirical, un-opinionated, fully attributed, and unbiased article was compiled by the accredited and degreed veteran investigative reporter Kurt Dillon. It is comprised of information compiled from the following sources: Real Clear Politics, The New York Post, The Daily Caller, The Sun, and The Associated Press.
Cheney ponders 2024 bid after losing Wyoming GOP primary
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was increasingly open on Wednesday about considering a 2024 presidential campaign after soundly losing a Republican primary to a challenger backed by former President Donald Trump. Speaking to NBC in the wake of her loss, the third-term congresswoman called Trump “a very grave threat and risk to our republic,” and said defeating him will require “a broad and united front of Republicans, Democrats and independents — and that’s what I intend to be part of.” She declined to say if she would run for president but conceded it’s “something that I’m thinking about.” The primary results — and the more than 35-point margin of her defeat — were a powerful reminder of the GOP’s rapid shift to the right. A party once dominated by national security-oriented, business-friendly conservatives like her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, now belongs to Trump, animated by his populist appeal and, above all, his denial of defeat in the 2020 election.
Vox
The warrant authorizing the FBI search of Trump’s home is unsealed — and it’s alarming
Two key documents related to the FBI’s search of former President Donald Trump’s home in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, on Monday are now available to the public: the warrant that authorized the raid, and the property receipt that details what federal agents recovered. Together, the documents provide a clearer picture...
The GOP Just Borrowed a Soviet Skill and Disappeared Liz Cheney
Liz Cheney lost by a stunning 37 points after daring to hold Trump accountable for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.
Liz Cheney vows to keep fighting Trump after primary loss, mulling run for president
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A day after losing her bid to keep her seat in Congress, Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said Wednesday she won't stop fighting former President Donald Trump and is mulling a run for the White House. Tuesday's elections tested Trump's grip on the Republican Party...
Potential primary loss likely not the end of the road for Liz Cheney
Rep. Liz Cheney's (R-Wyo.) political career and fight against former President Trump appear unlikely to end, even if she loses the Republican primary for her re-election Tuesday, Insider writes. The big picture: Cheney is bracing for potential defeat as her opponent Harriet Hageman is polling 30 points ahead, a recent...
Liz Cheney Loses to Trump-Endorsed Primary Challenger Harriet Hageman
As expected, Rep. Liz Cheney was defeated tonight in the Republican primary for Wyoming's sole U.S. House seat, by a considerable margin. Despite solid conservative credentials and name recognition as the daughter of a former vice president, Cheney was opposed by a solid majority of her party due to her criticism of former President Donald Trump. Attorney Harriet Hageman will be the party's nominee in November—and given the state's partisan lean, she'll almost certainly win.
