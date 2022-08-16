••• The Cardigans yarn and fiber shop on Upper State Street is closing on September 17; a yarn shop has been at that site (3030A State Street) for over 20 years. The sale has already started: “All yarn and notions are discounted at 30% off, all books and coned rayon yarn discounted at 50% off. Fixtures, furniture and display items will also be for sale.” Owner Tim Cardy says that the community he has fostered for the past five years won’t be abandoned: “Cardigans is going on hiatus for a few months and will be returning with a new online face and local opportunities to gather our Cardigans family together. Upon our revival, I am excited to present new products, new project bags, new fun imprint items, Cardi-kits, your favorite lines of yarns and much more. I am hoping to be able to present regular meetings of ‘Cardi-clinics’ (for pattern and knitting/crochet help), monthly Cardiclub get-togethers at a variety of venues and eventually trunk show parties from my great suppliers. Of course, classes, knit-a-longs, and private lessons will be back.”

