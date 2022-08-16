ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

InsideHook

The Best Place to Stay in Santa Barbara Is Not on the Beach

Santa Barbara has been a quintessential escape from Los Angeles for decades, and for good reason. Getting there takes under two hours by car and about 30 minutes longer by train from downtown’s Union Station. It’s also unbelievably beautiful, with enough to do to keep you busy for a night or a lifetime. I’ve long been tempted to desert L.A. for this stretch of the California coast. For now, spending the occasional night in one of the city’s incredible hotels gives me the fix I need.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

East Beach Summer

Our professional journalists are working round the clock to make sure you have the news and information you need in these uncertain times. If you appreciate Noozhawk’s coronavirus coverage, and the rest of the local Santa Barbara County news we deliver to you 24/7, please become a member of our Hawks Club today.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Waterman Hotel Purchased by Santa Barbara–Based StonePark Capital

Santa Barbara–based StonePark Capital — a hospitality development company founded and run by Andrew Firestone and Jess Parker — announced Tuesday that the company had acquired the 31-room Waterman Hotel for an undisclosed amount. The Waterman was built in 2014 and has become a popular destination in...
Noozhawk

508 Brinkerhoff Ave, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

Own a coveted piece of Santa Barbara history with this lovely Victorian style duplex resting on Brinkerhoff Avenue. The charming front house has 2 bedrooms & 1 bathroom w/ roughly 1,120 sq/ft and is currently set up for commercial use. The back detached cottage is a 1bd/1bth residential unit. Both homes have features & finishes that resemble a period in local history dating back to the very early 1900's. This unique property is 2 blocks to State St. and could be a prefect live and/or work opportunity with the benefit of C-2 zoning. Current average monthly income $5350. There's also potential for off street parking via the alley access at the rear of the property. This opportunity is a true ''diamond in the rough'' patiently waiting for it's new owner to give it the attention it deserves!
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Eater

A Group of LA Chef Stars to Open a Big Mexican Hangout Along the Coast

The powerhouse group of LA chefs behind hit Solvang restaurant Coast Range are at it again, this time adding a casual-cool Mexican restaurant to the region. The forthcoming Campo del Sol takes over at the Succulent Cafe space in downtown Solvang, with a planned opening slated or this fall that will include lots of queso, enchiladas, sizzling fajitas, and more. There are already ideas for big Mexican brunch, as well as a robust cocktail program that leans into mezcal and tequila and is run by Joseph Sabato (the Bazaar). Expect the more than 3,000 square foot indoor-outdoor restaurant to open in time for fall trips and wine tasting.
SOLVANG, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Barbara Superintendent Hilda Maldonado Gets Executive Coach to Boost Leadership Skills

Embattled Santa Barbara Unified School District Superintendent Hilda Maldonado has hired an executive coach to help her develop leadership skills. "All information provided during the coaching engagement remains private and confidential," according to a proposal from coach Gail Ginder. "As Hilda’s coach, I do not report back to anyone at Santa Barbara Unified School District."
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Randy Rowse: On Issue After Issue, Santa Barbara Is Making Important Progress

As mayor, I like to do periodic check-ins with you about what’s been done in the City of Santa Barbara and what is in the works for the near future. Many of the issues that are perpetually in the forefront are housing availability, water and chronic homelessness. The future configuration and vitality of State Street downtown has been added to the list of top issues.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Maria Council OKs Pact to Spur Downtown Revitalization

A plan for a multi-story, mixed-use building at a key downtown intersection earned Santa Maria City Council approval as part of a larger revitalizaiton effort leaders hope will tranform the area. By a 4-1 vote, with Carlos Escobedo opposed, the council on Tuesday approved a disposition and development agreement between...
SANTA MARIA, CA
Noozhawk

Santa Ynez Valley Crash Sends Bicyclist to Cottage Hospital with Critical Injuries

A critically injured woman was airlifted to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital on Friday after crashing her bicycle in the Santa Ynez Valley. Personnel from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, the California Highway Patrol and American Medical Response were dispatched to a crash at approximately 9 a.m. to the intersection of Ballard Canyon and Chalk Hill roads.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Atascadero News

Red Light Roundup 08/08 – 08/14/2022

Crime data listed below is for information purposes only and subject to change upon the receipt of updated information. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. The data listed below is subject to change each week. Atascadero Police Department. August 08, 2022. 14:46— Manuel Roy...
PASO ROBLES, CA
KEYT

Five warning signs your heart is at risk

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. - No one thinks they're going to have a heart attack, but according to the CDC, each year an estimated 805,000 people in the United States have one. Although some heart attacks can be silent, often your body sends off warning signals. Cardiologist Dr. Ernst von Schwarz joined NewsChannel 11 Friday morning to share 5 warning signs of a heart attack, information which could be lifesaving.
sitelinesb.com

Cardigans Yarn Shop Is Closing Next Month

••• The Cardigans yarn and fiber shop on Upper State Street is closing on September 17; a yarn shop has been at that site (3030A State Street) for over 20 years. The sale has already started: “All yarn and notions are discounted at 30% off, all books and coned rayon yarn discounted at 50% off. Fixtures, furniture and display items will also be for sale.” Owner Tim Cardy says that the community he has fostered for the past five years won’t be abandoned: “Cardigans is going on hiatus for a few months and will be returning with a new online face and local opportunities to gather our Cardigans family together. Upon our revival, I am excited to present new products, new project bags, new fun imprint items, Cardi-kits, your favorite lines of yarns and much more. I am hoping to be able to present regular meetings of ‘Cardi-clinics’ (for pattern and knitting/crochet help), monthly Cardiclub get-togethers at a variety of venues and eventually trunk show parties from my great suppliers. Of course, classes, knit-a-longs, and private lessons will be back.”
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Noozhawk

Dear Annie: Simple Ways to Help Release Your Grief

On the one-year anniversary of his passing, you could also celebrate their birthday, as we did for my husband. My family all gathered together for his favorite home-cooked dinner. After dinner, we all went outside. My hubby loved golf, and we lived on a course. I had gotten Sharpie markers...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
visitventuraca.com

Where are the Best Burgers in Ventura? Right Here.

Today we address an American classic. And — happy, affordable coincidence (you can thank us after you wipe the zesty mess off your front) — Ventura is home to some of the best burgers you’ll find. And here at Visit Ventura, we are home to honest, informative...
VENTURA, CA

